Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Sao Paulo: Finale tra Garin e Pella

02/03/2019 23:14 5 commenti
Laslo Djere nella foto
BRA ATP Sao Paulo 250 | Indoor | $550.145 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Casper Ruud NOR vs Christian Garin CHI

ATP Sao Paulo
Casper Ruud
4
4
Christian Garin
6
6
Vincitore: C. GARIN
2. [3] Guido Pella ARG vs Laslo Djere SRB (non prima ore: 18:30)

ATP Sao Paulo
Guido Pella [3]
7
7
Laslo Djere
6
6
Vincitore: G. PELLA
3. Federico Delbonis ARG / Maximo Gonzalez ARG vs [4] Luke Bambridge GBR / Jonny O’Mara GBR (non prima ore: 20:30)

ATP Sao Paulo
Federico Delbonis / Maximo Gonzalez
6
6
Luke Bambridge / Jonny O'Mara [4]
4
3
Vincitori: DELBONIS / GONZALEZ
5 commenti

ilpallettaro (Guest) 02-03-2019 21:53

il rimescolamento tra la 30esima e la 60esima posizione è in corso.

ph (Guest) 02-03-2019 21:11

Scritto da itf expert
Cvd Ruud torna nel “gruppone” appena incontra un avversario “centrato”….

a sua parziale difesa: se non sei un giocatore di livello superiore non è cosi facile battere in fila gli agguerriti terraioli sudamericani..dovrebbe cercare di fare di più sulla terra europea e poi(mia considerazione) pochi tornei in scandinavia dove diventano più competitivi guardando anche gli altri sport(ciclismo, sci)

cmq a rio ha fatto fuori bellucci,bagnis,berlocq,sousa arrendendosi a djere
e a sao paolo Monteiro, sousa, dellien.

lavorando, migliorand, magari fra un paio di anni riuscirà anche a portarsi a casa un torneo in terra sudamericana.ha solo 20 anni.djere e garin 23.

ph (Guest) 02-03-2019 19:25

Pella Djere finale anticipata!! 57 min primo set: se si sfiancano troppo oggi, poi magari domani capace che perdono la finale 😆 😎 cmq anche Garin 48 set persi nel torneo..

itf expert (Guest) 02-03-2019 18:21

Cvd Ruud torna nel “gruppone” appena incontra un avversario “centrato”….

Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 02-03-2019 15:44

Ruud si era un po’ perso…. sembra essere tornato forte.

