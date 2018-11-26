Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 27 Novembre 2018

26/11/2018 22:34 Nessun commento
Erik Crepaldi classe 1990
Turkey F38 – 1° Turno
Benjamin Dhoe BEL vs. Federico Lucini ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Tunisia F42 – 1° Turno
Albert Roglan ESP vs. Erik Crepaldi ITA # incontro dalle ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dustin Goldenberg USA vs. Lorenzo Brunetti ITA Non prima delle ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ervin Haris Eminefendic ITA vs. Stephan Gerritsen NED [8] ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

