ATP Shenzhen: Il Tabellone di Quali. C’è Federico Gaio

21/09/2018 15:10 1 commento
Federico Gaio classe 1992
CHN ATP Shenzhen 250 | Cemento | $733.655
(1) Smyczek, Tim USA vs (WC) Sun, Fajing CHN
Gaio, Federico ITA vs (5) Ito, Tatsuma JPN

(2) Jung, Jason TPE vs Ward, James GBR
Schnur, Brayden CAN vs (7) Soeda, Go JPN

(3) Ramanathan, Ramkumar IND vs Purcell, Max AUS
(WC) He, Yecong CHN vs (8) Safwat, Mohamed EGY

(4) Nishioka, Yoshihito JPN vs Bublik, Alexander KAZ
(Alt) Li, Zhe CHN vs (6) Peliwo, Filip CAN

zedarioz 21-09-2018 15:45

Difficile ma non impossibile per Gaio

