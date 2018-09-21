ATP St. Petersburg 250 | Indoor | $1.175.190 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Shenzhen: Il Tabellone di Quali. C’è Federico Gaio
21/09/2018 15:10 1 commento
ATP Shenzhen 250 | Cemento | $733.655
(1) Smyczek, Tim vs (WC) Sun, Fajing
Gaio, Federico vs (5) Ito, Tatsuma
(2) Jung, Jason vs Ward, James
Schnur, Brayden vs (7) Soeda, Go
(3) Ramanathan, Ramkumar vs Purcell, Max
(WC) He, Yecong vs (8) Safwat, Mohamed
(4) Nishioka, Yoshihito vs Bublik, Alexander
(Alt) Li, Zhe vs (6) Peliwo, Filip
1 commento
Difficile ma non impossibile per Gaio