Challenger Shnaghai: Live i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale. Fuori ai quarti Alessandro Bega

Alessandro Bega nella foto
Challenger Shanghai CH | Cemento | $75.000 – Quarti di Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Zhe Li vs [Q] Aldin Setkic
CH Shanghai
Zhe Li
6
6
Aldin Setkic
4
0
Vincitore: Z. LI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Setkic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
df
4-0 → 5-0
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-0 → 4-0
A. Setkic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Setkic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Setkic
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Setkic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
A. Setkic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
2. Di Wu vs [7] Miomir Kecmanovic
CH Shanghai
Di Wu
6
3
1
Miomir Kecmanovic [7]
3
6
6
Vincitore: M. KECMANOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Wu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 1-5
D. Wu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
D. Wu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
D. Wu
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Wu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [4] N Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vishnu Vardhan vs [2] Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang (non prima ore: 08:30)
CH Shanghai
N Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vishnu Vardhan [4]
2
6
Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang [2]
6
7
Vincitori: GONG / ZHANG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
df
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vardhan
5-5 → 6-5
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vardhan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vardhan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vardhan
2-2 → 3-2
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vardhan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vardhan
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Gong / Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-5 → 2-6
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vardhan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vardhan
2-2 → 2-3
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vardhan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vardhan
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [8] Hiroki Moriya vs Alexander Bublik
CH Shanghai
Hiroki Moriya [8]
6
6
Alexander Bublik
4
4
Vincitore: H. MORIYA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Moriya
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
A. Bublik
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
H. Moriya
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
H. Moriya
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Moriya
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
H. Moriya
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
A. Bublik
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
H. Moriya
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-0 → 2-1
A. Bublik
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
df
0-0 → 1-0
2. Alessandro Bega vs Blaz Kavcic
CH Shanghai
Alessandro Bega
1
6
2
Blaz Kavcic
6
4
6
Vincitore: B. KAVCIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
B. Kavcic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bega
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
B. Kavcic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Kavcic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
B. Kavcic
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
B. Kavcic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
B. Kavcic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
1-4 → 1-5
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
B. Kavcic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
B. Kavcic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat vs [WC] Runhao Hua / Zhizhen Zhang (non prima ore: 08:30)
CH Shanghai
Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat [1]•
40
6
3
Runhao Hua / Zhizhen Zhang
30
7
5
2 Game points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
R. Hua / Zhang
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
6-6 → 6-7
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
5-6 → 6-6
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
4-5 → 5-5
R. Hua / Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
3-2 → 4-2
R. Hua / Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
R. Hua / Zhang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
0-1 → 1-1
R. Hua / Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Mah…a me sembra che Bega giochi allo stesso modo da 4-5 anni ormai. I limiti fisici solo insuperabili però qualche variazione in più avrebbe potuto impararla negli anni.
Peccato, ma che bravo Ale !
Speriamo che da questo torneo abbia tratto la giusta fiducia per giocarsela con tutti (o comunque quasi tutti) a livello Ch!
un bravo a bega per il bel torneo ma dal 2 a 0 del terzo set per lui ha perso 6 giochi di fila ..speriamo nulla di grave
Bega dal 2-1 a 2-4 al terzo. Peccato
Cmq gioca benino bega. Strano ke ha una classifica così bassa!!!
6.4 un set pari
Ce la giochiamo al terzo
Forza Ale!!!!
E break sia !
Si serve per il set
Chiudiamolo questo secondo set!
Kavcic da 1-4 a 4-4 e servizio 0/30
Forza Bega ci vuole il break !
Fantastico Bega , sotto 6-1 1-0 si rimbocca le maniche parziale 4-0 e siamo avanti 4-1 al 2ndo
Quel vecchio volpone di Kavcic se gioca bene e’ una brutta gatta da pelare ….troppo brutta per Bega… speriamo il ns lo riesca ad imbrigliare nella sua ragnatela.
Vai Alex!