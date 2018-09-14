Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Shnaghai: Live i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale. Fuori ai quarti Alessandro Bega

14/09/2018 08:50 13 commenti
Alessandro Bega nella foto
CHN Challenger Shanghai CH | Cemento | $75.000 – Quarti di Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Zhe Li CHN vs [Q] Aldin Setkic BIH

CH Shanghai
Zhe Li
6
6
Aldin Setkic
4
0
Vincitore: Z. LI
Mostra dettagli

2. Di Wu CHN vs [7] Miomir Kecmanovic SRB

CH Shanghai
Di Wu
6
3
1
Miomir Kecmanovic [7]
3
6
6
Vincitore: M. KECMANOVIC
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] N Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND / Vishnu Vardhan IND vs [2] Mao-Xin Gong CHN / Ze Zhang CHN (non prima ore: 08:30)

CH Shanghai
N Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Vishnu Vardhan [4]
2
6
Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang [2]
6
7
Vincitori: GONG / ZHANG
Mostra dettagli


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [8] Hiroki Moriya JPN vs Alexander Bublik KAZ

CH Shanghai
Hiroki Moriya [8]
6
6
Alexander Bublik
4
4
Vincitore: H. MORIYA
Mostra dettagli

2. Alessandro Bega ITA vs Blaz Kavcic SLO

CH Shanghai
Alessandro Bega
1
6
2
Blaz Kavcic
6
4
6
Vincitore: B. KAVCIC
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Christopher Rungkat INA vs [WC] Runhao Hua CHN / Zhizhen Zhang CHN (non prima ore: 08:30)

CH Shanghai
Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat [1]
40
6
3
Runhao Hua / Zhizhen Zhang
30
7
5
2 Game points
Mostra dettagli

13 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Guido (Guest) 14-09-2018 10:15

Mah…a me sembra che Bega giochi allo stesso modo da 4-5 anni ormai. I limiti fisici solo insuperabili però qualche variazione in più avrebbe potuto impararla negli anni.

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
giuly97top10 14-09-2018 08:54

Peccato, ma che bravo Ale !
Speriamo che da questo torneo abbia tratto la giusta fiducia per giocarsela con tutti (o comunque quasi tutti) a livello Ch!

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
grandepaci 14-09-2018 08:50

un bravo a bega per il bel torneo ma dal 2 a 0 del terzo set per lui ha perso 6 giochi di fila ..speriamo nulla di grave

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fabio1978 (Guest) 14-09-2018 08:43

Bega dal 2-1 a 2-4 al terzo. Peccato

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Max74 (Guest) 14-09-2018 08:29

Cmq gioca benino bega. Strano ke ha una classifica così bassa!!!

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pierre Herme' the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 14-09-2018 08:14

6.4 un set pari
Ce la giochiamo al terzo

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giggio (Guest) 14-09-2018 08:14

Forza Ale!!!!

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pierre Herme' the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 14-09-2018 08:12

Scritto da Pierre Herme' the Picasso of pastry
Kavcic da 1-4 a 4-4 e servizio 0/30
Forza Bega ci vuole il break !

E break sia !
Si serve per il set

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
giuliovitali0208 14-09-2018 08:11

Chiudiamolo questo secondo set!

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pierre Herme' the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 14-09-2018 08:08

Kavcic da 1-4 a 4-4 e servizio 0/30
Forza Bega ci vuole il break !

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pierre Herme' the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 14-09-2018 07:57

Fantastico Bega , sotto 6-1 1-0 si rimbocca le maniche parziale 4-0 e siamo avanti 4-1 al 2ndo

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pierre Herme' the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 14-09-2018 06:57

Quel vecchio volpone di Kavcic se gioca bene e' una brutta gatta da pelare ….troppo brutta per Bega… speriamo il ns lo riesca ad imbrigliare nella sua ragnatela.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alan Mark 14-09-2018 05:38

Vai Alex!

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!