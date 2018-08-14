Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 14 agosto 2018

Poland F7
Gabriele Maria Noce vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild [6] ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dante Gennaro vs. Pawel Cias [4] ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Belarus F2
Aleksei Khomich vs. Francesco Vilardo [4] ore 10:00
ITF Belarus F2
A. Khomich
4
3
F. Vilardo [4]
6
6
Vincitore: F. Vilardo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Khomich
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Khomich
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
A. Khomich
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Khomich
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Vilardo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. Khomich
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
F. Vilardo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Khomich
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Khomich
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Giorgio Ricca vs. Alexander Zgirovsky Non prima delle ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Italy F23
Darko Jandric vs. Horst Rieder ore
ITF Italy F23
D. Jandric
6
1
6
H. Rieder
4
6
3
Vincitore: D. Jandric
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Jandric
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
D. Jandric
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
D. Jandric
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Jandric
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Jandric
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Rieder
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
D. Jandric
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
H. Rieder
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
D. Jandric
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Jandric
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
H. Rieder
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
D. Jandric
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
H. Rieder
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
D. Jandric
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
H. Rieder
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Jandric
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Davide Pontoglio vs. Georg Winkler # incontro dalle ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Weis [4] vs. Patric Prinoth # incontro dalle ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefano Reitano vs. Stefano Battaglino ore
ITF Italy F23
S. Reitano
6
0
S. Battaglino
7
6
Vincitore: S. Battaglino
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Reitano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-4 → 0-5
S. Reitano
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
S. Reitano
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
S. Battaglino
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Battaglino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
S. Battaglino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
S. Reitano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Battaglino
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Reitano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Battaglino
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Daniele Capecchi vs. Maxime Mora [8] # incontro dalle ore
ITF Italy F23
D. Capecchi
40
3
M. Mora [8]•
15
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Capecchi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
M. Mora
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Claudio Fortuna [7] vs. Joy Vigani # incontro dalle ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
LUDOVICO Cestarollo vs. Corrado Summaria [5] ore
ITF Italy F23
L. Cestarollo
6
7
4
C. Summaria [5]
7
5
6
Vincitore: C. Summaria
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Summaria
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
L. Cestarollo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
L. Cestarollo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
C. Summaria
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
C. Summaria
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Summaria
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
L. Cestarollo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
C. Summaria
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
L. Cestarollo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Cestarollo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. Summaria
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
C. Summaria
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
L. Cestarollo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
C. Summaria
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
L. Cestarollo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
L. Cestarollo
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
Peter Heller [1] vs. Andres Gabriel Ciurletti # incontro dalle ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Manfred Fellin vs. Lorenzo Frigerio [3] # incontro dalle ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
