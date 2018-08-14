Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 14 agosto 2018

14/08/2018 08:34 Nessun commento
Francesco Vilardo
Poland F7
Gabriele Maria Noce ITA vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA [6] ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dante Gennaro ITA vs. Pawel Cias POL [4] ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Belarus F2
Aleksei Khomich BLR vs. Francesco Vilardo ITA [4] ore 10:00

ITF Belarus F2
A. Khomich
4
3
F. Vilardo [4]
6
6
Vincitore: F. Vilardo
Giorgio Ricca ITA vs. Alexander Zgirovsky BLR Non prima delle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Italy F23
Darko Jandric SRB vs. Horst Rieder ITA ore

ITF Italy F23
D. Jandric
6
1
6
H. Rieder
4
6
3
Vincitore: D. Jandric
Davide Pontoglio ITA vs. Georg Winkler ITA # incontro dalle ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Weis ITA [4] vs. Patric Prinoth ITA # incontro dalle ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefano Reitano ITA vs. Stefano Battaglino ITA ore

ITF Italy F23
S. Reitano
6
0
S. Battaglino
7
6
Vincitore: S. Battaglino
Daniele Capecchi ITA vs. Maxime Mora FRA [8] # incontro dalle ore

ITF Italy F23
D. Capecchi
40
3
M. Mora [8]
15
0
Claudio Fortuna ITA [7] vs. Joy Vigani ITA # incontro dalle ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

LUDOVICO Cestarollo ITA vs. Corrado Summaria ITA [5] ore

ITF Italy F23
L. Cestarollo
6
7
4
C. Summaria [5]
7
5
6
Vincitore: C. Summaria
Peter Heller GER [1] vs. Andres Gabriel Ciurletti ITA # incontro dalle ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Manfred Fellin ITA vs. Lorenzo Frigerio ITA [3] # incontro dalle ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

