ATP Newport: Live la Finale. Live dettagliato
STADIUM – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Steve Johnson vs Ramkumar Ramanathan
ATP Newport
Steve Johnson [3]
0
7
2
Ramkumar Ramanathan•
0
5
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ramanathan
2-4
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
1-4 → 2-4
R. Ramanathan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
S. Johnson
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-5
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 7-5
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
S. Johnson
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-3 → 3-3
R. Ramanathan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
S. Johnson
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
2. James Blake vs Lleyton Hewitt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Jim Courier vs Tommy Haas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
