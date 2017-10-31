Challenger Shenzhen 2: Riccardo Ghedin si ferma all’esordio
Challenger Shenzhen 2 | Cemento | $75.000
2 Aces 5
0 Double Faults 0
78% 1st Serve % 66%
26/39 (67%) 1st Serve Points Won 27/31 (87%)
4/11 (36%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/16 (63%)
0/3 (0%) Break Points Saved 0/1 (0%)
9 Service Games Played 10
4/31 (13%) 1st Return Points Won 13/39 (33%)
6/16 (38%) 2nd Return Points Won 7/11 (64%)
1/1 (100%) Break Points Won 3/3 (100%)
10 Return Games Played 9
30/50 (60%) Total Service Points Won 37/47 (79%)
10/47 (21%) Total Return Points Won 20/50 (40%)
40/97 (41%) Total Points Won 57/97 (59%)
1189 Ranking 128
31 Age 29
Rome, Italy Birthplace North York, Canada
Rome, Italy Residence Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
N/A Height 6’0″ (182 cm)
172 lbs (78 kg) Weight 175 lbs (79 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro 2006
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 2/4
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$316,172 Career Prize Money $965,103
Onorevolissima difesa contro il numero 125 del mondo
