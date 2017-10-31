Out Ghedin Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Shenzhen 2: Riccardo Ghedin si ferma all’esordio

31/10/2017 07:46 4 commenti
Riccardo Ghedin nella foto
Riccardo Ghedin nella foto

CHN Challenger Shenzhen 2 | Cemento | $75.000
1T Ghedin ITA – Polansky CAN (0-0) ore 03:00

CH Shenzhen 2
Riccardo Ghedin
4
3
Peter Polansky [4]
6
6
Vincitore: P. POLANSKY
Mostra dettagli

00:55:21
2 Aces 5
0 Double Faults 0
78% 1st Serve % 66%
26/39 (67%) 1st Serve Points Won 27/31 (87%)
4/11 (36%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/16 (63%)
0/3 (0%) Break Points Saved 0/1 (0%)
9 Service Games Played 10
4/31 (13%) 1st Return Points Won 13/39 (33%)
6/16 (38%) 2nd Return Points Won 7/11 (64%)
1/1 (100%) Break Points Won 3/3 (100%)
10 Return Games Played 9
30/50 (60%) Total Service Points Won 37/47 (79%)
10/47 (21%) Total Return Points Won 20/50 (40%)
40/97 (41%) Total Points Won 57/97 (59%)

1189 Ranking 128
31 Age 29
Rome, Italy Birthplace North York, Canada
Rome, Italy Residence Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
N/A Height 6’0″ (182 cm)
172 lbs (78 kg) Weight 175 lbs (79 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro 2006
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 2/4
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$316,172 Career Prize Money $965,103

TAG: , ,

4 commenti

darios80 (Guest) 31-10-2017 11:39

dai redazione mettiamoglieli sti 5 punti a ghedin nella live , almeno sale un po in classifica 🙂

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Bob (Guest) 31-10-2017 10:57

Scritto da Elios
Redazione i punti a ghedin.

5

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Rodolfo 31-10-2017 09:03

Onorevolissima difesa contro il numero 125 del mondo

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Elios (Guest) 31-10-2017 07:48

Redazione i punti a ghedin.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!