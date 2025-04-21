Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Roma Garden, Abidjan 2, Savannah, San Miguel de Tucuman e Gwangju: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

21/04/2025 09:04 1 commento
Lorenzo Carboni ITA, 27.02.2006
Lorenzo Carboni ITA, 27.02.2006

🇮🇹

Challenger Roma

Italia


Terra battuta

👨
TURNO DI QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD

Previsioni meteo
Roma, 21 Aprile 2025

24°C
min. 12°C

Center Court – ore 10:00
Oleg Prihodko UKR vs Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA

ATP Rome
Oleg Prihodko [5]
7
6
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri [12]
5
1
Vincitore: Prihodko
Stefano Travaglia ITA vs Jiri Vesely CZE

ATP Rome
Stefano Travaglia [3]
30
1
Jiri Vesely [9]
15
4
Lorenzo Carboni ITA vs Duje Ajdukovic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matteo Gigante ITA vs Lorenzo Giustino ITA (Non prima 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 Decathlon – ore 10:00
Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Norbert Gombos SVK

ATP Rome
Kimmer Coppejans [2]
3
6
6
Norbert Gombos [7]
6
4
1
Vincitore: Coppejans
Lukas Pokorny SVK vs Giovanni Fonio ITA

ATP Rome
Lukas Pokorny
0
0
Giovanni Fonio [10]
0
0
Francesco Maestrelli ITA vs Henri Squire GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Timofey Skatov KAZ vs Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 3 Banca del Fucino – ore 10:00
Mika Brunold SUI vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz ESP

ATP Rome
Mika Brunold [4]
7
0
6
Pablo Llamas Ruiz
5
6
0
Vincitore: Brunold
Elias Ymer SWE vs Sandro Kopp AUT

ATP Rome
Elias Ymer [1]
40
1
Sandro Kopp [11]
A
0
Mili Poljicak CRO vs Lukas Neumayer AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🇨🇮

Challenger Abidjan 2

Costa d’Avorio


Cemento

👨
TURNO DI QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD

Previsioni meteo
Abidjan, 21 Aprile 2025

32°C
min. 27°C

CENTRAL KAYDAN – ore 12:00
Luca Potenza ITA vs Guillaume Dalmasso FRA

ATP Abidjan
Luca Potenza [3]
40
1
Guillaume Dalmasso [9]
0
2
Florent Bax FRA vs Joel Meda BUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vadym Ursu UKR vs Robin Bertrand FRA (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Taha Baadi MAR vs Aryan Shah IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Michael Geerts BEL vs Tibo Colson BEL (Non prima 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT COFINA NEEMBA – ore 12:00
Yanki Erel TUR vs S D Prajwal Dev IND

ATP Abidjan
Yanki Erel [5]
15
3
S D Prajwal Dev [10]
15
1
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine FRA vs Massimo Giunta ITA (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dominik Kellovsky CZE vs Tommaso Compagnucci ITA (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




COURT CNPS – ore 12:00
Nicolas Jadoun FRA vs Matt Hulme AUS

ATP Abidjan
Nicolas Jadoun
0
3
Matt Hulme [11]
0
1
Thijmen Loof NED vs Aziz Ouakaa TUN (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kirill Kivattsev RUS vs Kris Van Wyk RSA (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🇰🇷

Challenger Gwangju

Sud Corea


Cemento

👨
TURNO DI QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD

Previsioni meteo
Gwangju, 21 Aprile 2025

26°C
min. 16°C

Center Court – ore 04:00
Uisung Park KOR vs Petr Bar Biryukov RUS

ATP Gwangju
Uisung Park
6
3
7
Petr Bar Biryukov [11]
4
6
5
Vincitore: Park
Hyeon Chung KOR vs Constant Lestienne FRA (Non prima 06:00)

ATP Gwangju
Constant Lestienne
1
4
Hyeon Chung
6
6
Vincitore: Chung
Tristan Schoolkate AUS vs Rei Sakamoto JPN

ATP Gwangju
Tristan Schoolkate [4]
7
7
Rei Sakamoto
6
5
Vincitore: Schoolkate
Show Court – ore 04:00
Marat Sharipov RUS vs Andre Ilagan USA
ATP Gwangju
Marat Sharipov [6]
6
6
Andre Ilagan
3
4
Vincitore: Sharipov
Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE vs Moerani Bouzige AUS (Non prima 06:00)

ATP Gwangju
Yu Hsiou Hsu [2]
6
6
Moerani Bouzige
1
4
Vincitore: Hsu
Johannus Monday GBR vs Zachary Svajda USA

ATP Gwangju
Zachary Svajda
2
4
Johannus Monday
6
6
Vincitore: Monday
Court 5 – ore 04:00
Ilia Simakin RUS vs Viktor Durasovic NOR

ATP Gwangju
Viktor Durasovic [4]
2
2
Ilia Simakin [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Simakin
Kaichi Uchida JPN vs Yan Bai CHN (Non prima 06:00)

ATP Gwangju
Yan Bai [3]
0
0
Kaichi Uchida
0
0
Vincitore: Uchida per walkover
Court 8 – ore 06:00
Rio Noguchi JPN vs Kasidit Samrej THA

ATP Gwangju
Rio Noguchi [5]
6
6
Kasidit Samrej
4
4
Vincitore: Noguchi
🇦🇷

Challenger San Miguel de Tucuman

Argentina


Terra battuta

👨
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Previsioni meteo
San Miguel de Tucuman, 21 Aprile 2025

20°C
min. 14°C

Cancha Central – ore 15:00
Fermin Tenti ARG vs Franco Ribero ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ignacio Monzon ARG vs Valentin Basel ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tomas Martinez ARG vs Thiago Cigarran ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gonzalo Zeitune ARG vs Wilson Leite BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Cancha 2 – ore 15:00
Noah Schachter USA vs Ezequiel Monferrer ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nicolas Zanellato BRA vs Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Igor Gimenez BRA vs Nicolas Villalon CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tadeo Meneo ARG vs Juan Sebastian Osorio COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare





Cancha 7 – ore 15:00
Leonardo Aboian ARG vs Lucio Ratti ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo URU vs Santiago De La Fuente ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Conner Huertas del Pino PER vs Ignacio Carou URU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mateo Barreiros Reyes BRA vs Benjamin Torrealba CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare








🇺🇸

Challenger Savannah

USA


Terra battuta

👨
TURNO DI QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD

Previsioni meteo
Savannah, 21 Aprile 2025

28°C
min. 18°C

Landings Company Stadium – ore 16:00
Garrett Johns USA vs Ryan Seggerman USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bruno Kuzuhara USA vs Patrick Kypson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mathys Erhard FRA vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andres Andrade ECU vs Federico Agustin Gomez ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bernard Tomic AUS vs Michael Mmoh USA (Non prima 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Savannah Toyota Court – ore 16:00
Christian Sigsgaard DEN vs Stefan Kozlov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tristan McCormick USA vs Marc Polmans AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs Alexis Galarneau CAN (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Atlantic Radiology Court – ore 16:00
Patrick Maloney USA vs Alex Rybakov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gabi Adrian Boitan ROU vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA vs Matteo Martineau FRA (Non prima 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

mattia saracino 21-04-2025 11:39

Sempre peggio samuel vincent ruggeri.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!