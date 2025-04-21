Challenger Roma Garden, Abidjan 2, Savannah, San Miguel de Tucuman e Gwangju: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Lorenzo Carboni ITA, 27.02.2006
Challenger Roma
Italia
Terra battuta
TURNO DI QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD
Previsioni meteo
Roma, 21 Aprile 2025
Center Court – ore 10:00
Oleg Prihodko vs Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ATP Rome
Oleg Prihodko [5]
7
6
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri [12]
5
1
Vincitore: Prihodko
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
O. Prihodko
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
S. Vincent Ruggeri
3-1 → 4-1
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Prihodko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
S. Vincent Ruggeri
5-5 → 6-5
O. Prihodko
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
O. Prihodko
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
O. Prihodko
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
ace
2-3 → 3-3
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
O. Prihodko
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
1-1 → 1-2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Stefano Travaglia vs Jiri Vesely
ATP Rome
Stefano Travaglia [3]
30
1
Jiri Vesely [9]•
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Vesely
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Lorenzo Carboni vs Duje Ajdukovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matteo Gigante vs Lorenzo Giustino (Non prima 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 Decathlon – ore 10:00
Kimmer Coppejans vs Norbert Gombos
ATP Rome
Kimmer Coppejans [2]
3
6
6
Norbert Gombos [7]
6
4
1
Vincitore: Coppejans
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-1 → 6-1
N. Gombos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
N. Gombos
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Gombos
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
3-5 → 3-6
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
K. Coppejans
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Lukas Pokorny vs Giovanni Fonio
ATP Rome
Lukas Pokorny
0
0
Giovanni Fonio [10]
0
0
Francesco Maestrelli vs Henri Squire
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Timofey Skatov vs Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 Banca del Fucino – ore 10:00
Mika Brunold vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz
ATP Rome
Mika Brunold [4]
7
0
6
Pablo Llamas Ruiz
5
6
0
Vincitore: Brunold
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Llamas Ruiz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
P. Llamas Ruiz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Brunold
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Brunold
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
0-4 → 0-5
P. Llamas Ruiz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
M. Brunold
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-2 → 0-3
P. Llamas Ruiz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Brunold
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Llamas Ruiz
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
M. Brunold
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Brunold
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
P. Llamas Ruiz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Brunold
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Elias Ymer vs Sandro Kopp
ATP Rome
Elias Ymer [1]
40
1
Sandro Kopp [11]•
A
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kopp
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
Mili Poljicak vs Lukas Neumayer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇮
Challenger Abidjan 2
Costa d’Avorio
Cemento
👨
TURNO DI QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD
🌤️
Previsioni meteo
Abidjan, 21 Aprile 2025
CENTRAL KAYDAN – ore 12:00
Luca Potenza vs Guillaume Dalmasso
ATP Abidjan
Luca Potenza [3]•
40
1
Guillaume Dalmasso [9]
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Dalmasso
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
G. Dalmasso
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Florent Bax vs Joel Meda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Vadym Ursu vs Robin Bertrand (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Taha Baadi vs Aryan Shah
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Michael Geerts vs Tibo Colson (Non prima 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT COFINA NEEMBA – ore 12:00
Yanki Erel vs S D Prajwal Dev
ATP Abidjan
Yanki Erel [5]•
15
3
S D Prajwal Dev [10]
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. D Prajwal Dev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
S. D Prajwal Dev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine vs Massimo Giunta (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dominik Kellovsky vs Tommaso Compagnucci (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT CNPS – ore 12:00
Nicolas Jadoun vs Matt Hulme
ATP Abidjan
Nicolas Jadoun
0
3
Matt Hulme [11]•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Jadoun
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Hulme
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
M. Hulme
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Thijmen Loof vs Aziz Ouakaa (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kirill Kivattsev vs Kris Van Wyk (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇰🇷
Challenger Gwangju
Sud Corea
Cemento
👨
TURNO DI QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD
🌧️
Previsioni meteo
Gwangju, 21 Aprile 2025
Center Court – ore 04:00
Uisung Park vs Petr Bar Biryukov
ATP Gwangju
Uisung Park
6
3
7
Petr Bar Biryukov [11]
4
6
5
Vincitore: Park
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
U. Park
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
U. Park
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
ace
3-2 → 3-3
U. Park
0-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
U. Park
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
U. Park
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-4 → 2-4
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
U. Park
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
U. Park
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
df
15-30
30-40
ace
df
3-3 → 4-3
U. Park
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Hyeon Chung vs Constant Lestienne (Non prima 06:00)
ATP Gwangju
Constant Lestienne
1
4
Hyeon Chung
6
6
Vincitore: Chung
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Lestienne
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
H. Chung
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
H. Chung
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
C. Lestienne
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
C. Lestienne
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
C. Lestienne
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
H. Chung
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Lestienne
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-5 → 1-6
H. Chung
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
H. Chung
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 1-3
C. Lestienne
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-2 → 0-3
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Tristan Schoolkate vs Rei Sakamoto
ATP Gwangju
Tristan Schoolkate [4]
7
7
Rei Sakamoto
6
5
Vincitore: Schoolkate
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Schoolkate
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
R. Sakamoto
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
5-5 → 6-5
T. Schoolkate
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Sakamoto
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
R. Sakamoto
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
ace
5-1*
5*-2
5*-3
df
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
R. Sakamoto
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
R. Sakamoto
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
T. Schoolkate
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Show Court – ore 04:00
Marat Sharipov
vs Andre Ilagan
ATP Gwangju
Marat Sharipov [6]
6
6
Andre Ilagan
3
4
Vincitore: Sharipov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Sharipov
0-15
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
A. Ilagan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
4-2 → 5-2
A. Ilagan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Sharipov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Sharipov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Ilagan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Ilagan
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
A. Ilagan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Sharipov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Ilagan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Yu Hsiou Hsu vs Moerani Bouzige (Non prima 06:00)
ATP Gwangju
Yu Hsiou Hsu [2]
6
6
Moerani Bouzige
1
4
Vincitore: Hsu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
M. Bouzige
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
M. Bouzige
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Bouzige
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Bouzige
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Bouzige
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
5-1 → 6-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-0 → 5-0
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Johannus Monday vs Zachary Svajda
ATP Gwangju
Zachary Svajda
2
4
Johannus Monday
6
6
Vincitore: Monday
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Svajda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
J. Monday
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
3-4 → 3-5
J. Monday
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
J. Monday
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Z. Svajda
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
J. Monday
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Z. Svajda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Svajda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 5 – ore 04:00
Ilia Simakin vs Viktor Durasovic
ATP Gwangju
Viktor Durasovic [4]
2
2
Ilia Simakin [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Simakin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Durasovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
V. Durasovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
V. Durasovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Simakin
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
I. Simakin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Kaichi Uchida vs Yan Bai (Non prima 06:00)
ATP Gwangju
Yan Bai [3]
0
0
Kaichi Uchida
0
0
Vincitore: Uchida per walkover
Court 8 – ore 06:00
Rio Noguchi vs Kasidit Samrej
ATP Gwangju
Rio Noguchi [5]
6
6
Kasidit Samrej
4
4
Vincitore: Noguchi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Noguchi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
K. Samrej
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
R. Noguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Noguchi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
K. Samrej
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Noguchi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
K. Samrej
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Noguchi
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
K. Samrej
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Samrej
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
K. Samrej
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
R. Noguchi
0-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
K. Samrej
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
R. Noguchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
🇦🇷
Challenger San Miguel de Tucuman
Argentina
Terra battuta
👨
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
⛅
Previsioni meteo
San Miguel de Tucuman, 21 Aprile 2025
Cancha Central – ore 15:00
Fermin Tenti vs Franco Ribero
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ignacio Monzon vs Valentin Basel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tomas Martinez vs Thiago Cigarran
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gonzalo Zeitune vs Wilson Leite
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – ore 15:00
Noah Schachter vs Ezequiel Monferrer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nicolas Zanellato vs Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Igor Gimenez vs Nicolas Villalon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tadeo Meneo vs Juan Sebastian Osorio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 7 – ore 15:00
Leonardo Aboian
vs Lucio Ratti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo vs Santiago De La Fuente
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Conner Huertas del Pino vs Ignacio Carou
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mateo Barreiros Reyes vs Benjamin Torrealba
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇺🇸
Challenger Savannah
USA
Terra battuta
👨
TURNO DI QUALIFICAZIONE – 1° TURNO MD
⛅
Previsioni meteo
Savannah, 21 Aprile 2025
Landings Company Stadium – ore 16:00
Garrett Johns vs Ryan Seggerman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bruno Kuzuhara vs Patrick Kypson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mathys Erhard vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andres Andrade vs Federico Agustin Gomez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bernard Tomic vs Michael Mmoh (Non prima 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Savannah Toyota Court – ore 16:00
Christian Sigsgaard vs Stefan Kozlov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tristan McCormick vs Marc Polmans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tung-Lin Wu vs Alexis Galarneau (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Atlantic Radiology Court – ore 16:00
Patrick Maloney vs Alex Rybakov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gabi Adrian Boitan vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs Matteo Martineau (Non prima 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
