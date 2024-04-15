Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Oeiras 3, Gwangju, Acapulco, San Miguel de Tucuman e Tallahassee: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

15/04/2024 07:44 Nessun commento
Giovanni Fonio nella foto
Giovanni Fonio nella foto

CHALLENGER 🇵🇹 Oeiras 3 (Portogallo) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Jaime Faria POR vs [2] Thiago Monteiro BRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Vilius Gaubas LTU vs [WC] Frederico Ferreira Silva POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Campo 3 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [5] Maks Kasnikowski POL vs [9] Gauthier Onclin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [2] Adrian Andreev BUL vs [7] Enrico Dalla Valle ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Dennis Novak AUT vs [8] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Campo 4 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [3] Manuel Guinard FRA vs Mathys Erhard FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Lukas Neumayer AUT vs [10] Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Campo 8 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [4] Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE vs [11] Tristan Lamasine FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [6] Valentin Royer FRA vs [8] Javier Barranco Cosano ESP (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER 🇰🇷 Gwangju (Sud Corea) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [WC] Duckhee Lee KOR vs [10] Blake Ellis AUS
ATP Gwangju
Duckhee Lee
0
6
7
0
Blake Ellis [10]
0
7
6
1
Mostra dettagli

2. [6] Rio Noguchi JPN vs [8] James McCabe AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Alexander Blockx BEL vs [5] Yunchaokete Bu CHN (non prima ore: 07:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Show Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Fajing Sun CHN vs [11] Altug Celikbilek TUR

ATP Gwangju
Fajing Sun
30
4
7
4
Altug Celikbilek [11]
40
6
5
2
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Egor Gerasimov vs [12] Paul Jubb GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Antoine Escoffier FRA vs Alibek Kachmazov (non prima ore: 07:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 4 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [3] Moez Echargui TUN vs Yusuke Takahashi JPN
ATP Gwangju
Moez Echargui [3]
6
6
Yusuke Takahashi
4
2
Vincitore: Echargui
Mostra dettagli

2. [Alt] Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs Dane Sweeny AUS (non prima ore: 07:00)

ATP Gwangju
Tung-Lin Wu
15
3
Dane Sweeny
30
1
Mostra dettagli



Court 8 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [2] Luke Saville AUS vs [7] Yanki Erel TUR

ATP Gwangju
Luke Saville [2]
3
6
6
Yanki Erel [7]
6
3
1
Vincitore: Saville
Mostra dettagli

2. Alex Bolt AUS vs Jules Marie FRA (non prima ore: 07:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER 🇦🇷 San Miguel de Tucuman (Argentina) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Ignacio Carou URU vs [PR] Tobias Franco ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Alejo Lorenzo Lingua Lavallen ARG vs Mateo Del Pino ARG (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG vs Jose Pereira BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Lautaro Midon ARG vs [8] Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Bruno Fernandez BRA vs [12] Ezequiel Monferrer ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [2] Felix Corwin USA vs [9/Alt] Ezequiel Simonit ARG (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Leonardo Aboian ARG vs [4] Ergi Kirkin TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [5] Hernan Casanova ARG vs [Alt] Igor Gimenez BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 7 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Juan Sebastian Osorio COL vs [11] Leonid Sheyngezikht BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Mateo Barreiros Reyes BRA vs [10/Alt] Nikos Lehmann ARG (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA vs Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER 🇺🇸 Tallahassee (USA) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta (verde)

Stadium – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Bogdan Bobrov vs [8] Strong Kirchheimer USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Kyle Edmund GBR vs [11] Gerald Melzer AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Calvin Hemery FRA vs [3] Patrick Kypson USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Giovanni Fonio ITA vs Joel Josef Schwaerzler AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] J.J. Wolf USA vs Henry Searle GBR (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [4] Denis Kudla USA vs Hady Habib LIB

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Tristan McCormick USA vs [7] Andres Andrade ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Corentin Denolly FRA vs [WC] Ian Mayew USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Gerard Campana Lee KOR vs [WC] Stefan Kozlov USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 5 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Bruno Kuzuhara USA vs [10] Alex Rybakov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Ajeet Rai NZL vs [12] Victor Lilov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER 🇲🇽 Acapulco (Messico) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

ESTADIO ARENA GNP SEGUROS – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [1] Benjamin Lock ZIM vs [9] Bor Artnak SLO
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Rinky Hijikata AUS vs Blaise Bicknell JAM (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Ernesto Escobedo MEX vs [WC] Adolfo Daniel Vallejo PAR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [2] Skander Mansouri TUN vs [11] Andre Ilagan USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Bernard Tomic AUS vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Sebastian Fanselow GER vs [6] Alexis Galarneau CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. Ryan Seggerman USA vs [8] Daniil Glinka EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [5] Christian Langmo USA vs Karue Sell BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Antoine Bellier SUI vs [7] Beibit Zhukayev KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 3 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [3] Dominik Palan CZE vs Rubin Statham NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [6] Nick Chappell USA vs Nathan Ponwith USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Tristan Schoolkate AUS vs Aidan Mayo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: