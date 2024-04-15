Challenger Oeiras 3, Gwangju, Acapulco, San Miguel de Tucuman e Tallahassee: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Giovanni Fonio nella foto
CHALLENGER 🇵🇹 Oeiras 3 (Portogallo) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Jaime Faria
vs [2] Thiago Monteiro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Vilius Gaubas vs [WC] Frederico Ferreira Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 3 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [5] Maks Kasnikowski vs [9] Gauthier Onclin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [2] Adrian Andreev vs [7] Enrico Dalla Valle
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Dennis Novak vs [8] Juan Manuel Cerundolo (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 4 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [3] Manuel Guinard vs Mathys Erhard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Lukas Neumayer vs [10] Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 8 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [4] Chun-Hsin Tseng vs [11] Tristan Lamasine
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [6] Valentin Royer vs [8] Javier Barranco Cosano (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER 🇰🇷 Gwangju (Sud Corea) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [WC] Duckhee Lee
vs [10] Blake Ellis
ATP Gwangju
Duckhee Lee•
0
6
7
0
Blake Ellis [10]
0
7
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
D. Lee
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
B. Ellis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
D. Lee
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
B. Ellis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
B. Ellis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
D. Lee
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
B. Ellis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Lee
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
D. Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
D. Lee
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-5 → 5-5
B. Ellis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
B. Ellis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
B. Ellis
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
B. Ellis
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Ellis
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [6] Rio Noguchi vs [8] James McCabe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Alexander Blockx vs [5] Yunchaokete Bu (non prima ore: 07:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Show Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Fajing Sun vs [11] Altug Celikbilek
ATP Gwangju
Fajing Sun
30
4
7
4
Altug Celikbilek [11]•
40
6
5
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Sun
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Celikbilek
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Sun
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
A. Celikbilek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-5 → 6-5
A. Celikbilek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Celikbilek
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Sun
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-5 → 4-6
A. Celikbilek
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
F. Sun
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
A. Celikbilek
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Celikbilek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Celikbilek
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Egor Gerasimov vs [12] Paul Jubb
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Antoine Escoffier vs Alibek Kachmazov (non prima ore: 07:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [3] Moez Echargui
vs Yusuke Takahashi
ATP Gwangju
Moez Echargui [3]
6
6
Yusuke Takahashi
4
2
Vincitore: Echargui
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Echargui
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 6-2
Y. Takahashi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Takahashi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Echargui
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Takahashi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Takahashi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Takahashi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
Y. Takahashi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Echargui
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Takahashi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
M. Echargui
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Takahashi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Alt] Tung-Lin Wu vs Dane Sweeny (non prima ore: 07:00)
ATP Gwangju
Tung-Lin Wu
15
3
Dane Sweeny•
30
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Wu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [2] Luke Saville vs [7] Yanki Erel
ATP Gwangju
Luke Saville [2]
3
6
6
Yanki Erel [7]
6
3
1
Vincitore: Saville
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Erel
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
5-1 → 6-1
L. Saville
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
Y. Erel
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 4-1
Y. Erel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Erel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
L. Saville
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Erel
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
L. Saville
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Y. Erel
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Y. Erel
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Saville
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Erel
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
L. Saville
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Erel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Erel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
L. Saville
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Erel
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Y. Erel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. Alex Bolt vs Jules Marie (non prima ore: 07:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER 🇦🇷 San Miguel de Tucuman (Argentina) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Ignacio Carou
vs [PR] Tobias Franco
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Alejo Lorenzo Lingua Lavallen vs Mateo Del Pino (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs Jose Pereira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Lautaro Midon vs [8] Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Bruno Fernandez vs [12] Ezequiel Monferrer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [2] Felix Corwin vs [9/Alt] Ezequiel Simonit (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Leonardo Aboian vs [4] Ergi Kirkin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Hernan Casanova vs [Alt] Igor Gimenez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 7 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Juan Sebastian Osorio vs [11] Leonid Sheyngezikht
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Mateo Barreiros Reyes vs [10/Alt] Nikos Lehmann (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Daniel Dutra da Silva vs Juan Carlos Prado Angelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER 🇺🇸 Tallahassee (USA) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta (verde)
Stadium – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Bogdan Bobrov vs [8] Strong Kirchheimer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Kyle Edmund vs [11] Gerald Melzer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Calvin Hemery vs [3] Patrick Kypson (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Giovanni Fonio vs Joel Josef Schwaerzler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] J.J. Wolf vs Henry Searle (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [4] Denis Kudla vs Hady Habib
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Tristan McCormick vs [7] Andres Andrade
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Corentin Denolly vs [WC] Ian Mayew
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Gerard Campana Lee vs [WC] Stefan Kozlov (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Bruno Kuzuhara vs [10] Alex Rybakov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Ajeet Rai vs [12] Victor Lilov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER 🇲🇽 Acapulco (Messico) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento
ESTADIO ARENA GNP SEGUROS – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [1] Benjamin Lock
vs [9] Bor Artnak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Rinky Hijikata vs Blaise Bicknell (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Ernesto Escobedo vs [WC] Adolfo Daniel Vallejo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [2] Skander Mansouri vs [11] Andre Ilagan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Bernard Tomic vs Juan Pablo Ficovich (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Sebastian Fanselow vs [6] Alexis Galarneau
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. Ryan Seggerman vs [8] Daniil Glinka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [5] Christian Langmo vs Karue Sell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Antoine Bellier vs [7] Beibit Zhukayev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 3 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [3] Dominik Palan vs Rubin Statham
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [6] Nick Chappell vs Nathan Ponwith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Tristan Schoolkate vs Aidan Mayo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
