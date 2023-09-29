Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Venerdì 29 Settembre 2023

29/09/2023 08:01 2 commenti
Enrico Dalla Valle nella foto
ITA M25 Santa Margherita di Pula 25000 – Semi-final
Gilles Arnaud Bailly BEL vs Federico Bondioli ITA ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[3] Enrico Dalla valle ITA vs Kirill Kivattsev RUS ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Quarter-final
Iacopo Sada ITA vs [2] Mohamed Safwat EGY ore 10:00

ITF Sharm ElSheikh
I. Sada
0
0
0
M. Safwat [2]
30
6
1
2 commenti

Lo smadonnatore senza TESTAH!! di taggia (Guest) 29-09-2023 08:33

Dalla Valle può stare nei primi 250 al mondo. Deve vincere il torneo.

 2
italo (Guest) 29-09-2023 08:15

Bailly bondioli bel match tra coetanei

 1
