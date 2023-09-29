Astana 250 | Hard | $1017850 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Venerdì 29 Settembre 2023
29/09/2023 08:01 2 commenti
M25 Santa Margherita di Pula 25000 – Semi-final
Gilles Arnaud Bailly vs Federico Bondioli ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[3] Enrico Dalla valle vs Kirill Kivattsev ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – Quarter-final
Iacopo Sada vs [2] Mohamed Safwat ore 10:00
ITF Sharm ElSheikh
I. Sada
0
0
0
M. Safwat [2]•
30
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
0-1
I. Sada
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
0-6
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-5 → 0-6
I. Sada
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 0-5
M. Safwat
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 0-4
I. Sada
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
I. Sada
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
TAG: Italiani nei Future
2 commenti
Dalla Valle può stare nei primi 250 al mondo. Deve vincere il torneo.
Bailly bondioli bel match tra coetanei