Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Szczecin, Rennes, Santa Cruz, Guangzhou e Cary 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 5 (LIVE)

15/09/2023 07:58 Nessun commento
Francesco Maestrelli nella foto
Francesco Maestrelli nella foto

POL CHALLENGER Szczecin (Polonia) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta

Court Bohdan Tomaszewski – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Vit Kopriva CZE vs Flavio Cobolli ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Alt] Francesco Maestrelli ITA vs [2] Pedro Cachin ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Federico Coria ARG vs [3] Jaume Munar ESP (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Denys Molchanov UKR / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Andrew Paulson CZE / Vitaliy Sachko UKR (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 14:30 (ora locale: 2:30 pm)
1. [4] Alexander Shevchenko vs Adrian Andreev BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Zdenek Kolar CZE / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP vs [2] Evan King USA / Reese Stalder USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




FRA CHALLENGER Rennes (Francia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Le Liberte – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Manuel Guinard FRA / Gregoire Jacq FRA vs [2] Sander Arends NED / David Pel NED
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Matteo Martineau FRA vs [PR] Lucas Pouille FRA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Richard Gasquet FRA vs [8] Benjamin Bonzi FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Radu Albot MDA vs [2] Gregoire Barrere FRA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Mattia Bellucci ITA vs Maxime Cressy USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




BOL CHALLENGER Santa Cruz (Bolivia) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 20:30 (ora locale: 2:30 pm)
1. [1] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs [PR] Pedro Sakamoto BRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs [6] Mariano Navone ARG (non prima ore: 22:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL vs [3] Orlando Luz BRA / Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 20:30 (ora locale: 2:30 pm)
1. [Q] Facundo Mena ARG vs Andrea Collarini ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [5] Francisco Comesana ARG vs [2] Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG (non prima ore: 22:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




CHN CHALLENGER Guangzhou (Cina) – Semifinali, cemento

Central Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [5] Terence Atmane FRA vs [4] Yunchaokete Bu CHN
ATP Guangzhou
Terence Atmane [5]
6
6
Yunchaokete Bu [4]
3
4
Vincitore: Atmane
Mostra dettagli

2. [7] Evgeny Donskoy vs [2] Marc Polmans AUS

ATP Guangzhou
Evgeny Donskoy [7]
A
3
2
Marc Polmans [2]
40
6
3
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Yunchaokete Bu CHN / Mao-Xin Gong CHN vs [2] Ray Ho TPE / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Alex Bolt AUS / Luke Saville AUS vs Antoine Bellier SUI / Luca Castelnuovo SUI

ATP Guangzhou
Alex Bolt / Luke Saville [1]
2
6
7
Antoine Bellier / Luca Castelnuovo
6
3
10
Vincitore: Bellier / Castelnuovo
Mostra dettagli




USA CHALLENGER Cary 2 (USA) – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Stadium – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [1] Rinky Hijikata AUS vs [Q] Pedro Vives Marcos ESP
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [7] Guido Andreozzi ARG vs [2] Alex Michelsen USA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Patrick Kypson USA vs [6] Tennys Sandgren USA (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [8] Zachary Svajda USA vs Toby Samuel GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Toby Samuel GBR / Connor Thomson GBR vs [2] William Blumberg USA / Luis David Martinez VEN (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Andrew Harris AUS / Rinky Hijikata AUS vs Christian Harrison USA / Vasil Kirkov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: