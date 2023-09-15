Challenger Szczecin, Rennes, Santa Cruz, Guangzhou e Cary 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 5 (LIVE)

Francesco Maestrelli nella foto
CHALLENGER Szczecin (Polonia) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta
Court Bohdan Tomaszewski – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Vit Kopriva
vs Flavio Cobolli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Alt] Francesco Maestrelli vs [2] Pedro Cachin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Federico Coria vs [3] Jaume Munar (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Denys Molchanov / David Vega Hernandez vs Andrew Paulson / Vitaliy Sachko (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 14:30 (ora locale: 2:30 pm)
1. [4] Alexander Shevchenko vs Adrian Andreev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Zdenek Kolar / Sergio Martos Gornes vs [2] Evan King / Reese Stalder
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Rennes (Francia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Le Liberte – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Manuel Guinard
/ Gregoire Jacq
vs [2] Sander Arends
/ David Pel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Matteo Martineau vs [PR] Lucas Pouille (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Richard Gasquet vs [8] Benjamin Bonzi (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Radu Albot vs [2] Gregoire Barrere (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Mattia Bellucci vs Maxime Cressy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Santa Cruz (Bolivia) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 20:30 (ora locale: 2:30 pm)
1. [1] Juan Manuel Cerundolo
vs [PR] Pedro Sakamoto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Thiago Agustin Tirante vs [6] Mariano Navone (non prima ore: 22:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos vs [3] Orlando Luz / Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 20:30 (ora locale: 2:30 pm)
1. [Q] Facundo Mena vs Andrea Collarini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [5] Francisco Comesana vs [2] Genaro Alberto Olivieri (non prima ore: 22:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Guangzhou (Cina) – Semifinali, cemento
Central Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [5] Terence Atmane
vs [4] Yunchaokete Bu
ATP Guangzhou
Terence Atmane [5]
6
6
Yunchaokete Bu [4]
3
4
Vincitore: Atmane
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Bu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
T. Atmane
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Bu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-2 → 4-3
T. Atmane
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Bu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Bu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
T. Atmane
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Bu
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Bu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
T. Atmane
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Bu
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
T. Atmane
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
ace
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Bu
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-0 → 3-1
Y. Bu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
T. Atmane
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [7] Evgeny Donskoy vs [2] Marc Polmans
ATP Guangzhou
Evgeny Donskoy [7]
A
3
2
Marc Polmans [2]•
40
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Polmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
E. Donskoy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
E. Donskoy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Donskoy
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
3. [WC] Yunchaokete Bu / Mao-Xin Gong vs [2] Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Alex Bolt / Luke Saville vs Antoine Bellier / Luca Castelnuovo
ATP Guangzhou
Alex Bolt / Luke Saville [1]
2
6
7
Antoine Bellier / Luca Castelnuovo
6
3
10
Vincitore: Bellier / Castelnuovo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Bellier / Castelnuovo
0-1
df
0-2
0-3
ace
1-3
2-3
3-3
df
4-3
5-3
6-3
6-4
6-5
7-5
8-5
8-6
8-7
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bolt / Saville
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
5-3 → 6-3
A. Bellier / Castelnuovo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
A. Bolt / Saville
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
A. Bellier / Castelnuovo
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Bolt / Saville
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bellier / Castelnuovo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bolt / Saville
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bellier / Castelnuovo
1-0 → 1-1
A. Bolt / Saville
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bellier / Castelnuovo
2-5 → 2-6
A. Bolt / Saville
2-4 → 2-5
A. Bellier / Castelnuovo
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
A. Bolt / Saville
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bellier / Castelnuovo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bolt / Saville
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bellier / Castelnuovo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Bolt / Saville
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Cary 2 (USA) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Stadium – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [1] Rinky Hijikata
vs [Q] Pedro Vives Marcos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [7] Guido Andreozzi vs [2] Alex Michelsen (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Patrick Kypson vs [6] Tennys Sandgren (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [8] Zachary Svajda vs Toby Samuel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Toby Samuel / Connor Thomson vs [2] William Blumberg / Luis David Martinez (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Andrew Harris / Rinky Hijikata vs Christian Harrison / Vasil Kirkov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit