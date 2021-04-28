Challenger Ostrava e Salinas 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Challenger Ostrava – 2° Turno
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Lukas Klein vs Lukas Rosol
CH CH Ostrava
Klein L.
0
7
4
0
Rosol L.•
0
6
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Klein L.
0-15
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
Rosol L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Rosol L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Rosol L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Rosol L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
Klein L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Rosol L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Klein L.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Rosol L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Klein L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Rosol L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Klein L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Klein L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Arthur Rinderknech vs Brayden Schnur (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Sebastian Baez vs [Q] Alex Molcan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Zdenek Kolar / Lukas Rosol vs [WC] Jiri Lehecka / Michael Vrbensky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Roman Jebavy / Igor Zelenay vs Manuel Guinard / Arthur Rinderknech
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Elias Ymer vs Sergiy Stakhovsky
CH CH Ostrava
Ymer E.
6
6
Stakhovsky S.
1
2
Vincitore: Ymer E.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Stakhovsky S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
Ymer E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
Stakhovsky S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
Ymer E.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Stakhovsky S.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Stakhovsky S.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Stakhovsky S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
Ymer E.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Stakhovsky S.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
Ymer E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Ymer E.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow vs Luca Margaroli / Adil Shamasdin (non prima ore: 12:00)
CH CH Ostrava
Drzewiecki K. / Walkow S.•
15
1
Margaroli L. / Shamasdin A.
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Drzewiecki K. / Walkow S.
Margaroli L. / Shamasdin A.
1-1 → 1-2
Drzewiecki K. / Walkow S.
0-1 → 1-1
Margaroli L. / Shamasdin A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera / Alejandro Tabilo vs [2] Luis David Martinez / Andrei Vasilevski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Lucas Miedler / Mohamed Safwat vs Marc Polmans / Sergiy Stakhovsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. N.Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan vs Peter Polansky / Brayden Schnur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Salinas – 1° Turno
CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. JC Aragone
vs [6/WC] Roberto Quiroz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Orlando Luz vs [SE] Nicolas Jarry (non prima ore: 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Camilo Ugo Carabelli / Agustin Velotti vs [4] Diego Hidalgo / Skander Mansouri (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Antonio Cayetano March / Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Marek Gengel / Vladyslav Orlov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 3 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [SE] Nicolas Mejia vs [WC] Antonio Cayetano March
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Nick Chappell vs [Q] Tak Khunn Wang (non prima ore: 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Hunter Johnson / Yates Johnson vs Nicolas Alvarez / Alexander Merino (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [PR] Tak Khunn Wang / Denis Yevseyev vs Alejandro Gomez / Junior A. Ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 4 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Kaichi Uchida vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Kevin King (non prima ore: 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Aziz Dougaz / Benjamin Lock vs Adrian Menendez-Maceiras / Roberto Ortega-Olmedo (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Orlando Luz / Joao Menezes vs Shuichi Sekiguchi / Kaichi Uchida
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 5 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Altug Celikbilek vs Thiago Agustin Tirante
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Gonzalo Villanueva vs [Q] Hernan Casanova (non prima ore: 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
