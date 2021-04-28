Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Ostrava e Salinas 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

28/04/2021 08:46 Nessun commento
Nicolas Jarry nella foto
Nicolas Jarry nella foto

CZE Challenger Ostrava – 2° Turno

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Lukas Klein SVK vs Lukas Rosol CZE

CH CH Ostrava
Klein L.
0
7
4
0
Rosol L.
0
6
6
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Brayden Schnur CAN (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Sebastian Baez ARG vs [Q] Alex Molcan SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Zdenek Kolar CZE / Lukas Rosol CZE vs [WC] Jiri Lehecka CZE / Michael Vrbensky CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Roman Jebavy CZE / Igor Zelenay SVK vs Manuel Guinard FRA / Arthur Rinderknech FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Elias Ymer SWE vs Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

CH CH Ostrava
Ymer E.
6
6
Stakhovsky S.
1
2
Vincitore: Ymer E.
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Karol Drzewiecki POL / Szymon Walkow POL vs Luca Margaroli SUI / Adil Shamasdin CAN (non prima ore: 12:00)

CH CH Ostrava
Drzewiecki K. / Walkow S.
15
1
Margaroli L. / Shamasdin A.
0
2
Mostra dettagli

3. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI / Alejandro Tabilo CHI vs [2] Luis David Martinez VEN / Andrei Vasilevski BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Lucas Miedler AUT / Mohamed Safwat EGY vs Marc Polmans AUS / Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. N.Sriram Balaji IND / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND vs Peter Polansky CAN / Brayden Schnur CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ECU Challenger Salinas – 1° Turno

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. JC Aragone USA vs [6/WC] Roberto Quiroz ECU
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Orlando Luz BRA vs [SE] Nicolas Jarry CHI (non prima ore: 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG / Agustin Velotti ARG vs [4] Diego Hidalgo ECU / Skander Mansouri TUN (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Antonio Cayetano March ECU / Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs Marek Gengel CZE / Vladyslav Orlov UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CANCHA 3 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [SE] Nicolas Mejia COL vs [WC] Antonio Cayetano March ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Nick Chappell USA vs [Q] Tak Khunn Wang FRA (non prima ore: 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Hunter Johnson USA / Yates Johnson USA vs Nicolas Alvarez PER / Alexander Merino PER (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [PR] Tak Khunn Wang FRA / Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs Alejandro Gomez COL / Junior A. Ore USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CANCHA 4 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Kaichi Uchida JPN vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG vs Kevin King USA (non prima ore: 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Aziz Dougaz TUN / Benjamin Lock ZIM vs Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP / Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Orlando Luz BRA / Joao Menezes BRA vs Shuichi Sekiguchi JPN / Kaichi Uchida JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CANCHA 5 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Altug Celikbilek TUR vs Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs [Q] Hernan Casanova ARG (non prima ore: 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare