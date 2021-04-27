Challenger Roma 2: I risultati del Day 2. Vittorie per Pellegrino, Giustino e Cobolli

Andrea Pellegrino nella foto
Challenger Roma 2 – 1° Turno
Campo Centrale – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [PR] Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Yannick Maden
CH CH Rome 2
Kokkinakis T.
6
6
Maden Y.
3
2
Vincitore: Kokkinakis T.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Maden Y.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
Kokkinakis T.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Kokkinakis T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 4-1
Kokkinakis T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Maden Y.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Maden Y.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
Kokkinakis T.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Maden Y.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Kokkinakis T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Maden Y.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Kokkinakis T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
Maden Y.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Kokkinakis T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. [SE] Andrea Pellegrino vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH CH Rome 2
Pellegrino A.
6
4
6
Napolitano S.
4
6
4
Vincitore: Pellegrino A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Pellegrino A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
Napolitano S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Pellegrino A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Napolitano S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Pellegrino A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
Napolitano S.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Pellegrino A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Napolitano S.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
Napolitano S.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
Pellegrino A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Napolitano S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
Pellegrino A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Pellegrino A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Pellegrino A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Napolitano S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Lorenzo Giustino vs [7] Juan Pablo Varillas
CH CH Rome 2
Giustino L.
6
7
Varillas J.
1
5
Vincitore: Giustino L.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Giustino L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
Varillas J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-30
15-40
5-5 → 6-5
Giustino L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
Giustino L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Varillas J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
Varillas J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Giustino L.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. Aleksandar Vukic vs Roberto Marcora
CH CH Rome 2
Vukic A.
4
1
Marcora R.
6
6
Vincitore: Marcora R.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Marcora R.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Vukic A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Marcora R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Vukic A.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Vukic A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Vukic A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Marcora R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Campo 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Flavio Cobolli vs Steven Diez
CH CH Rome 2
Cobolli F.
6
6
Diez S.
4
1
Vincitore: Cobolli F.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Diez S.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
Diez S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Diez S.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
Cobolli F.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Diez S.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Diez S.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Cobolli F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Diez S.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
Cobolli F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
2. [4] Danilo Petrovic vs [Q] Igor Sijsling (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH CH Rome 2
Petrovic D.
6
7
Sijsling I.
1
6
Vincitore: Petrovic D.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
Sijsling I.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Sijsling I.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Petrovic D.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Petrovic D.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Sijsling I.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Sijsling I.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
Petrovic D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Sijsling I.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Sijsling I.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
Petrovic D.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
Sijsling I.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
Petrovic D.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Petrovic D.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
3. [Alt] Andrea Collarini vs [5] Hugo Gaston
CH CH Rome 2
Collarini A.
6
6
Gaston H.
1
4
Vincitore: Collarini A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Gaston H.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
Gaston H.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Gaston H.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
Collarini A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Collarini A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
Gaston H.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Gaston H.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. [1] Damir Dzumhur vs [Q] Nino Serdarusic
CH CH Rome 2
Dzumhur D.
2
7
3
Serdarusic N.
6
6
6
Vincitore: Serdarusic N.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Dzumhur D.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
Serdarusic N.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
Dzumhur D.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
Serdarusic N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
Serdarusic N.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
Dzumhur D.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Serdarusic N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Dzumhur D.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
6-1*
6-6 → 7-6
Dzumhur D.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Dzumhur D.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
Dzumhur D.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
Serdarusic N.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
Dzumhur D.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Dzumhur D.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Serdarusic N.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Dzumhur D.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
Serdarusic N.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Serdarusic N.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Campo 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs [Q] Tristan Lamasine
CH CH Rome 2
Cerundolo J.
7
7
Lamasine T.
5
5
Vincitore: Cerundolo J.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Cerundolo J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
Lamasine T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
Cerundolo J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
Lamasine T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Cerundolo J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Lamasine T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Cerundolo J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
Cerundolo J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Cerundolo J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Lamasine T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Cerundolo J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
Cerundolo J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Lamasine T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs Enzo Couacaud (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH CH Rome 2
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
6
6
Couacaud E.
3
4
Vincitore: Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
Couacaud E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
5-2 → 5-3
Couacaud E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
5-0 → 5-1
Couacaud E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
3-0 → 4-0
Couacaud E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
5-3 → 6-3
Couacaud E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
4-2 → 5-2
Couacaud E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Couacaud E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
1-1 → 2-1
Couacaud E.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
0-0 → 1-0
3. Daniel Masur vs Cem Ilkel
CH CH Rome 2
Masur D.
6
4
6
Ilkel C.
4
6
7
Vincitore: Ilkel C.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
Masur D.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
Ilkel C.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
Ilkel C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Masur D.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Ilkel C.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
Masur D.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Ilkel C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Ilkel C.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Masur D.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Ilkel C.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Ilkel C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Ilkel C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Masur D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Ilkel C.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
Masur D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Ilkel C.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Masur D.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 4-1
Ilkel C.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
Masur D.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Ilkel C.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Masur D.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. Romain Arneodo / Enzo Couacaud vs Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran (non prima ore: 13:30)
CH CH Rome 2
Arneodo R. / Couacaud E.
6
4
8
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
4
6
10
Vincitore: Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
0-1
1-1
2-1
3-1
3-2
3-3
4-3
5-3
6-3
7-3
8-3
8-4
8-5
8-6
8-7
9-7
9-8
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
Arneodo R. / Couacaud E.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
4-3 → 4-4
Arneodo R. / Couacaud E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
4-1 → 4-2
Arneodo R. / Couacaud E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Arneodo R. / Couacaud E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
Arneodo R. / Couacaud E.
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
Arneodo R. / Couacaud E.
4-4 → 5-4
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Arneodo R. / Couacaud E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
2-3 → 3-3
Arneodo R. / Couacaud E.
2-2 → 2-3
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
2-1 → 2-2
Arneodo R. / Couacaud E.
1-1 → 2-1
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Arneodo R. / Couacaud E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
5. Ruben Bemelmans / Andre Goransson vs [4] Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson (non prima ore: 15:00)
CH CH Rome 2
Bemelmans R. / Goransson A.
6
2
11
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
2
6
9
Vincitore: Bemelmans R. / Goransson A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
1-0
1-1
2-1
3-1
4-1
4-2
4-3
5-3
5-4
5-5
5-6
5-7
5-8
6-8
6-9
7-9
8-9
9-9
9-10
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Bemelmans R. / Goransson A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Bemelmans R. / Goransson A.
1-4 → 2-4
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Bemelmans R. / Goransson A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
1-1 → 1-2
Bemelmans R. / Goransson A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bemelmans R. / Goransson A.
5-2 → 6-2
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
5-1 → 5-2
Bemelmans R. / Goransson A.
4-1 → 5-1
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
Bemelmans R. / Goransson A.
2-1 → 3-1
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
Bemelmans R. / Goransson A.
0-1 → 1-1
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
0-0 → 0-1
Con la sconfitta di Dzumhur. Si aprono buone possibilità di portare un finalista italiano nella parte alta. Speriamo bene
e bravo pure Marcora, en plein a roma!
No vince Collarini
Niente bis Pellgrino – Gaston come previsto, domani favorito l’argentino che dovremmo naturalizzare
E basta insulare bec_style: chiaro, ed è chi non lo nota a non farci una bella figura, e nobile esempio dell’ancor più nobile arte della SCARAMANZIA della quale anche io sono discepolo.
P.S.:M mi aspetto una reazione di Vukic, mai darlo per morto
Vero.
Ricordavo il match con Fucsovics, piuttosto tosto, ma era nelle quali.
Just-in!Bravo
bene anche Giustino italiani avanti tutta a Roma!
Grazie a tutti , era il fratellone di Zverev in 4 set , wow gia passati 4 anni sembra ieri.
Non 100 ma 150 BR per Napolitano che cmq era un gran bel profilo , oggi cmq mi sembra di aver letto che non ha giocato malaccio, chissa magari si rimette in carreggiata , l eta e ancora dalla sua, il braccio ce l ha , il fisico anche. Ci deve credere …
Bello questo riferimento al nuoto…
@ gisva (#2774056)
no sconfisse Misha ZVEREV
CO-BO-LLIIII
@ Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry (#2774000)
Vinse al primo turno contro Misha Zverev
Top ranking Napolitano e’ stata n.152 Giugno 2017
@ Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry (#2774000)
Era il 2017
Bene Pellegrino, che conferma l’inutile spreco di WC per Napolitano, e benissimo per Cobolli. Al momento lui e Zeppieri sono gli unici a poter essere considerati i rincalzi di Sinner e Musetti. Spero qualche altro giovane, tipo Gigante, riesca a crescere. Su Nardi non mi esprimo perché secondo me al momento non ha la testa del tennista professionista. Le opzioni sono due: o tra un paio d’anni si ritira oppure la mente gli fa click e si allinea al suo talento e lo porta ad essere un ottimo giocatore
@ Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry (#2774000)
Anno 2017,batte’ in quali Giustino,Fucsovics e Bublik,poi al primo turno del main draw M.Zverev in 4 set e infine perse in 3 da Schwartzman al 2.t
Al primo turno sconfisse Fucsovics
Battè un olandese nei 100 atp, non sisling, e perse da swarzy, se non erro.
Rettifico, batte Misha Zverer e non un olandese!!
Primo turno sconfisse Misha Zverev
@ Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry (#2774000)
Zverev