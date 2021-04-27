Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Roma 2: I risultati del Day 2. Vittorie per Pellegrino, Giustino e Cobolli

27/04/2021 15:45 121 commenti
Andrea Pellegrino nella foto
Andrea Pellegrino nella foto

ITA Challenger Roma 2 – 1° Turno

Campo Centrale – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [PR] Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS vs Yannick Maden GER

Kokkinakis T.
6
6
Maden Y.
3
2
Vincitore: Kokkinakis T.
2. [SE] Andrea Pellegrino ITA vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano ITA (non prima ore: 11:00)

Pellegrino A.
6
4
6
Napolitano S.
4
6
4
Vincitore: Pellegrino A.
3. Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs [7] Juan Pablo Varillas PER

Giustino L.
6
7
Varillas J.
1
5
Vincitore: Giustino L.
4. Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs Roberto Marcora ITA

Vukic A.
4
1
Marcora R.
6
6
Vincitore: Marcora R.
Campo 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Flavio Cobolli ITA vs Steven Diez CAN

Cobolli F.
6
6
Diez S.
4
1
Vincitore: Cobolli F.
2. [4] Danilo Petrovic SRB vs [Q] Igor Sijsling NED (non prima ore: 11:00)

Petrovic D.
6
7
Sijsling I.
1
6
Vincitore: Petrovic D.
3. [Alt] Andrea Collarini ARG vs [5] Hugo Gaston FRA

Collarini A.
6
6
Gaston H.
1
4
Vincitore: Collarini A.
4. [1] Damir Dzumhur BIH vs [Q] Nino Serdarusic CRO

Dzumhur D.
2
7
3
Serdarusic N.
6
6
6
Vincitore: Serdarusic N.
Campo 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs [Q] Tristan Lamasine FRA

Cerundolo J.
7
7
Lamasine T.
5
5
Vincitore: Cerundolo J.
2. [Q] Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA vs Enzo Couacaud FRA (non prima ore: 11:00)

Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
6
6
Couacaud E.
3
4
Vincitore: Meligeni Rodrigues Alves F.
3. Daniel Masur GER vs Cem Ilkel TUR

Masur D.
6
4
6
Ilkel C.
4
6
7
Vincitore: Ilkel C.
4. Romain Arneodo MON / Enzo Couacaud FRA vs Guido Andreozzi ARG / Guillermo Duran ARG (non prima ore: 13:30)

Arneodo R. / Couacaud E.
6
4
8
Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
4
6
10
Vincitore: Andreozzi G. / Duran G.
5. Ruben Bemelmans BEL / Andre Goransson SWE vs [4] Robert Galloway USA / Alex Lawson USA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Bemelmans R. / Goransson A.
6
2
11
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
2
6
9
Vincitore: Bemelmans R. / Goransson A.
121 commenti. Lasciane uno!

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
Ghigno 27-04-2021 17:32

Con la sconfitta di Dzumhur. Si aprono buone possibilità di portare un finalista italiano nella parte alta. Speriamo bene

 121
Sebastiano (Guest) 27-04-2021 17:21

e bravo pure Marcora, en plein a roma!

 120
iettatore (Guest) 27-04-2021 17:12

Scritto da Giampi
@ Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry (#2774000)
Micha Zverev

No vince Collarini

 119
iettatore (Guest) 27-04-2021 17:06

Niente bis Pellgrino – Gaston come previsto, domani favorito l’argentino che dovremmo naturalizzare

 118
iettatore (Guest) 27-04-2021 17:05

E basta insulare bec_style: chiaro, ed è chi non lo nota a non farci una bella figura, e nobile esempio dell’ancor più nobile arte della SCARAMANZIA della quale anche io sono discepolo.

P.S.:M mi aspetto una reazione di Vukic, mai darlo per morto

 117
gisva 27-04-2021 16:00

Scritto da baronetto toni
@ gisva (#2774056)
no sconfisse Misha ZVEREV

Vero.
Ricordavo il match con Fucsovics, piuttosto tosto, ma era nelle quali.

 116
Henry (Guest) 27-04-2021 15:53

Just-in!Bravo

 115
Sebastiano (Guest) 27-04-2021 15:50

bene anche Giustino italiani avanti tutta a Roma!

 114
Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry (Guest) 27-04-2021 15:35

Grazie a tutti , era il fratellone di Zverev in 4 set , wow gia passati 4 anni sembra ieri.
Non 100 ma 150 BR per Napolitano che cmq era un gran bel profilo , oggi cmq mi sembra di aver letto che non ha giocato malaccio, chissa magari si rimette in carreggiata , l eta e ancora dalla sua, il braccio ce l ha , il fisico anche. Ci deve credere …

 113
Bec_style (Guest) 27-04-2021 15:13

Scritto da munster
Però Cobolli!!!
Vuoi vedere che attendiamo tutti l’esplosione di Zeppieri e arriva in corsia 8, un po’ nascosto, Cobolli?
Dai, speriamo in una gran settimana pure per Zeppo e conferme da Pellegrino. Per me due giocatori di talento che devono solo fare un passo, non banale, ma soprattutto mentale.

Bello questo riferimento al nuoto…

 112
baronetto toni (Guest) 27-04-2021 15:12

@ gisva (#2774056)

no sconfisse Misha ZVEREV

 111
Sottile 27-04-2021 15:10

CO-BO-LLIIII

 110
Jean Paul (Guest) 27-04-2021 15:09

@ Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry (#2774000)

Vinse al primo turno contro Misha Zverev

 109
Henry (Guest) 27-04-2021 15:07

Top ranking Napolitano e’ stata n.152 Giugno 2017

 108
Jean Paul (Guest) 27-04-2021 15:07

@ Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry (#2774000)

Era il 2017

 107
Brisbane (Guest) 27-04-2021 15:07

Bene Pellegrino, che conferma l’inutile spreco di WC per Napolitano, e benissimo per Cobolli. Al momento lui e Zeppieri sono gli unici a poter essere considerati i rincalzi di Sinner e Musetti. Spero qualche altro giovane, tipo Gigante, riesca a crescere. Su Nardi non mi esprimo perché secondo me al momento non ha la testa del tennista professionista. Le opzioni sono due: o tra un paio d’anni si ritira oppure la mente gli fa click e si allinea al suo talento e lo porta ad essere un ottimo giocatore

 106
Henry (Guest) 27-04-2021 15:05

@ Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry (#2774000)

Anno 2017,batte’ in quali Giustino,Fucsovics e Bublik,poi al primo turno del main draw M.Zverev in 4 set e infine perse in 3 da Schwartzman al 2.t

 105
gisva 27-04-2021 15:04

Scritto da El kid di Las Vegas

Scritto da Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry
Ragazzi un lapsus , l anno in cui Napolitano arrivo a ridosso dei 100 fece 2do turno a parigi proveniente dalle quali che anno era?
Con chi vinse al 1mo turno mi sembra di ricordare in 4 set ma non sono sicuro.

Nelle quali batte’ Bublik

Al primo turno sconfisse Fucsovics

 104
Anni80 (Guest) 27-04-2021 15:04

Scritto da Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry
Ragazzi un lapsus , l anno in cui Napolitano arrivo a ridosso dei 100 fece 2do turno a parigi proveniente dalle quali che anno era?
Con chi vinse al 1mo turno mi sembra di ricordare in 4 set ma non sono sicuro.

Battè un olandese nei 100 atp, non sisling, e perse da swarzy, se non erro.
Rettifico, batte Misha Zverer e non un olandese!!

103
Riki (Guest) 27-04-2021 14:50

Primo turno sconfisse Misha Zverev

 102
Cri72 (Guest) 27-04-2021 14:50

@ Pierre Herme the Picasso of Pastry (#2774000)

Zverev

 101
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)