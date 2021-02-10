Challenger Biella 1, Cherbourg, e Potchefstroom 1: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Diversi azzurri a Biella (LIVEVIDEO)

Challenger BIELLA I , Italy (IH) /80 – 1°-2° Turno
PalaPajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Tobias Kamke vs Roberto Marcora
CH CH Biella 1
Kamke T.
3
5
Marcora R.
6
7
Vincitore: Marcora R.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Marcora R.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
Kamke T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
Marcora R.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
Kamke T.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
Kamke T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Kamke T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
Marcora R.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Kamke T.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Marcora R.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Kamke T.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
Kamke T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
Kamke T.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Marcora R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Marcora R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Lukas Lacko vs [2] Federico Gaio
CH CH Biella 1
Lacko L.•
A
3
3
Gaio F.
40
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Lacko L.
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
Gaio F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Lacko L.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
Lacko L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
Lacko L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
3. Illya Marchenko vs [WC] Luca Vanni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Lukas Lacko / Daniel Masur vs Treat Huey / Sem Verbeek (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Thomas Fabbiano / Martin Klizan vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano / Luca Vanni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Matteo Viola vs [6] Blaz Rola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Daniele Augenti / Massimo Giunta vs Szymon Walkow / Jan Zielinski
CH CH Biella 1
Augenti D. / Giunta M.
1
3
Walkow S. / Zielinski J.
6
6
Vincitore: Walkow S. / Zielinski J.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [4] Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson vs [WC] Pietro Buscaglione / Giovanni Fonio
CH CH Biella 1
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
6
6
Buscaglione P. / Fonio G.
1
2
Vincitore: Galloway R. / Lawson A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [3] Mohamed Safwat vs Matthias Bachinger (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH CH Biella 1
Safwat M.
0
1
Bachinger M.
0
1
4. [1] Luca Margaroli / Andrei Vasilevski vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski / Dmitry Popko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Mathias Bourgue vs [7] Filip Horansky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM I ZAF, South Africa (H)/80 – 2° Turno
Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [7] Peter Polansky vs Tristan Lamasine
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Polansky P.
6
6
Lamasine T.
4
4
Vincitore: Polansky P.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Lamasine T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
Lamasine T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Polansky P.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
Lamasine T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
Polansky P.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Lamasine T.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Polansky P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Polansky P.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Polansky P.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Lamasine T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Lamasine T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Lamasine T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Liam Broady vs [5] Brayden Schnur 1T
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Broady L.
6
6
Schnur B.
4
3
Vincitore: Broady L.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [1] Raven Klaasen / Ruan Roelofse vs [WC] Vasilios Caripi / Vaughn Hunter (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.•
30
6
2
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
0
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
1-1 → 2-1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
0-1 → 1-1
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
3-3 → 4-3
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
3-2 → 3-3
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
2-2 → 3-2
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
1-1 → 1-2
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
1-0 → 1-1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
0-0 → 1-0
4. Dimitar Kuzmanov / Roberto Quiroz vs [WC] Robbie Arends / Khololwam Montsi
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.•
30
6
2
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
0
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
1-1 → 2-1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
0-1 → 1-1
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
3-3 → 4-3
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
3-2 → 3-3
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
2-2 → 3-2
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
1-1 → 1-2
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
1-0 → 1-1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
0-0 → 1-0
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Roberto Quiroz vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Quiroz R.
6
4
3
Bonzi B.
3
6
6
Vincitore: Bonzi B.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. Pedja Krstin vs [Q] Mirza Basic
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Krstin P.
0
1
Basic M.
0
4
3. Roberto Cid Subervi / Arjun Kadhe vs [3] Benjamin Bonzi / Tristan Lamasine (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Cid Subervi R. / Kadhe A.
0
3
Bonzi B. / Lamasine T.
0
5
4. Liam Broady / Jack Draper vs Benjamin Lock / Akira Santillan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Nick Chappell vs Hugo Grenier
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Chappell N.
6
6
Grenier H.
2
4
Vincitore: Chappell N.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Cem Ilkel vs Adrian Menendez-Maceiras / Lucas Miedler (non prima ore: 10:00)
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Blancaneaux G. / Ilkel C.
4
4
Menendez-Maceiras A. / Miedler L.
6
6
Vincitore: Menendez-Maceiras A. / Miedler L.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [4] Teymuraz Gabashvili / Mark Vervoort vs Peter Polansky / Brayden Schnur (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M.
0
1
Polansky P. / Schnur B.
0
1
4. Pedja Krstin / Chun-hsin Tseng vs [2] Marc-Andrea Huesler / Zdenek Kolar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger CHERBOURG , France (IH) /100 – 1°-2° Turno
Chantereyne – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ruben Bemelmans vs [LL] Corentin Denolly
CH CH Cherbourg
Bemelmans R.
3
6
6
Denolly C.
6
1
4
Vincitore: Bemelmans R.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Denolly C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
Bemelmans R.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Denolly C.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Denolly C.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
Bemelmans R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
Denolly C.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
Bemelmans R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
Bemelmans R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
2. [WC] Matteo Martineau vs [6] Bernabe Zapata Miralles
CH CH Cherbourg
Martineau M.
0
6
Zapata Miralles B.
0*
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Zapata Miralles B.
5-5 → 5-6
Zapata Miralles B.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Zapata Miralles B.
4-2 → 4-3
Martineau M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Zapata Miralles B.
2-2 → 3-2
Zapata Miralles B.
1-1 → 1-2
Zapata Miralles B.
0-0 → 0-1
3. [5] Peter Gojowczyk vs Hugo Gaston (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Marco Trungelliti vs [2] Antoine Hoang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Arthur Rinderknech vs [WC] Evan Furness (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] Denis Kudla vs [Q] Michael Geerts
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tourlaville – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Denis Istomin vs [Q] Nathaniel Lammons
CH CH Cherbourg
Istomin D.
6
5
6
Lammons N.
3
7
4
Vincitore: Istomin D.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [Alt] Lukas Klein vs [4] Jurij Rodionov (non prima ore: 12:00)
CH CH Cherbourg
Klein L.
0
3
Rodionov J.
0
4
3. Vladyslav Orlov / Kacper Zuk vs Sander Arends / Lukas Rosol (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Alexey Vatutin / Tung-Lin Wu vs Manuel Guinard / Hunter Reese
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Lukas Klein / Alex Molcan vs Maxime Janvier / Bernabe Zapata Miralles (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] Andre Goransson / David Pel vs Sadio Doumbia / Hugo Gaston
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2 commenti
leggo che sul jocker court ci sono Giunta e Augenti.
Con tutto il rispetto,mai sentiti nominare prima.
Viola-Rola, di nuovo a Biella?