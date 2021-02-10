Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Biella 1, Cherbourg, e Potchefstroom 1: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. Diversi azzurri a Biella (LIVEVIDEO)

10/02/2021 09:18 2 commenti
Matteo Viola nella foto
Matteo Viola nella foto

ITA Challenger BIELLA I ITA, Italy (IH) /80 – 1°-2° Turno

PalaPajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Tobias Kamke GER vs Roberto Marcora ITA

CH CH Biella 1
Kamke T.
3
5
Marcora R.
6
7
Vincitore: Marcora R.
Mostra dettagli

2. Lukas Lacko SVK vs [2] Federico Gaio ITA

CH CH Biella 1
Lacko L.
A
3
3
Gaio F.
40
6
3
Mostra dettagli

3. Illya Marchenko UKR vs [WC] Luca Vanni ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Lukas Lacko SVK / Daniel Masur GER vs Treat Huey PHI / Sem Verbeek NED (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Thomas Fabbiano ITA / Martin Klizan SVK vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano ITA / Luca Vanni ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Matteo Viola ITA vs [6] Blaz Rola SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Daniele Augenti ITA / Massimo Giunta ITA vs Szymon Walkow POL / Jan Zielinski POL

CH CH Biella 1
Augenti D. / Giunta M.
1
3
Walkow S. / Zielinski J.
6
6
Vincitore: Walkow S. / Zielinski J.
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Robert Galloway USA / Alex Lawson USA vs [WC] Pietro Buscaglione ITA / Giovanni Fonio ITA

CH CH Biella 1
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
6
6
Buscaglione P. / Fonio G.
1
2
Vincitore: Galloway R. / Lawson A.
Mostra dettagli

3. [3] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs Matthias Bachinger GER (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH CH Biella 1
Safwat M.
0
1
Bachinger M.
0
1
Mostra dettagli

4. [1] Luca Margaroli SUI / Andrei Vasilevski BLR vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA / Dmitry Popko KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Mathias Bourgue FRA vs [7] Filip Horansky SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ZAF Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM I ZAF, South Africa (H)/80 – 2° Turno

Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [7] Peter Polansky CAN vs Tristan Lamasine FRA

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Polansky P.
6
6
Lamasine T.
4
4
Vincitore: Polansky P.
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Liam Broady GBR vs [5] Brayden Schnur CAN 1T

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Broady L.
6
6
Schnur B.
4
3
Vincitore: Broady L.
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Raven Klaasen RSA / Ruan Roelofse RSA vs [WC] Vasilios Caripi RSA / Vaughn Hunter RSA (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
30
6
2
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
0
3
1
Mostra dettagli

4. Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL / Roberto Quiroz ECU vs [WC] Robbie Arends RSA / Khololwam Montsi RSA

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Klaasen R. / Roelofse R.
30
6
2
Caripi V. / Hunter V.
0
3
1
Mostra dettagli


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Roberto Quiroz ECU vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi FRA

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Quiroz R.
6
4
3
Bonzi B.
3
6
6
Vincitore: Bonzi B.
Mostra dettagli

2. Pedja Krstin SRB vs [Q] Mirza Basic BIH

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Krstin P.
0
1
Basic M.
0
4
Mostra dettagli

3. Roberto Cid Subervi DOM / Arjun Kadhe IND vs [3] Benjamin Bonzi FRA / Tristan Lamasine FRA (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Cid Subervi R. / Kadhe A.
0
3
Bonzi B. / Lamasine T.
0
5
Mostra dettagli

4. Liam Broady GBR / Jack Draper GBR vs Benjamin Lock ZIM / Akira Santillan AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Nick Chappell USA vs Hugo Grenier FRA

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Chappell N.
6
6
Grenier H.
2
4
Vincitore: Chappell N.
Mostra dettagli

2. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Cem Ilkel TUR vs Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP / Lucas Miedler AUT (non prima ore: 10:00)

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Blancaneaux G. / Ilkel C.
4
4
Menendez-Maceiras A. / Miedler L.
6
6
Vincitore: Menendez-Maceiras A. / Miedler L.
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Mark Vervoort NED vs Peter Polansky CAN / Brayden Schnur CAN (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Gabashvili T. / Vervoort M.
0
1
Polansky P. / Schnur B.
0
1
Mostra dettagli

4. Pedja Krstin SRB / Chun-hsin Tseng TPE vs [2] Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI / Zdenek Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Challenger CHERBOURG FRA, France (IH) /100 – 1°-2° Turno

Chantereyne – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ruben Bemelmans BEL vs [LL] Corentin Denolly FRA

CH CH Cherbourg
Bemelmans R.
3
6
6
Denolly C.
6
1
4
Vincitore: Bemelmans R.
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Matteo Martineau FRA vs [6] Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP

CH CH Cherbourg
Martineau M.
0
6
Zapata Miralles B.
0*
6
Mostra dettagli

3. [5] Peter Gojowczyk GER vs Hugo Gaston FRA (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Marco Trungelliti ARG vs [2] Antoine Hoang FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs [WC] Evan Furness FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Denis Kudla USA vs [Q] Michael Geerts BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Tourlaville – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Denis Istomin UZB vs [Q] Nathaniel Lammons USA

CH CH Cherbourg
Istomin D.
6
5
6
Lammons N.
3
7
4
Vincitore: Istomin D.
Mostra dettagli

2. [Alt] Lukas Klein SVK vs [4] Jurij Rodionov AUT (non prima ore: 12:00)

CH CH Cherbourg
Klein L.
0
3
Rodionov J.
0
4
Mostra dettagli

3. Vladyslav Orlov UKR / Kacper Zuk POL vs Sander Arends NED / Lukas Rosol CZE (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alexey Vatutin RUS / Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs Manuel Guinard FRA / Hunter Reese USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Lukas Klein SVK / Alex Molcan SVK vs Maxime Janvier FRA / Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Andre Goransson SWE / David Pel NED vs Sadio Doumbia FRA / Hugo Gaston FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 10-02-2021 10:22

leggo che sul jocker court ci sono Giunta e Augenti.
Con tutto il rispetto,mai sentiti nominare prima.

 2
07Ancy 10-02-2021 10:02

Viola-Rola, di nuovo a Biella?

 1
