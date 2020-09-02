US Open 2020 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

02/09/2020
Risultati dagli Us Open
USA US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.656.000 – 2° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
K. Kozlova UKR vs P. Kvitova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Djokovic SRB vs K. Edmund GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
N. Osaka JPN vs C. Giorgi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Tsitsipas GRE vs M. Cressy USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
A. Kerber GER vs A. Friedsam GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Nakashima USA vs A. Zverev GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ka. Pliskova CZE vs C. Garcia FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Shapovalov CAN vs S. Kwon KOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Brengle USA vs D. Yastremska UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – Ore: 17:00
K. Bondarenko UKR vs P. Martic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Bellis USA vs J. Brady USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Mannarino FRA vs J. Sock USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Simon FRA vs T. Fritz USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
K. Mladenovic FRA vs V. Gracheva RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Harris RSA vs D. Goffin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Norrie GBR vs F. Coria ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Gauff USA / C. McNally USA vs H. Baptiste USA / W. Osuigwe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
F. Krajinovic SRB vs M. Giron USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Flipkens BEL vs J. Pegula USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Li USA vs A. Riske USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Berankis LTU vs S. Johnson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
S. Bolelli ITA / M. Gonzalez ARG vs S. Gonzalez MEX / K. Skupski GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Gille BEL / J. Vliegen BEL vs L. Kubot POL / M. Melo BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Azarenka BLR / S. Kenin USA vs E. Perez AUS / S. Sanders AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
W. Koolhof NED / N. Mektic CRO vs N. Cacic SRB / D. Sharan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Gerasimov BLR vs J. Thompson AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Rybakina KAZ vs S. Rogers USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
K. Juvan SLO vs A. Kontaveit EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Lapko BLR vs Y. Putintseva KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Mmoh USA vs J. Struff GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
M. Linette POL vs D. Kovinic MNE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Davidovich Fokina ESP vs H. Hurkacz POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Londero ARG vs B. Coric CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
R. Klaasen RSA / O. Marach AUT vs M. Daniell NZL / P. Oswald AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Bambridge GBR / B. McLachlan JPN vs C. Eubanks USA / M. McDonald USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Kichenok UKR / N. Kichenok UKR vs H. Carter USA / L. Stefani BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Hibino JPN / M. Ninomiya JPN vs A. Blinkova RUS / V. Kudermetova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
M. Vondrousova CZE vs A. Sasnovich BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Kukushkin KAZ vs C. Garin CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Kostyuk UKR vs A. Sevastova LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Carreno Busta ESP vs M. Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
R. Olaru ROU / S. Sorribes Tormo ESP vs L. Hradecka CZE / A. Klepac SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Chardy FRA / F. Martin FRA vs C. Harrison USA / R. Harrison USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Rodionova AUS / S. Santamaria USA vs E. Mertens BEL / A. Sabalenka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Muhammad USA / T. Townsend USA vs B. Mattek-Sands USA / S. Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
A. Krajicek USA / F. Skugor CRO vs R. Ram USA / J. Salisbury GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Pavic CRO / B. Soares BRA vs M. Granollers ESP / H. Zeballos ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Guarachi CHI / D. Krawczyk USA vs L. Siegemund GER / V. Zvonareva RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

DYLAN1998 02-09-2020

Scritto da Antonio
Come ho già scritto parte di tabellone sia maschile che femminile priva di appeal gli unici nomi interessanti affronteranno avversari di basso livello giornata tranquillamente da saltare per chi ha impegni

Giorgi, Edmund e Garcia non li definirei di basso livello. Magari non nel momento migliore della loro carriera, ma basso livello proprio no. Tant’è che nel femminile qualche upset potrebbe anche esserci, diffivile ma non impossibile.
Edmund non potrà far molto, ma non certo per colpa sua..

LiveTennis.it Staff 02-09-2020

@ WIMBLEDON (#2585004)

Hai proprio ragione, purtroppo ;( Un abbraccio.

Antonio 02-09-2020

Come ho già scritto parte di tabellone sia maschile che femminile priva di appeal gli unici nomi interessanti affronteranno avversari di basso livello giornata tranquillamente da saltare per chi ha impegni

WIMBLEDON 02-09-2020

Foto un pò ingannevole… 🙂

laver 02-09-2020

Giornata scialbissima

