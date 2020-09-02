Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

US Open 2020

US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.656.000 – 2° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00

K. Kozlova vs P. Kvitova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Djokovic vs K. Edmund



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00

N. Osaka vs C. Giorgi



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Tsitsipas vs M. Cressy



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00

A. Kerber vs A. Friedsam



Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Nakashima vs A. Zverev



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ka. Pliskova vs C. Garcia



Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Shapovalov vs S. Kwon



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Brengle vs D. Yastremska



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 17 – Ore: 17:00

K. Bondarenko vs P. Martic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Bellis vs J. Brady



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Mannarino vs J. Sock



Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Simon vs T. Fritz



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 5 – Ore: 17:00

K. Mladenovic vs V. Gracheva



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Harris vs D. Goffin



Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Norrie vs F. Coria



Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Gauff / C. McNally vs H. Baptiste / W. Osuigwe



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 11 – Ore: 17:00

F. Krajinovic vs M. Giron



Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Flipkens vs J. Pegula



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Li vs A. Riske



Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Berankis vs S. Johnson



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 4 – Ore: 17:00

S. Bolelli / M. Gonzalez vs S. Gonzalez / K. Skupski



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Gille / J. Vliegen vs L. Kubot / M. Melo



Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Azarenka / S. Kenin vs E. Perez / S. Sanders



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 6 – Ore: 17:00

W. Koolhof / N. Mektic vs N. Cacic / D. Sharan



Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Gerasimov vs J. Thompson



Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Rybakina vs S. Rogers



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 7 – Ore: 17:00

K. Juvan vs A. Kontaveit



Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Lapko vs Y. Putintseva



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Mmoh vs J. Struff



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 8 – Ore: 17:00

M. Linette vs D. Kovinic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Davidovich Fokina vs H. Hurkacz



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Londero vs B. Coric



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 9 – Ore: 17:00

R. Klaasen / O. Marach vs M. Daniell / P. Oswald



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Bambridge / B. McLachlan vs C. Eubanks / M. McDonald



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Kichenok / N. Kichenok vs H. Carter / L. Stefani



Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Hibino / M. Ninomiya vs A. Blinkova / V. Kudermetova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 12 – Ore: 17:00

M. Vondrousova vs A. Sasnovich



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Kukushkin vs C. Garin



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Kostyuk vs A. Sevastova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Carreno Busta vs M. Krueger



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 14 – Ore: 17:00

R. Olaru / S. Sorribes Tormo vs L. Hradecka / A. Klepac



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Chardy / F. Martin vs C. Harrison / R. Harrison



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Rodionova / S. Santamaria vs E. Mertens / A. Sabalenka



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Muhammad / T. Townsend vs B. Mattek-Sands / S. Zhang



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 15 – Ore: 17:00

A. Krajicek / F. Skugor vs R. Ram / J. Salisbury



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Pavic / B. Soares vs M. Granollers / H. Zeballos



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Guarachi / D. Krawczyk vs L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva



Il match deve ancora iniziare