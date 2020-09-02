Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)
US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.656.000 – 2° Turno
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
K. Kozlova vs P. Kvitova
N. Djokovic vs K. Edmund
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
N. Osaka vs C. Giorgi
S. Tsitsipas vs M. Cressy
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
A. Kerber vs A. Friedsam
B. Nakashima vs A. Zverev
Ka. Pliskova vs C. Garcia
D. Shapovalov vs S. Kwon
M. Brengle vs D. Yastremska
Court 17 – Ore: 17:00
K. Bondarenko vs P. Martic
C. Bellis vs J. Brady
A. Mannarino vs J. Sock
G. Simon vs T. Fritz
Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
K. Mladenovic vs V. Gracheva
L. Harris vs D. Goffin
C. Norrie vs F. Coria
C. Gauff / C. McNally vs H. Baptiste / W. Osuigwe
Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
F. Krajinovic vs M. Giron
K. Flipkens vs J. Pegula
A. Li vs A. Riske
R. Berankis vs S. Johnson
Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
S. Bolelli / M. Gonzalez vs S. Gonzalez / K. Skupski
S. Gille / J. Vliegen vs L. Kubot / M. Melo
V. Azarenka / S. Kenin vs E. Perez / S. Sanders
Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
W. Koolhof / N. Mektic vs N. Cacic / D. Sharan
E. Gerasimov vs J. Thompson
E. Rybakina vs S. Rogers
Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
K. Juvan vs A. Kontaveit
V. Lapko vs Y. Putintseva
M. Mmoh vs J. Struff
Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
M. Linette vs D. Kovinic
A. Davidovich Fokina vs H. Hurkacz
J. Londero vs B. Coric
Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
R. Klaasen / O. Marach vs M. Daniell / P. Oswald
L. Bambridge / B. McLachlan vs C. Eubanks / M. McDonald
L. Kichenok / N. Kichenok vs H. Carter / L. Stefani
N. Hibino / M. Ninomiya vs A. Blinkova / V. Kudermetova
Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
M. Vondrousova vs A. Sasnovich
M. Kukushkin vs C. Garin
M. Kostyuk vs A. Sevastova
P. Carreno Busta vs M. Krueger
Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
R. Olaru / S. Sorribes Tormo vs L. Hradecka / A. Klepac
J. Chardy / F. Martin vs C. Harrison / R. Harrison
A. Rodionova / S. Santamaria vs E. Mertens / A. Sabalenka
A. Muhammad / T. Townsend vs B. Mattek-Sands / S. Zhang
Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
A. Krajicek / F. Skugor vs R. Ram / J. Salisbury
M. Pavic / B. Soares vs M. Granollers / H. Zeballos
A. Guarachi / D. Krawczyk vs L. Siegemund / V. Zvonareva
Giorgi, Edmund e Garcia non li definirei di basso livello. Magari non nel momento migliore della loro carriera, ma basso livello proprio no. Tant’è che nel femminile qualche upset potrebbe anche esserci, diffivile ma non impossibile.
Edmund non potrà far molto, ma non certo per colpa sua..
@ WIMBLEDON (#2585004)
Hai proprio ragione, purtroppo ;( Un abbraccio.
Come ho già scritto parte di tabellone sia maschile che femminile priva di appeal gli unici nomi interessanti affronteranno avversari di basso livello giornata tranquillamente da saltare per chi ha impegni
Foto un pò ingannevole… 🙂
Giornata scialbissima