Classifica ATP Italiani: Ecco la classifica che rimarrà congelata fino al 07 Giugno
19/03/2020 17:50 8 commenti
Questo pomeriggio l’ATP ha pubblicato l’ultima classifica che rimarrà invariata ai fini dell’iscrizione all’entry list durante tutto il periodo di sospensione esteso fino al 07 giugno 2020.
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (16-03-2020)
8
Best: 8
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
2860
Punti
21
Tornei
11
Best: 9
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2400
Punti
24
Tornei
46
Best: 46
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1030
Punti
29
Tornei
73
Best: 68
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
733
Punti
27
Tornei
79
Best: 77
--
0
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
711
Punti
27
Tornei
86
Best: 74
--
0
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
684
Punti
31
Tornei
88
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
671
Punti
26
Tornei
100
Best: 93
--
0
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
597
Punti
29
Tornei
113
Best: 16
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
508
Punti
31
Tornei
121
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
447
Punti
34
Tornei
130
Best: 124
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
412
Punti
33
Tornei
147
Best: 70
--
0
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
379
Punti
23
Tornei
153
Best: 127
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
356
Punti
30
Tornei
158
Best: 150
--
0
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
331
Punti
27
Tornei
160
Best: 84
--
0
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
326
Punti
21
Tornei
222
Best: 118
▼
-1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
223
Punti
28
Tornei
236
Best: 212
▼
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
210
Punti
29
Tornei
249
Best: 144
▼
-1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
199
Punti
29
Tornei
259
Best: 152
▼
-1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
182
Punti
22
Tornei
282
Best: 153
▼
-1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
155
Punti
27
Tornei
284
Best: 284
▲
3
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
151
Punti
31
Tornei
303
Best: 278
--
0
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
136
Punti
24
Tornei
310
Best: 309
--
0
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
133
Punti
34
Tornei
341
Best: 312
▼
-3
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
115
Punti
31
Tornei
353
Best: 259
▼
-4
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
110
Punti
32
Tornei
371
Best: 365
▼
-5
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
101
Punti
20
Tornei
383
Best: 270
▼
-6
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
98
Punti
33
Tornei
409
Best: 326
▼
-10
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
89
Punti
37
Tornei
413
Best: 355
▼
-7
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
86
Punti
42
Tornei
415
Best: 375
▼
-6
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
85
Punti
22
Tornei
420
Best: 404
▲
9
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
83
Punti
33
Tornei
441
Best: 142
▼
-6
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
77
Punti
21
Tornei
446
Best: 393
▼
-9
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
76
Punti
27
Tornei
480
Best: 36
▼
-7
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
65
Punti
4
Tornei
491
Best: 389
▼
-9
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
63
Punti
26
Tornei
493
Best: 100
▼
-8
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
62
Punti
18
Tornei
525
Best: 469
--
0
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
56
Punti
26
Tornei
534
Best: 355
▲
3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
53
Punti
28
Tornei
554
Best: 497
▲
1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
49
Punti
27
Tornei
569
Best: 301
▼
-2
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
45
Punti
18
Tornei
604
Best: 282
▲
1
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
39
Punti
27
Tornei
610
Best: 609
▲
1
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
38
Punti
28
Tornei
615
Best: 614
▼
-1
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
37
Punti
18
Tornei
621
Best: 354
--
0
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
36
Punti
19
Tornei
630
Best: 569
▼
-8
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
35
Punti
22
Tornei
635
Best: 489
▼
-6
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
35
Punti
29
Tornei
662
Best: 462
▲
24
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
31
Punti
18
Tornei
680
Best: 633
▲
8
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
30
Punti
22
Tornei
690
Best: 564
▲
3
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
29
Punti
28
Tornei
727
Best: 397
▲
22
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
25
Punti
31
Tornei
735
Best: 723
▼
-8
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
24
Punti
16
Tornei
740
Best: 704
▼
-9
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
24
Punti
21
Tornei
746
Best: 686
▼
-8
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
24
Punti
26
Tornei
759
Best: 568
▼
-1
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
23
Punti
29
Tornei
762
Best: 522
▼
-10
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
22
Punti
14
Tornei
769
Best: 455
▲
19
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
22
Punti
26
Tornei
785
Best: 159
▼
-14
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
20
Punti
4
Tornei
800
Best: 628
▼
-18
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
20
Punti
18
Tornei
815
Best: 793
▼
-11
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
19
Punti
20
Tornei
828
Best: 799
▼
-8
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
18
Punti
19
Tornei
830
Best: 817
▲
24
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
18
Punti
20
Tornei
833
Best: 715
▼
-10
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
18
Punti
28
Tornei
839
Best: 375
▼
-11
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
17
Punti
11
Tornei
874
Best: 327
▼
-12
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
15
Punti
7
Tornei
896
Best: 465
▼
-8
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
14
Punti
13
Tornei
897
Best: 870
▼
-7
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
14
Punti
15
Tornei
900
Best: 879
▼
-8
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
14
Punti
17
Tornei
923
Best: 894
▼
-9
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
13
Punti
15
Tornei
933
Best: 904
▼
-7
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
12
Punti
4
Tornei
935
Best: 935
▲
546
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
12
Punti
5
Tornei
957
Best: 883
▼
-6
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
11
Punti
6
Tornei
958
Best: 933
▼
-6
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
11
Punti
7
Tornei
965
Best: 942
▼
-7
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
11
Punti
13
Tornei
988
Best: 972
▼
-13
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
10
Punti
8
Tornei
1006
Best: 983
▼
-13
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1014
Best: 976
▼
-13
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
10
Punti
18
Tornei
1036
Best: 1036
▲
79
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
9
Punti
15
Tornei
1042
Best: 1026
▼
-6
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1070
Best: 1070
▼
-7
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1079
Best: 1052
▼
-6
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1109
Best: 1087
▼
-5
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1117
Best: 1097
▼
-6
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1121
Best: 394
▼
-5
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1136
Best: 1136
▼
-8
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
6
Punti
2
Tornei
1166
Best: 1130
▼
-12
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1168
Best: 1168
▼
-12
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1191
Best: 1168
▼
-13
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1210
Best: 1187
▼
-10
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1225
Best: 763
▼
-9
Domenico Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1228
Best: 1198
▼
-9
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1298
Best: 1223
▼
-7
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1372
Best: 299
▼
-14
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1376
Best: 1148
▼
-14
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1383
Best: 1383
▼
-13
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1388
Best: 1388
▼
-13
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1388
Best: 1388
▼
-13
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1426
Best: 873
▼
-13
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1431
Best: 445
▼
-11
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1440
Best: 1415
▼
-12
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1456
Best: 943
▼
-16
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1482
Best: 1342
▼
-14
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1482
Best: 1437
▼
-33
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1497
Best: 1497
▼
-16
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1497
Best: 292
▲
258
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1497
Best: 1028
▼
-16
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1525
Best: 1380
▼
-13
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1525
Best: 1495
▼
-13
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1555
Best: 1460
▼
-18
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1555
Best: 1555
▼
-18
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1557
Best: 1557
▲
311
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1566
Best: 1566
▼
-16
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1566
Best: 1220
▼
-16
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1566
Best: 1387
▼
-16
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1566
Best: 1530
▼
-16
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1566
Best: 1566
▼
-16
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1583
Best: 1519
▼
-20
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1593
Best: 1593
▼
-21
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1617
Best: 1580
▼
-20
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1617
Best: 1579
▼
-20
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1617
Best: 1579
▼
-20
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1617
Best: 300
▼
-20
Claudio Grassi
ITA, 25-07-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1617
Best: 1579
▼
-20
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1706
Best: 1662
▼
-29
Simone Cacciapuoti
ITA, 27-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1706
Best: 1662
▼
-29
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1706
Best: 1119
▼
-29
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1706
Best: 1336
▼
-29
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1782
Best: 1747
▼
-27
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1782
Best: 1782
▼
-27
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1782
Best: 1782
▼
-27
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1856
Best: 384
▼
-31
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1856
Best: 1856
▼
-31
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1856
Best: 1856
▼
-31
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1899
Best: 1851
▼
-31
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1899
Best: 1899
--
0
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1931
Best: 1167
▼
-33
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1931
Best: 1931
▼
-33
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1949
Best: 1184
▼
-32
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1960
Best: 1909
▼
-34
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1967
Best: 1902
▼
-32
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
9
Tornei
1967
Best: 1051
▼
-32
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
1
Punti
9
Tornei
1978
Best: 1292
▼
-34
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
1
Punti
13
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani
8 commenti
Bella domanda. Per ora l’ATP ha scelto di non rispondere.
Nel frattempo sono già sorte le più fantasiose teorie sull’internazionale di Roma. Addirittura giocarlo a Cagliari!
Io penso che sarebbe giusto, visto che è saltata la stagione sul rosso, che i punti vengano congelati fino al completamento della stessa, cioè alla finale del RG settembrino ( già Strasburgo ha fatto sapere che vorrebbe essere posticipata alle settimane precedenti il RG, se gli altri s’accodano a quel limite temporale, si può fare ancora la stagione sul rosso). Il ranking viene salvaguardato fino ad allora (che è l’obiettivo centrale di questo sistema) e la detrazione non è così brutale come lo sarebbe a Giugno, all’inizio della stagione su erba, notoriamente la peggiore per la maggior parte dei tennisti “da terra”.
E’ una sistema che ho derivato pensando al caso più simile, cioè quello che usano a Wimbledon per salvaguardare i tennisti più bravi sull’erba, e che può funzionare, pur avendo un solo grande difetto: che il French Open non si giochi, o non chiuda la stagione sul rosso. In quei casi detrarrei i punti a fine stagione, dopo le Finals. D’altra parte ha anche un grande pregio: spingere i tornei a raggrupparsi in modo da avere una stagione sul rosso, e una sul cemento. Questo sistema avrebbe pure la conseguenza virtuosa di distanziare i due Slam settembrini, separandoli da qualche settimana di tornei preparatori. Ovviamente alcuni di questi tornei dovranno per forza di cose essere annullati, ma avremmo ancora un calendario accettabile sia pure in forma ridotta.
Applicherei per omogeneità la stessa modalità alla stagione sull’erba, mantenendo se possibile la data di Wimbledon, se lo stop venisse prolungato.
Ovviamente per i tornei su cemento visto che concludono naturalmente la stagione, detrarrei i punti relativi direttamente a fine stagione e non dopo l’US Open ( sempre per salvaguardare il ranking).
Niente n.1 year’s end- vorrei far conservare un po’ di dignità al tennis.
E sarei per non disputare nemmeno le Finals, ma dipende molto da quando si riprende a giocare, cioè dalla percentuale effettiva di tornei che saranno disputati.
Questo virus mi sta’facendo andare in crisi di astinenza,non vedo l’ora Fognini cominci a giocare con annessa stupidata immediata,ho l’esigenza di rinfrescare critiche.
Anche se in questo momento è la cosa meno importante, penso che a causa di questo “congelamento” verranno favoriti Fognini, Sonego, direi anche cecchinato e fabbiano, e purtroppo verranno sfavoriti Sinner, Mager, Berrettini, Caruso, travaglia e seppi, mia modesta opinione
Prevenire è meglio che curare !!
grande ….questa non è una marcatura a uomo ma una marcatura preventiva in attesa dell’ingresso dei soliti noti
ma no …Fabio i 1000 di Montecarlo li scarterà il prox anno …per adesso sono “imprestati “
E dopo di che che succederà? Scadranno di botto tutti i punti dei tornei che non si sono disputati? Tipo Fabio scarta i 1000 di Montecarlo ma quando?
El Fogna finalmente può restare seduto sul divano senza essere criticato. Giustizia è stata fatta.