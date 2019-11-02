Challenger Bratislava: Il Tabellone Principale. Diversi azzurri al via
(1) Kukushkin, Mikhail vs Bye
(WC) Valkusz, Mate vs Coppejans, Kimmer
(WC) Klein, Lukas vs Safwat, Mohamed
Bye vs (14) Vesely, Jiri
(10) Hoang, Antoine vs Bye
Ruusuvuori, Emil vs Cressy, Maxime
(WC) Lacko, Lukas vs Troicki, Viktor
Bye vs (5) Dzumhur, Damir
(4) Majchrzak, Kamil vs Bye
Qualifier vs Nedovyesov, Aleksandr
Lestienne, Constant vs Qualifier
Bye vs (15) Mager, Gianluca
(12) Maden, Yannick vs Bye
Otte, Oscar vs Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo
Bourgue, Mathias vs Rosol, Lukas
Bye vs (8) Harris, Lloyd
(6) Popyrin, Alexei vs Bye
Novak, Dennis vs Ofner, Sebastian
Stebe, Cedrik-Marcel vs Baldi, Filippo
Bye vs (11) Gombos, Norbert
(16) Ymer, Elias vs Bye
Marcora, Roberto vs Viola, Matteo
Balazs, Attila vs Stakhovsky, Sergiy
Bye vs (3) Travaglia, Stefano
(7) Caruso, Salvatore vs Bye
Gaio, Federico vs Bemelmans, Ruben
Horansky, Filip vs (WC) Glvac, Andrej
Bye vs (9) Gerasimov, Egor
(13) Gojowczyk, Peter vs Bye
Milojevic, Nikola vs (WC) Molcan, Alex
Ivashka, Ilya vs Benchetrit, Elliot
Bye vs (2) Fucsovics, Marton
