Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bratislava: Il Tabellone Principale. Diversi azzurri al via

02/11/2019 16:21 1 commento
Salvatore Caruso nella foto
Salvatore Caruso nella foto

(1) Kukushkin, Mikhail KAZ vs Bye
(WC) Valkusz, Mate HUN vs Coppejans, Kimmer BEL
(WC) Klein, Lukas SVK vs Safwat, Mohamed EGY
Bye vs (14) Vesely, Jiri CZE

(10) Hoang, Antoine FRA vs Bye
Ruusuvuori, Emil FIN vs Cressy, Maxime USA
(WC) Lacko, Lukas SVK vs Troicki, Viktor SRB
Bye vs (5) Dzumhur, Damir BIH

(4) Majchrzak, Kamil POL vs Bye
Qualifier vs Nedovyesov, Aleksandr KAZ
Lestienne, Constant FRA vs Qualifier
Bye vs (15) Mager, Gianluca ITA

(12) Maden, Yannick GER vs Bye
Otte, Oscar GER vs Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo ESP
Bourgue, Mathias FRA vs Rosol, Lukas CZE
Bye vs (8) Harris, Lloyd RSA

(6) Popyrin, Alexei AUS vs Bye
Novak, Dennis AUT vs Ofner, Sebastian AUT
Stebe, Cedrik-Marcel GER vs Baldi, Filippo ITA
Bye vs (11) Gombos, Norbert SVK

(16) Ymer, Elias SWE vs Bye
Marcora, Roberto ITA vs Viola, Matteo ITA
Balazs, Attila HUN vs Stakhovsky, Sergiy UKR
Bye vs (3) Travaglia, Stefano ITA

(7) Caruso, Salvatore ITA vs Bye
Gaio, Federico ITA vs Bemelmans, Ruben BEL
Horansky, Filip SVK vs (WC) Glvac, Andrej SVK
Bye vs (9) Gerasimov, Egor BLR

(13) Gojowczyk, Peter GER vs Bye
Milojevic, Nikola SRB vs (WC) Molcan, Alex SVK
Ivashka, Ilya BLR vs Benchetrit, Elliot FRA
Bye vs (2) Fucsovics, Marton HUN

1 commento

Dany 02-11-2019 16:47

FUCSOVICS

KUKUSHKIN

HARRIS
YMER

DZUMHUR
MAJCHRZAK
STEBE
GERASIMOV

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!