ATP Stoccolma: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale

18/10/2019 10:20 Nessun commento
Denis Shapovalov nella foto
SWE ATP Stockholm 250 | Indoor | e635.750 – Quarti di Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Mate Pavic CRO / Bruno Soares BRA vs Radu Albot MDA / Robert Lindstedt SWE

ATP Stockholm
Mate Pavic / Bruno Soares [3]
6
6
Radu Albot / Robert Lindstedt
3
3
Vincitori: PAVIC / SOARES
Filip Krajinovic SRB vs Yoshihito Nishioka JPN (non prima ore: 14:00)

ATP Stockholm
Filip Krajinovic
0
6
0
Yoshihito Nishioka
0
3
0
3. [5] Pablo Carreno Busta ESP vs Sam Querrey USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[4] Denis Shapovalov CAN vs [Q] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[PR] Janko Tipsarevic SRB vs [LL] Yuichi Sugita JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [1] Jean-Julien Rojer NED / Horia Tecau ROU vs [WC] Andre Goransson SWE / Nathaniel Lammons USA

ATP Stockholm
Jean-Julien Rojer / Horia Tecau [1]
7
6
Andre Goransson / Nathaniel Lammons
6
2
Vincitori: ROJER / TECAU
2. [4] Wesley Koolhof NED / Fabrice Martin FRA vs Henri Kontinen FIN / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA

ATP Stockholm
Wesley Koolhof / Fabrice Martin [4]
0
0
Henri Kontinen / Edouard Roger-Vasselin
0
0
