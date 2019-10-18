ATP Stoccolma: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale

Denis Shapovalov nella foto
ATP Stockholm 250 | Indoor | e635.750 – Quarti di Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Mate Pavic / Bruno Soares vs Radu Albot / Robert Lindstedt
ATP Stockholm
Mate Pavic / Bruno Soares [3]
6
6
Radu Albot / Robert Lindstedt
3
3
Vincitori: PAVIC / SOARES
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Pavic / Soares
5-3 → 6-3
R. Albot / Lindstedt
4-3 → 5-3
M. Pavic / Soares
3-3 → 4-3
R. Albot / Lindstedt
3-2 → 3-3
M. Pavic / Soares
2-2 → 3-2
R. Albot / Lindstedt
2-1 → 2-2
M. Pavic / Soares
1-1 → 2-1
R. Albot / Lindstedt
1-0 → 1-1
M. Pavic / Soares
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Albot / Lindstedt
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Pavic / Soares
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Albot / Lindstedt
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
M. Pavic / Soares
3-2 → 4-2
R. Albot / Lindstedt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Pavic / Soares
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
R. Albot / Lindstedt
1-1 → 2-1
M. Pavic / Soares
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Albot / Lindstedt
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Filip Krajinovic vs Yoshihito Nishioka (non prima ore: 14:00)
ATP Stockholm
Filip Krajinovic
0
6
0
Yoshihito Nishioka•
0
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Krajinovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
F. Krajinovic
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
F. Krajinovic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
3. [5] Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sam Querrey
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Denis Shapovalov vs [Q] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [PR] Janko Tipsarevic vs [LL] Yuichi Sugita
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [1] Jean-Julien Rojer / Horia Tecau vs [WC] Andre Goransson / Nathaniel Lammons
ATP Stockholm
Jean-Julien Rojer / Horia Tecau [1]
7
6
Andre Goransson / Nathaniel Lammons
6
2
Vincitori: ROJER / TECAU
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Rojer / Tecau
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-2 → 6-2
A. Goransson / Lammons
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
J. Rojer / Tecau
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
A. Goransson / Lammons
3-1 → 3-2
J. Rojer / Tecau
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
A. Goransson / Lammons
1-1 → 2-1
J. Rojer / Tecau
0-1 → 1-1
A. Goransson / Lammons
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
ace
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
A. Goransson / Lammons
6-5 → 6-6
J. Rojer / Tecau
5-5 → 6-5
A. Goransson / Lammons
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
J. Rojer / Tecau
4-4 → 5-4
A. Goransson / Lammons
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
df
3-4 → 4-4
J. Rojer / Tecau
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
A. Goransson / Lammons
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
J. Rojer / Tecau
1-3 → 2-3
A. Goransson / Lammons
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
J. Rojer / Tecau
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
A. Goransson / Lammons
1-0 → 1-1
J. Rojer / Tecau
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Wesley Koolhof / Fabrice Martin vs Henri Kontinen / Edouard Roger-Vasselin
ATP Stockholm
Wesley Koolhof / Fabrice Martin [4]
0
0
Henri Kontinen / Edouard Roger-Vasselin•
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Kontinen / Roger-Vasselin
