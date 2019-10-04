ATP Tokyo: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. Novak Djokovic senza problemi in semifinale

Novak Djokovic classe 1987, n.1 del mondo
ATP Tokyo 500 | Indoor | $1.895.290 – Quarti di Finale
Colosseum – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Reilly Opelka vs [Q] Yasutaka Uchiyama
ATP Tokyo
Reilly Opelka
6
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama
3
3
Vincitore: R. OPELKA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
R. Opelka
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
R. Opelka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Opelka
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
R. Opelka
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
df
3-2 → 4-2
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] John Millman vs [WC] Taro Daniel
ATP Tokyo
John Millman
6
6
Taro Daniel
4
0
Vincitore: J. MILLMAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
40-A
5-0 → 6-0
J. Millman
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-0 → 5-0
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
J. Millman
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
J. Millman
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Novak Djokovic vs [5] Lucas Pouille
ATP Tokyo
Novak Djokovic [1]
6
6
Lucas Pouille [5]
1
2
Vincitore: N. DJOKOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
N. Djokovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
N. Djokovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Djokovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
5-1 → 6-1
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
3 commenti
Nole passeggia…torneo davvero poco allenante ma questi 500 punti gli servono per allungare nel ranking e rafforzare il numero 1…
Daje Chunnnnnnn
Che noleeeee