ATP Tokyo: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. Novak Djokovic senza problemi in semifinale

04/10/2019 08:24 3 commenti
Novak Djokovic classe 1987, n.1 del mondo
JPN ATP Tokyo 500 | Indoor | $1.895.290 – Quarti di Finale

Colosseum – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Reilly Opelka USA vs [Q] Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

Reilly Opelka
6
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama
3
3
Vincitore: R. OPELKA
2. [Q] John Millman AUS vs [WC] Taro Daniel JPN

John Millman
6
6
Taro Daniel
4
0
Vincitore: J. MILLMAN
3. [1] Novak Djokovic SRB vs [5] Lucas Pouille FRA

Novak Djokovic [1]
6
6
Lucas Pouille [5]
1
2
Vincitore: N. DJOKOVIC
4. [3] David Goffin BEL vs Hyeon Chung KOR (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Dominic Inglot GBR / Austin Krajicek USA vs [2] Nicolas Mahut FRA / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

Spider 99 (Guest) 04-10-2019 09:07

Nole passeggia…torneo davvero poco allenante ma questi 500 punti gli servono per allungare nel ranking e rafforzare il numero 1…

 3
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 04-10-2019 08:40

Daje Chunnnnnnn

 2
Gianmi90 (Guest) 04-10-2019 07:55

Che noleeeee

 1
