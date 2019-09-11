Challenger Istanbul: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo due azzurri

Roberto Marcora nella foto
Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $81.240 – 2° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Sander Arends / David Pel vs Marek Gengel / Lukas Rosol
CH Istanbul
Sander Arends / David Pel [1]
7
5
9
Marek Gengel / Lukas Rosol
6
7
11
Vincitori: GENGEL / ROSOL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Arends / Pel
1-0
2-0
2-1
3-1
3-2
3-3
3-4
3-5
df
4-5
5-5
5-6
5-7
6-7
6-8
6-9
7-9
8-9
9-9
9-10
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Gengel / Rosol
5-6 → 5-7
M. Gengel / Rosol
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
M. Gengel / Rosol
4-3 → 4-4
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Gengel / Rosol
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Arends / Pel
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Gengel / Rosol
2-1 → 2-2
M. Gengel / Rosol
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
M. Gengel / Rosol
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
S. Arends / Pel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
M. Gengel / Rosol
4-4 → 4-5
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
M. Gengel / Rosol
3-3 → 3-4
M. Gengel / Rosol
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Gengel / Rosol
1-1 → 1-2
M. Gengel / Rosol
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Marius Copil vs Rayane Roumane (non prima ore: 10:00)
CH Istanbul
Marius Copil [3]
0
6
0
1
Rayane Roumane•
15
3
6
0
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Roumane
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 0-6
M. Copil
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-4 → 0-5
R. Roumane
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 0-4
M. Copil
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Roumane
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
R. Roumane
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
4-2 → 4-3
M. Copil
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
R. Roumane
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
R. Roumane
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
3. [5] Denis Istomin vs Mischa Zverev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Aldin Setkic / Mert Naci Turker vs [3] Lucas Miedler / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [4] Scott Clayton / Evan Hoyt vs Jay Clarke / Jurij Rodionov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Limak Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [14] Roman Safiullin vs David Poljak
CH Istanbul
Roman Safiullin [14]
4
6
2
David Poljak
6
3
6
Vincitore: D. POLJAK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Poljak
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 2-5
R. Safiullin
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
D. Poljak
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Safiullin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
D. Poljak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
R. Safiullin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
D. Poljak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Poljak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
D. Poljak
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
R. Safiullin
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Poljak
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
R. Safiullin
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
D. Poljak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 3-5
R. Safiullin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
D. Poljak
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
R. Safiullin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
R. Safiullin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Alexandre Muller vs Maxime Janvier / Yannick Mertens (non prima ore: 10:00)
CH Istanbul
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Alexandre Muller
7
6
Maxime Janvier / Yannick Mertens
5
3
Vincitori: BLANCANEAUX / MULLER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Blancaneaux / Muller
5-3 → 6-3
M. Janvier / Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
G. Blancaneaux / Muller
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Janvier / Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
G. Blancaneaux / Muller
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Janvier / Mertens
2-1 → 2-2
G. Blancaneaux / Muller
1-1 → 2-1
M. Janvier / Mertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Blancaneaux / Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Janvier / Mertens
6-5 → 7-5
G. Blancaneaux / Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
M. Janvier / Mertens
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
G. Blancaneaux / Muller
4-4 → 5-4
M. Janvier / Mertens
4-3 → 4-4
G. Blancaneaux / Muller
3-3 → 4-3
M. Janvier / Mertens
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
G. Blancaneaux / Muller
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Janvier / Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
G. Blancaneaux / Muller
1-1 → 2-1
M. Janvier / Mertens
1-0 → 1-1
G. Blancaneaux / Muller
0-0 → 1-0
3. [WC] Marsel Ilhan vs [8] Ramkumar Ramanathan
CH Istanbul
Marsel Ilhan•
0
0
Ramkumar Ramanathan [8]
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. [WC] Ruben Bemelmans / Nenad Zimonjic vs [2] Rameez Junaid / Purav Raja
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Aldin Setkic vs [9] Roberto Marcora
CH Istanbul
Aldin Setkic
1
1
Roberto Marcora [9]
6
6
Vincitore: R. MARCORA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Setkic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Setkic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
R. Marcora
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Setkic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 1-3
A. Setkic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Marcora
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. Evan Hoyt vs [Alt] Mikhail Elgin (non prima ore: 10:00)
CH Istanbul
Evan Hoyt
6
7
Mikhail Elgin
4
5
Vincitore: E. HOYT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Hoyt
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Elgin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
E. Hoyt
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 5-4
M. Elgin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Elgin
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
E. Hoyt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Elgin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
E. Hoyt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Elgin
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
E. Hoyt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Elgin
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
E. Hoyt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Elgin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Elgin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
E. Hoyt
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Elgin
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
3. Tristan Lamasine vs [17] Matteo Viola
CH Istanbul
Tristan Lamasine
0
0
Matteo Viola [17]•
15
0
Secondo servizio
4. [13] Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs [WC] Baran Cengiz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
