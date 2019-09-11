Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Istanbul: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo due azzurri

11/09/2019 07:54 1 commento
Roberto Marcora nella foto
TUR Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $81.240 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Sander Arends NED / David Pel NED vs Marek Gengel CZE / Lukas Rosol CZE

CH Istanbul
Sander Arends / David Pel [1]
7
5
9
Marek Gengel / Lukas Rosol
6
7
11
Vincitori: GENGEL / ROSOL
2. [3] Marius Copil ROU vs Rayane Roumane FRA (non prima ore: 10:00)

CH Istanbul
Marius Copil [3]
0
6
0
1
Rayane Roumane
15
3
6
0
Secondo servizio
3. [5] Denis Istomin UZB vs Mischa Zverev GER

4. [WC] Aldin Setkic BIH / Mert Naci Turker TUR vs [3] Lucas Miedler AUT / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT

5. [4] Scott Clayton GBR / Evan Hoyt GBR vs Jay Clarke GBR / Jurij Rodionov AUT

Limak Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [14] Roman Safiullin RUS vs David Poljak CZE

CH Istanbul
Roman Safiullin [14]
4
6
2
David Poljak
6
3
6
Vincitore: D. POLJAK
2. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Alexandre Muller FRA vs Maxime Janvier FRA / Yannick Mertens BEL (non prima ore: 10:00)

CH Istanbul
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Alexandre Muller
7
6
Maxime Janvier / Yannick Mertens
5
3
Vincitori: BLANCANEAUX / MULLER
3. [WC] Marsel Ilhan TUR vs [8] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

CH Istanbul
Marsel Ilhan
0
0
Ramkumar Ramanathan [8]
0
1
4. [WC] Ruben Bemelmans BEL / Nenad Zimonjic SRB vs [2] Rameez Junaid AUS / Purav Raja IND

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Aldin Setkic BIH vs [9] Roberto Marcora ITA

CH Istanbul
Aldin Setkic
1
1
Roberto Marcora [9]
6
6
Vincitore: R. MARCORA
2. Evan Hoyt GBR vs [Alt] Mikhail Elgin RUS (non prima ore: 10:00)

CH Istanbul
Evan Hoyt
6
7
Mikhail Elgin
4
5
Vincitore: E. HOYT
3. Tristan Lamasine FRA vs [17] Matteo Viola ITA

CH Istanbul
Tristan Lamasine
0
0
Matteo Viola [17]
15
0
Secondo servizio
4. [13] Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs [WC] Baran Cengiz TUR

