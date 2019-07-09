Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Braunschweig: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. Stefano Travaglia out (Video)

09/07/2019 12:30 14 commenti
Stefano Travaglia nella foto
Stefano Travaglia nella foto

GER Challenger Braunschweig CH | Terra | e69.280 – 2° Turno

Öffentliche Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Tobias Kamke GER vs [4] Stefano Travaglia ITA

CH Braunschweig
Tobias Kamke
6
7
Stefano Travaglia [4]
3
6
Vincitore: T. KAMKE
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Daniel Altmaier GER vs [15] Oscar Otte GER

CH Braunschweig
Daniel Altmaier
0
6
1
Oscar Otte [15]
0
3
0
Vincitore: D. ALTMAIER per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

3. [13] Rudolf Molleker GER vs [WC] Johannes Haerteis GER

CH Braunschweig
Rudolf Molleker [13]
6
5
1
Johannes Haerteis
3
7
6
Vincitore: J. HAERTEIS
Mostra dettagli

4. [1] Casper Ruud NOR vs Yannick Hanfmann GER (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [3] Henri Laaksonen SUI vs [Q] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

CH Braunschweig
Henri Laaksonen [3]
6
7
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
3
5
Vincitore: H. LAAKSONEN
Mostra dettagli

2. [16] Marco Trungelliti ARG vs [Alt] Gonzalo Escobar ECU

CH Braunschweig
Marco Trungelliti [16]
7
6
Gonzalo Escobar
6
4
Vincitore: M. TRUNGELLITI
Mostra dettagli

3. Mats Moraing GER vs [LL] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN

CH Braunschweig
Mats Moraing
0
6
5
Emil Ruusuvuori
0
7
4
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Nicola Kuhn ESP / Daniel Masur GER vs [2] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Jamie Cerretani USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Andre Begemann GER / Julian Lenz GER vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Antonio Sancic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [ITF] Javier Barranco Cosano ESP vs [2] Hugo Dellien BOL

CH Braunschweig
Javier Barranco Cosano
6
7
Hugo Dellien [2]
1
6
Vincitore: J. BARRANCO COSANO
Mostra dettagli

2. [8] Pedro Martinez ESP vs Jozef Kovalik SVK

CH Braunschweig
Pedro Martinez [8]
1
3
Jozef Kovalik
6
6
Vincitore: J. KOVALIK
Mostra dettagli

3. [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp NED vs [10] Sebastian Ofner AUT

CH Braunschweig
Botic Van de Zandschulp
6
5
6
Sebastian Ofner [10]
1
7
3
Vincitore: B. VAN DE ZANDSCHULP
Mostra dettagli

4. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs [ITF] Javier Barranco Cosano ESP / Peter Heller GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Simone Bolelli ITA / Guillermo Duran ARG vs Ariel Behar URU / Gonzalo Escobar ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

14 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

keope77 (Guest) 09-07-2019 12:44

Torneo che era fondamentale per la qualificazione diretta agli US Open dopo la sconfitta in semifinale di settimana scorsa.
Ora nella live è 101, che basterebbe, ma ci sono diversi giocatori che potranno superarlo

 14
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Mithra
Ale (Guest) 09-07-2019 12:33

Alla fine il tour de force di challenger, compreso quello in Kazakhstan, per guadagnare una posizione più o meno stabile nei 100 e nel main draw degli Us Open rischia di non portare risultati.

Al momento è 101 ma con tanti giocatori dietro di lui ancora in corsa.

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
marco65 09-07-2019 12:30

Ha cercato di conquistare la classifica minima per entrare la settimana prossima nel main draw degli US OPEN. Purtroppo ha giocato tanto e male …soprattutto la finale buttata via con Martin prima di Wimbledon. Nei momenti decisivi e nelle partite che contavano, vedi anche il terzo set con Hanfmann della settimana scorsa quando era avanti 3-1 e poi non ha fatto piu’ un games, è sempre mancato, direi piu’ problemi di testa che tecnici.

 12
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Mithra
ilpallettaro (Guest) 09-07-2019 12:04

tie break di travaglia inguardabile: ricerca della palla inesistente, palla ovunque

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ilpallettaro (Guest) 09-07-2019 11:42

e ci sono riusciti.
un passo falso ci sta, sta giocando molto. qualche giorno di riposo non farebbe male.

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
IlCera (Guest) 09-07-2019 11:42

Steto prenditi un periodo di allenamento intenso e di qualità per presentarti al meglio alla stagione del cemento americano.

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sebaSeppi 09-07-2019 11:42

Travaglia ancora deludente!

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giallo Naso 09-07-2019 11:40

Stento direi di riposarci un po’ che hai giocato veramente tanto ultimamente!!! Qualcuno sa I suoi programmi?

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
CheTravaglioentrareinTOP100 (Guest) 09-07-2019 11:39

@ Fabio 1978 (#2382564)

e ce l’hanno fatta…

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Andre92 (Guest) 09-07-2019 11:36

Mamma mia travaglia , un disastro in questi ultimi giorni

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Andre92 (Guest) 09-07-2019 11:35

Mamma mia travaglia , un disastro in questi giorni

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
alex2 (Guest) 09-07-2019 11:35

Scritto da Fabio 1978
I tedeschi cercano di eliminare Travaglia facendolo giocare subito.

non ti preoccupare,ci sta pensando lui da solo ad eliminarsi,svogliatissimo,nel secondo set era avanti 4a1 e serviziodoppio breack,che atteggiamento del cavolo,appagato dalla finale di scorsa settimana è andato solo a prendere l’assegno

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 09-07-2019 11:34

Scritto da Fabio 1978
I tedeschi cercano di eliminare Travaglia facendolo giocare subito.

gombloddo!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fabio 1978 (Guest) 09-07-2019 08:48

I tedeschi cercano di eliminare Travaglia facendolo giocare subito.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!