Challenger Braunschweig: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. Stefano Travaglia out (Video)

Stefano Travaglia nella foto
Challenger Braunschweig CH | Terra | e69.280 – 2° Turno
Öffentliche Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Tobias Kamke vs [4] Stefano Travaglia
CH Braunschweig
Tobias Kamke
6
7
Stefano Travaglia [4]
3
6
Vincitore: T. KAMKE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
5-1*
5*-2
ace
6*-2
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
T. Kamke
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
T. Kamke
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-2 → 1-2
S. Travaglia
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Kamke
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
ace
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Daniel Altmaier vs [15] Oscar Otte
CH Braunschweig
Daniel Altmaier•
0
6
1
Oscar Otte [15]
0
3
0
Vincitore: D. ALTMAIER per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
O. Otte
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-1 → 3-2
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Altmaier
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
3. [13] Rudolf Molleker vs [WC] Johannes Haerteis
CH Braunschweig
Rudolf Molleker [13]
6
5
1
Johannes Haerteis
3
7
6
Vincitore: J. HAERTEIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Molleker
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
R. Molleker
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
J. Haerteis
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Molleker
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
R. Molleker
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
3-5 → 4-5
R. Molleker
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
R. Molleker
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Molleker
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
J. Haerteis
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
R. Molleker
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Molleker
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
R. Molleker
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
R. Molleker
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Molleker
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
R. Molleker
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
4. [1] Casper Ruud vs Yannick Hanfmann (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [3] Henri Laaksonen vs [Q] Geoffrey Blancaneaux
CH Braunschweig
Henri Laaksonen [3]
6
7
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
3
5
Vincitore: H. LAAKSONEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
H. Laaksonen
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [16] Marco Trungelliti vs [Alt] Gonzalo Escobar
CH Braunschweig
Marco Trungelliti [16]
7
6
Gonzalo Escobar
6
4
Vincitore: M. TRUNGELLITI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
G. Escobar
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Trungelliti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Trungelliti
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-0 → 3-1
G. Escobar
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
8*-7
8*-8
9-8*
ace
df
6-6 → 7-6
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
G. Escobar
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Trungelliti
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
M. Trungelliti
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 3-2
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Trungelliti
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Trungelliti
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Mats Moraing vs [LL] Emil Ruusuvuori
CH Braunschweig
Mats Moraing
0
6
5
Emil Ruusuvuori•
0
7
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-4 → 4-4
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Moraing
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
M. Moraing
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
df
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
4. [WC] Nicola Kuhn / Daniel Masur vs [2] N.Sriram Balaji / Jamie Cerretani
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Andre Begemann / Julian Lenz vs [4] Nathaniel Lammons / Antonio Sancic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [ITF] Javier Barranco Cosano vs [2] Hugo Dellien
CH Braunschweig
Javier Barranco Cosano
6
7
Hugo Dellien [2]
1
6
Vincitore: J. BARRANCO COSANO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
H. Dellien
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
J. Barranco Cosano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
H. Dellien
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
H. Dellien
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
H. Dellien
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Barranco Cosano
2-2 → 2-3
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
H. Dellien
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Barranco Cosano
4-1 → 5-1
H. Dellien
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
J. Barranco Cosano
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
J. Barranco Cosano
0-1 → 1-1
2. [8] Pedro Martinez vs Jozef Kovalik
CH Braunschweig
Pedro Martinez [8]
1
3
Jozef Kovalik
6
6
Vincitore: J. KOVALIK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Kovalik
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
P. Martinez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Kovalik
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Martinez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
J. Kovalik
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
J. Kovalik
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
P. Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
3. [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp vs [10] Sebastian Ofner
CH Braunschweig
Botic Van de Zandschulp
6
5
6
Sebastian Ofner [10]
1
7
3
Vincitore: B. VAN DE ZANDSCHULP
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 4-3
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Ofner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
B. Van de Zandschulp
5-4 → 5-5
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
B. Van de Zandschulp
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Van de Zandschulp
5-1 → 6-1
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
B. Van de Zandschulp
3-1 → 4-1
S. Ofner
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-0 → 3-1
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
S. Ofner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Kimmer Coppejans vs [ITF] Javier Barranco Cosano / Peter Heller
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Simone Bolelli / Guillermo Duran vs Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Torneo che era fondamentale per la qualificazione diretta agli US Open dopo la sconfitta in semifinale di settimana scorsa.
Ora nella live è 101, che basterebbe, ma ci sono diversi giocatori che potranno superarlo
Alla fine il tour de force di challenger, compreso quello in Kazakhstan, per guadagnare una posizione più o meno stabile nei 100 e nel main draw degli Us Open rischia di non portare risultati.
Al momento è 101 ma con tanti giocatori dietro di lui ancora in corsa.
Ha cercato di conquistare la classifica minima per entrare la settimana prossima nel main draw degli US OPEN. Purtroppo ha giocato tanto e male …soprattutto la finale buttata via con Martin prima di Wimbledon. Nei momenti decisivi e nelle partite che contavano, vedi anche il terzo set con Hanfmann della settimana scorsa quando era avanti 3-1 e poi non ha fatto piu’ un games, è sempre mancato, direi piu’ problemi di testa che tecnici.
tie break di travaglia inguardabile: ricerca della palla inesistente, palla ovunque
e ci sono riusciti.
un passo falso ci sta, sta giocando molto. qualche giorno di riposo non farebbe male.
Steto prenditi un periodo di allenamento intenso e di qualità per presentarti al meglio alla stagione del cemento americano.
Travaglia ancora deludente!
Stento direi di riposarci un po’ che hai giocato veramente tanto ultimamente!!! Qualcuno sa I suoi programmi?
@ Fabio 1978 (#2382564)
e ce l’hanno fatta…
Mamma mia travaglia , un disastro in questi ultimi giorni
Mamma mia travaglia , un disastro in questi giorni
non ti preoccupare,ci sta pensando lui da solo ad eliminarsi,svogliatissimo,nel secondo set era avanti 4a1 e serviziodoppio breack,che atteggiamento del cavolo,appagato dalla finale di scorsa settimana è andato solo a prendere l’assegno
gombloddo!
I tedeschi cercano di eliminare Travaglia facendolo giocare subito.