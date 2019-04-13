Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tunisi: Il Tabellone Principale. Diversi azzurri presenti

13/04/2019 20:55 1 commento
Stefano Napolitano classe 1995
Stefano Napolitano classe 1995

TUN Challenger Tunis CH | Terra | $54.160
(1/WC) Cuevas, Pablo URU vs Bye
Cachin, Pedro ARG vs (ITF) Nedelko, Ivan RUS
Troicki, Viktor SRB vs (WC) Dougaz, Aziz TUN
Bye vs (15) Napolitano, Stefano ITA

(12) Gimeno-Traver, Daniel ESP vs Bye
Galovic, Viktor CRO vs Vilella Martinez, Mario ESP
Bonzi, Benjamin FRA vs Gaio, Federico ITA
Bye vs (8) Travaglia, Stefano ITA

(4) Martinez, Pedro ESP vs Bye
(ITF) Mansouri, Skander TUN vs Benchetrit, Elliot FRA
Qualifier vs Brkic, Tomislav BIH
Bye vs (13) Arguello, Facundo ARG

(10) Giustino, Lorenzo ITA vs Bye
Kolar, Zdenek CZE vs (ITF) Perez Sanz, David ESP
Tatlot, Johan FRA vs Sakharov, Gleb FRA
Bye vs (5) Bagnis, Facundo ARG

TUN Challenger Tunis CH | Terra | $54.160
(6) Otte, Oscar GER vs Bye
Setkic, Aldin BIH vs Dima, Dragos ROU
Moroni, Gian Marco ITA vs (ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo ITA
Bye vs (11) Zopp, Jurgen EST

(14) Marcora, Roberto ITA vs Bye
(ITF) Roca Batalla, Oriol ESP vs Coria, Federico ARG
Krawietz, Kevin GER vs Domingues, Joao POR
Bye vs (3/WC) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo ESP

(7) Halys, Quentin FRA vs Bye
Masur, Daniel GER vs Bellucci, Thomaz BRA
Serdarusic, Nino CRO vs (WC) Tseng, Chun Hsin TPE
Bye vs (9) Bemelmans, Ruben BEL

(16) Vatutin, Alexey RUS vs Bye
(WC) Echargui, Moez TUN vs Balazs, Attila HUN
(Alt) Escoffier, Antoine FRA vs Qualifier
Bye vs (2) Sousa, Pedro POR

TAG: ,

1 commento

Marco68 (Guest) 13-04-2019 21:04

Giannessi ancora alle prese con la tendinite?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!