Challenger Tunisi: Il Tabellone Principale. Diversi azzurri presenti
Challenger Tunis CH | Terra | $54.160
(1/WC) Cuevas, Pablo vs Bye
Cachin, Pedro vs (ITF) Nedelko, Ivan
Troicki, Viktor vs (WC) Dougaz, Aziz
Bye vs (15) Napolitano, Stefano
(12) Gimeno-Traver, Daniel vs Bye
Galovic, Viktor vs Vilella Martinez, Mario
Bonzi, Benjamin vs Gaio, Federico
Bye vs (8) Travaglia, Stefano
(4) Martinez, Pedro vs Bye
(ITF) Mansouri, Skander vs Benchetrit, Elliot
Qualifier vs Brkic, Tomislav
Bye vs (13) Arguello, Facundo
(10) Giustino, Lorenzo vs Bye
Kolar, Zdenek vs (ITF) Perez Sanz, David
Tatlot, Johan vs Sakharov, Gleb
Bye vs (5) Bagnis, Facundo
(6) Otte, Oscar vs Bye
Setkic, Aldin vs Dima, Dragos
Moroni, Gian Marco vs (ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo
Bye vs (11) Zopp, Jurgen
(14) Marcora, Roberto vs Bye
(ITF) Roca Batalla, Oriol vs Coria, Federico
Krawietz, Kevin vs Domingues, Joao
Bye vs (3/WC) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo
(7) Halys, Quentin vs Bye
Masur, Daniel vs Bellucci, Thomaz
Serdarusic, Nino vs (WC) Tseng, Chun Hsin
Bye vs (9) Bemelmans, Ruben
(16) Vatutin, Alexey vs Bye
(WC) Echargui, Moez vs Balazs, Attila
(Alt) Escoffier, Antoine vs Qualifier
Bye vs (2) Sousa, Pedro
Giannessi ancora alle prese con la tendinite?