Challenger Tunisi: Il Tabellone Principale. Diversi azzurri presenti

Challenger Tunis CH | Terra | $54.160

(1/WC) Cuevas, Pablo vs Bye

Cachin, Pedro vs (ITF) Nedelko, Ivan

Troicki, Viktor vs (WC) Dougaz, Aziz

Bye vs (15) Napolitano, Stefano

(12) Gimeno-Traver, Daniel vs Bye

Galovic, Viktor vs Vilella Martinez, Mario

Bonzi, Benjamin vs Gaio, Federico

Bye vs (8) Travaglia, Stefano

(4) Martinez, Pedro vs Bye

(ITF) Mansouri, Skander vs Benchetrit, Elliot

Qualifier vs Brkic, Tomislav

Bye vs (13) Arguello, Facundo

(10) Giustino, Lorenzo vs Bye

Kolar, Zdenek vs (ITF) Perez Sanz, David

Tatlot, Johan vs Sakharov, Gleb

Bye vs (5) Bagnis, Facundo

(6) Otte, Oscarvs ByeSetkic, Aldinvs Dima, DragosBye vs (11) Zopp, Jurgen

(14) Marcora, Roberto vs Bye

(ITF) Roca Batalla, Oriol vs Coria, Federico

Krawietz, Kevin vs Domingues, Joao

Bye vs (3/WC) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo

(7) Halys, Quentin vs Bye

Masur, Daniel vs Bellucci, Thomaz

Serdarusic, Nino vs (WC) Tseng, Chun Hsin

Bye vs (9) Bemelmans, Ruben

(16) Vatutin, Alexey vs Bye

(WC) Echargui, Moez vs Balazs, Attila

(Alt) Escoffier, Antoine vs Qualifier

Bye vs (2) Sousa, Pedro