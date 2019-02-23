Challenger Pau: Il Tabellone Principale. Bolelli n.2 del seeding
Parte Alta
(1) Barrere, Gregoire vs Bye
Viola, Matteo vs Serdarusic, Nino
Torpegaard, Mikael vs Vilella Martinez, Mario
Bye vs (13) Ymer, Mikael
(9) Horansky, Filip vs Bye
(ITF) Safiullin, Roman vs Brown, Dustin
(ITF) Brancaccio, Raul vs Kuhn, Nicola
Bye vs (6) Brands, Daniel
(4) Bublik, Alexander vs Bye
(ITF) Barranco Cosano, Javier vs Benchetrit, Elliot
Choinski, Jan vs Gutierrez-Ferrol, Sergio
Bye vs (15) Pavlasek, Adam
(11) Clarke, Jay vs Bye
Karlovskiy, Evgeny vs Janvier, Maxime
Miedler, Lucas vs Ilkel, Cem
Bye vs (8) Giustino, Lorenzo
Parte Bassa
(7) Ofner, Sebastian vs Bye
Griekspoor, Scott vs (Alt) Grigelis, Laurynas
(WC) Furness, Evan vs (WC) Lamasine, Tristan
Bye vs (10) Napolitano, Stefano
(16) Griekspoor, Tallon vs Bye
Qualifier vs Kolar, Zdenek
Gombos, Norbert vs (WC) Mitjana, Leny
Bye vs (3) Stakhovsky, Sergiy
(5) Halys, Quentin vs Bye
Bonzi, Benjamin vs Marcora, Roberto
Zapata Miralles, Bernabe vs (ITF) Heller, Peter
Bye vs (12) Kamke, Tobias
(14) De Greef, Arthur vs Bye
Qualifier vs (WC) Muller, Alexandre
(WC) Bourgue, Mathias vs Masur, Daniel
Bye vs (2) Bolelli, Simone
2 commenti
Uno dei pochi challenger che si gioca in un palazzetto che potrebbe ospitare anche un atp 500
Barrere
Lamasine
Giustino
Halys
Kuhn
Benchetrit
Griekspor
Bolelli