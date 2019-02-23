Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Pau: Il Tabellone Principale. Bolelli n.2 del seeding

23/02/2019 19:04 2 commenti
Simone Bolelli classe 1985
Parte Alta
(1) Barrere, Gregoire FRA vs Bye
Viola, Matteo ITA vs Serdarusic, Nino CRO
Torpegaard, Mikael DEN vs Vilella Martinez, Mario ESP
Bye vs (13) Ymer, Mikael SWE

(9) Horansky, Filip SVK vs Bye
(ITF) Safiullin, Roman RUS vs Brown, Dustin GER
(ITF) Brancaccio, Raul ITA vs Kuhn, Nicola ESP
Bye vs (6) Brands, Daniel GER

(4) Bublik, Alexander KAZ vs Bye
(ITF) Barranco Cosano, Javier ESP vs Benchetrit, Elliot FRA
Choinski, Jan GBR vs Gutierrez-Ferrol, Sergio ESP
Bye vs (15) Pavlasek, Adam CZE

(11) Clarke, Jay GBR vs Bye
Karlovskiy, Evgeny RUS vs Janvier, Maxime FRA
Miedler, Lucas AUT vs Ilkel, Cem TUR
Bye vs (8) Giustino, Lorenzo ITA


Parte Bassa
(7) Ofner, Sebastian AUT vs Bye
Griekspoor, Scott NED vs (Alt) Grigelis, Laurynas LTU
(WC) Furness, Evan FRA vs (WC) Lamasine, Tristan FRA
Bye vs (10) Napolitano, Stefano ITA

(16) Griekspoor, Tallon NED vs Bye
Qualifier vs Kolar, Zdenek CZE
Gombos, Norbert SVK vs (WC) Mitjana, Leny FRA
Bye vs (3) Stakhovsky, Sergiy UKR

(5) Halys, Quentin FRA vs Bye
Bonzi, Benjamin FRA vs Marcora, Roberto ITA
Zapata Miralles, Bernabe ESP vs (ITF) Heller, Peter GER
Bye vs (12) Kamke, Tobias GER

(14) De Greef, Arthur BEL vs Bye
Qualifier vs (WC) Muller, Alexandre FRA
(WC) Bourgue, Mathias FRA vs Masur, Daniel GER
Bye vs (2) Bolelli, Simone ITA

2 commenti

GENNYBLAKSTAR 23-02-2019 19:19

Uno dei pochi challenger che si gioca in un palazzetto che potrebbe ospitare anche un atp 500

 2
miky85 23-02-2019 19:12

Barrere

Lamasine

Giustino
Halys

Kuhn
Benchetrit
Griekspor
Bolelli

 1
