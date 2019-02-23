Challenger Pau: Il Tabellone Principale. Bolelli n.2 del seeding

Parte Alta

(1) Barrere, Gregoire vs Bye

Viola, Matteo vs Serdarusic, Nino

Torpegaard, Mikael vs Vilella Martinez, Mario

Bye vs (13) Ymer, Mikael

(9) Horansky, Filip vs Bye

(ITF) Safiullin, Roman vs Brown, Dustin

(ITF) Brancaccio, Raul vs Kuhn, Nicola

Bye vs (6) Brands, Daniel

(4) Bublik, Alexander vs Bye

(ITF) Barranco Cosano, Javier vs Benchetrit, Elliot

Choinski, Jan vs Gutierrez-Ferrol, Sergio

Bye vs (15) Pavlasek, Adam

(11) Clarke, Jay vs Bye

Karlovskiy, Evgeny vs Janvier, Maxime

Miedler, Lucas vs Ilkel, Cem

Bye vs (8) Giustino, Lorenzo

Parte Bassa

(7) Ofner, Sebastian vs Bye

Griekspoor, Scott vs (Alt) Grigelis, Laurynas

(WC) Furness, Evan vs (WC) Lamasine, Tristan

Bye vs (10) Napolitano, Stefano

(16) Griekspoor, Tallon vs Bye

Qualifier vs Kolar, Zdenek

Gombos, Norbert vs (WC) Mitjana, Leny

Bye vs (3) Stakhovsky, Sergiy

(5) Halys, Quentin vs Bye

Bonzi, Benjamin vs Marcora, Roberto

Zapata Miralles, Bernabe vs (ITF) Heller, Peter

Bye vs (12) Kamke, Tobias

(14) De Greef, Arthur vs Bye

Qualifier vs (WC) Muller, Alexandre

(WC) Bourgue, Mathias vs Masur, Daniel

Bye vs (2) Bolelli, Simone