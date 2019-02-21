Challenger Bangkok 1A: Gianluca Mager ai quarti di finale (VIDEO)

Gianluca Mager classe 1994 e n.213 ATP
Gianluca Mager vola ai quarti di finale nel torneo challenger di Bangkok.
Nella notte italiana il 24enne sanremese, numero 213 del ranking mondiale e decima testa di serie, si è impisto per 62 67(4) 64 sul cinese Ze Zhang, numero 208 Atp ed ottavo favorito del seeding.
Ai quarti sfiderà l’australiano James Duckworth, numero 210 Atp.
Challenger Bangkok 1A CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [ITF] Dimitar Kuzmanov vs [15] James Duckworth
CH Bangkok 1A
Dimitar Kuzmanov
3
1
James Duckworth [15]
6
6
Vincitore: J. DUCKWORTH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [5] Hiroki Moriya vs [12] Viktor Troicki
CH Bangkok 1A
Hiroki Moriya [5]
6
3
6
Viktor Troicki [12]
2
6
1
Vincitore: H. MORIYA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Troicki
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
V. Troicki
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
V. Troicki
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Moriya
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
V. Troicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
V. Troicki
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Troicki
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
H. Moriya
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
V. Troicki
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Troicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs [16] Soonwoo Kwon
CH Bangkok 1A
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [1]
7
6
Soonwoo Kwon [16]
6
4
Vincitore: P. GUNNESWARAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 6-4
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Kwon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
S. Kwon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
P. Gunneswaran
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 1-1
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
df
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
ace
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
ace
6-6 → 7-6
S. Kwon
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
S. Kwon
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Kwon
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
4. Enrique Lopez Perez / Hiroki Moriya vs Sanchai Ratiwatana / Sonchat Ratiwatana (non prima ore: 09:30)
CH Bangkok 1A
Enrique Lopez Perez / Hiroki Moriya
6
6
Sanchai Ratiwatana / Sonchat Ratiwatana
3
2
Vincitori: LOPEZ PEREZ / MORIYA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Lopez Perez / Moriya
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-2 → 6-2
S. Ratiwatana / Ratiwatana
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-1 → 5-2
E. Lopez Perez / Moriya
4-1 → 5-1
S. Ratiwatana / Ratiwatana
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
E. Lopez Perez / Moriya
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
S. Ratiwatana / Ratiwatana
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
E. Lopez Perez / Moriya
1-0 → 2-0
S. Ratiwatana / Ratiwatana
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Lopez Perez / Moriya
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Ratiwatana / Ratiwatana
5-2 → 5-3
E. Lopez Perez / Moriya
4-2 → 5-2
S. Ratiwatana / Ratiwatana
3-2 → 4-2
E. Lopez Perez / Moriya
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Ratiwatana / Ratiwatana
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
E. Lopez Perez / Moriya
1-1 → 2-1
S. Ratiwatana / Ratiwatana
1-0 → 1-1
E. Lopez Perez / Moriya
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Zhe Li vs [11] Marc Polmans
CH Bangkok 1A
Zhe Li
6
6
Marc Polmans [11]
3
4
Vincitore: Z. LI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
M. Polmans
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 5-4
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Polmans
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Polmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 6-3
M. Polmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Polmans
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Z. Li
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [13] Dudi Sela vs JC Aragone
CH Bangkok 1A
Dudi Sela [13]
7
6
JC Aragone
5
2
Vincitore: D. SELA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
D. Sela
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Sela
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
J. Aragone
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
D. Sela
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
D. Sela
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
1-4 → 2-4
D. Sela
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
J. Aragone
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
3. [14] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs [4] Yuichi Sugita
CH Bangkok 1A
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [14]
6
6
Yuichi Sugita [4]
2
1
Vincitore: A. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
A. Davidovich Fokina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
A. Davidovich Fokina
3-0 → 4-0
Y. Sugita
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Davidovich Fokina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 6-2
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 5-1
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
A. Davidovich Fokina
1-0 → 2-0
4. [ITF] Francis Casey Alcantara / Bernardo Saraiva vs [3] Zhe Li / Goncalo Oliveira
CH Bangkok 1A
Francis Casey Alcantara / Bernardo Saraiva
5
3
Zhe Li / Goncalo Oliveira [3]
7
6
Vincitori: LI / OLIVEIRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Li / Oliveira
3-5 → 3-6
F. Casey Alcantara / Saraiva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
Z. Li / Oliveira
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 2-5
F. Casey Alcantara / Saraiva
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
Z. Li / Oliveira
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Saraiva
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
Z. Li / Oliveira
1-1 → 1-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Saraiva
0-1 → 1-1
Z. Li / Oliveira
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Casey Alcantara / Saraiva
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 5-7
Z. Li / Oliveira
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
F. Casey Alcantara / Saraiva
4-5 → 5-5
Z. Li / Oliveira
3-5 → 4-5
F. Casey Alcantara / Saraiva
3-4 → 3-5
Z. Li / Oliveira
3-3 → 3-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Saraiva
2-3 → 3-3
Z. Li / Oliveira
2-2 → 2-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Saraiva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
Z. Li / Oliveira
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Saraiva
0-1 → 1-1
Z. Li / Oliveira
0-0 → 0-1
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [10] Gianluca Mager vs [8] Ze Zhang
CH Bangkok 1A
Gianluca Mager [10]
6
6
6
Ze Zhang [8]
2
7
4
Vincitore: G. MAGER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
G. Mager
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
ace
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
Z. Zhang
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
G. Mager
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Z. Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [9] Go Soeda vs Thiemo de Bakker
CH Bangkok 1A
Go Soeda [9]
6
6
6
Thiemo de Bakker
7
2
2
Vincitore: G. SOEDA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. de Bakker
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
T. de Bakker
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
T. de Bakker
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
T. de Bakker
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. de Bakker
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
T. de Bakker
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
T. de Bakker
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. de Bakker
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
T. de Bakker
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. Ruben Gonzales / Alex Lawson vs [2] Max Purcell / Matt Reid (non prima ore: 07:00)
CH Bangkok 1A
Ruben Gonzales / Alex Lawson
4
2
Max Purcell / Matt Reid [2]
6
6
Vincitori: PURCELL / REID
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Purcell / Reid
2-5 → 2-6
R. Gonzales / Lawson
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Purcell / Reid
2-3 → 2-4
R. Gonzales / Lawson
1-3 → 2-3
M. Purcell / Reid
1-2 → 1-3
R. Gonzales / Lawson
0-2 → 1-2
M. Purcell / Reid
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
R. Gonzales / Lawson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Purcell / Reid
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
R. Gonzales / Lawson
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Purcell / Reid
3-4 → 3-5
R. Gonzales / Lawson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Purcell / Reid
2-3 → 2-4
R. Gonzales / Lawson
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Purcell / Reid
2-1 → 2-2
R. Gonzales / Lawson
1-1 → 2-1
M. Purcell / Reid
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Gonzales / Lawson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
4. [WC] Vorachon Rakpuangchon / Tanakorn Srirat vs Ivan Gakhov / Gianluca Mager
CH Bangkok 1A
Vorachon Rakpuangchon / Tanakorn Srirat
3
2
Ivan Gakhov / Gianluca Mager
6
6
Vincitori: GAKHOV / MAGER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Gakhov / Mager
2-5 → 2-6
V. Rakpuangchon / Srirat
1-5 → 2-5
I. Gakhov / Mager
1-4 → 1-5
V. Rakpuangchon / Srirat
1-3 → 1-4
I. Gakhov / Mager
1-2 → 1-3
V. Rakpuangchon / Srirat
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
I. Gakhov / Mager
0-1 → 0-2
V. Rakpuangchon / Srirat
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Gakhov / Mager
3-5 → 3-6
V. Rakpuangchon / Srirat
3-4 → 3-5
I. Gakhov / Mager
3-3 → 3-4
V. Rakpuangchon / Srirat
2-3 → 3-3
I. Gakhov / Mager
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
V. Rakpuangchon / Srirat
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
I. Gakhov / Mager
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Rakpuangchon / Srirat
0-1 → 1-1
I. Gakhov / Mager
0-0 → 0-1
Bravissimo Mager
Non si ferma piú Magerino. Qualcuno sa chi lo allena? Da quando non l9 segue piú Nargiso mi sembra abbia trovato serenità e maturità.
Questo ragazzo è davvero interessante. Credo si potrà proporre a breve come numero 3/4 in Italia dietro solo a Berrettini, Cecchinato e forse Sonego
Bravissimo !
Complimenti a Mager. Ai quarti un altro specialista, australiano questa volta ed in buona forma. Secondo me parte leggermente sfavorito ma se la gioca. Forza!!
L’umiltà e il duro lavoro pagano sempre!
Ho visto quasi per intero primi due set di Gianluca poi io crollato dal sonno, lui per fortuna no, anche se temevo dopo vari matchpoint annullati dal cinese…sulle palle match ogni volta è stato molto bravo e coraggioso Zhang a prendere iniziativa dello scambio e giocare vicino le lineee…Gianluca per i primi due set ha fatto vedere davvero un bel tennis con pochi errori gratuiti, cosa molto positiva…in fiducia in questo periodo e si vede
Mager è un giocatore molto umile. L anno scorso consapevole della riforma si è giocato decine di qualificazioni Challenger per avere la classifica per entrare nei md quest’ anno scelta che, insieme ai notevoli progressi sul veloce, sta pagando bene. Ora si fa due mesi sul veloce in Asia mettendosi alla prova proprio sul veloce sul quale l anno scorso non giocava quasi mai. Non ha mai provato le quali di un atp aspettando di avere il livello adeguato. Secondo me questa mentalità graduale è un ottimo indice di maturità che pagherà. Ha ancora enormi margini di miglioramento può diventare uno dei nostri giocatori di punta
Mager……un grande ormai!
Bravo Mager ❗ e siamo ai quarti 😀
Bravo Mager, quest’anno molto più continuo 🙂
Zitto zitto Mager, eh?
Ha scelto la tournée asiatica…
Bene Mager, ma poteva e doveva chiudere il match prima… Se nn erro manca 7 match point il secondo set…
Cmq è forte Magerino!!!
Ottima vittoria di Mager
E alla fine Mager la porta a casa…. 6/4 6/7 6/2 , continua la grande annata 2019 del ns ragazzo.
Sempre sul pezzo Gianluca. Grandissimo!
bene bene. ora molto dura nei quarti
Grande Mager!!!
Ottimo il Mager!
Forza Mager
Peccato 6/2 5/4 ( cinese al servizio 15/40 ) non sfruttati 2mp adesso siamo al terzo match che sembrava sotto controllo….ma questo e’ il tennis. Si puo’ ancora vincere