Challenger Bangkok 1A: Gianluca Mager ai quarti di finale (VIDEO)

21/02/2019 09:05 20 commenti
Gianluca Mager classe 1994 e n.213 ATP
Gianluca Mager vola ai quarti di finale nel torneo challenger di Bangkok.

Nella notte italiana il 24enne sanremese, numero 213 del ranking mondiale e decima testa di serie, si è impisto per 62 67(4) 64 sul cinese Ze Zhang, numero 208 Atp ed ottavo favorito del seeding.
Ai quarti sfiderà l’australiano James Duckworth, numero 210 Atp.

THA Challenger Bangkok 1A CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [ITF] Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL vs [15] James Duckworth AUS

CH Bangkok 1A
Dimitar Kuzmanov
3
1
James Duckworth [15]
6
6
Vincitore: J. DUCKWORTH
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Hiroki Moriya JPN vs [12] Viktor Troicki SRB

CH Bangkok 1A
Hiroki Moriya [5]
6
3
6
Viktor Troicki [12]
2
6
1
Vincitore: H. MORIYA
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs [16] Soonwoo Kwon KOR

CH Bangkok 1A
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [1]
7
6
Soonwoo Kwon [16]
6
4
Vincitore: P. GUNNESWARAN
Mostra dettagli

4. Enrique Lopez Perez ESP / Hiroki Moriya JPN vs Sanchai Ratiwatana THA / Sonchat Ratiwatana THA (non prima ore: 09:30)

CH Bangkok 1A
Enrique Lopez Perez / Hiroki Moriya
6
6
Sanchai Ratiwatana / Sonchat Ratiwatana
3
2
Vincitori: LOPEZ PEREZ / MORIYA
Mostra dettagli


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Zhe Li CHN vs [11] Marc Polmans AUS

CH Bangkok 1A
Zhe Li
6
6
Marc Polmans [11]
3
4
Vincitore: Z. LI
Mostra dettagli

2. [13] Dudi Sela ISR vs JC Aragone USA

CH Bangkok 1A
Dudi Sela [13]
7
6
JC Aragone
5
2
Vincitore: D. SELA
Mostra dettagli

3. [14] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP vs [4] Yuichi Sugita JPN

CH Bangkok 1A
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [14]
6
6
Yuichi Sugita [4]
2
1
Vincitore: A. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA
Mostra dettagli

4. [ITF] Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Bernardo Saraiva POR vs [3] Zhe Li CHN / Goncalo Oliveira POR

CH Bangkok 1A
Francis Casey Alcantara / Bernardo Saraiva
5
3
Zhe Li / Goncalo Oliveira [3]
7
6
Vincitori: LI / OLIVEIRA
Mostra dettagli


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [10] Gianluca Mager ITA vs [8] Ze Zhang CHN

CH Bangkok 1A
Gianluca Mager [10]
6
6
6
Ze Zhang [8]
2
7
4
Vincitore: G. MAGER
Mostra dettagli

2. [9] Go Soeda JPN vs Thiemo de Bakker NED

CH Bangkok 1A
Go Soeda [9]
6
6
6
Thiemo de Bakker
7
2
2
Vincitore: G. SOEDA
Mostra dettagli

3. Ruben Gonzales PHI / Alex Lawson USA vs [2] Max Purcell AUS / Matt Reid AUS (non prima ore: 07:00)

CH Bangkok 1A
Ruben Gonzales / Alex Lawson
4
2
Max Purcell / Matt Reid [2]
6
6
Vincitori: PURCELL / REID
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Vorachon Rakpuangchon THA / Tanakorn Srirat THA vs Ivan Gakhov RUS / Gianluca Mager ITA

CH Bangkok 1A
Vorachon Rakpuangchon / Tanakorn Srirat
3
2
Ivan Gakhov / Gianluca Mager
6
6
Vincitori: GAKHOV / MAGER
Mostra dettagli

Quinzi Djokovic 6-0 6-0 (Guest) 21-02-2019 10:36

Bravissimo Mager

Leconte (Guest) 21-02-2019 10:23

Non si ferma piú Magerino. Qualcuno sa chi lo allena? Da quando non l9 segue piú Nargiso mi sembra abbia trovato serenità e maturità.

Oscarolibero (Guest) 21-02-2019 10:19

Questo ragazzo è davvero interessante. Credo si potrà proporre a breve come numero 3/4 in Italia dietro solo a Berrettini, Cecchinato e forse Sonego

GianlucaPozziPerSempre (Guest) 21-02-2019 09:55

Bravissimo !

IlCera (Guest) 21-02-2019 09:52

Complimenti a Mager. Ai quarti un altro specialista, australiano questa volta ed in buona forma. Secondo me parte leggermente sfavorito ma se la gioca. Forza!!

itf expert (Guest) 21-02-2019 09:31

L’umiltà e il duro lavoro pagano sempre!

Paky 71 (Guest) 21-02-2019 09:20

Ho visto quasi per intero primi due set di Gianluca poi io crollato dal sonno, lui per fortuna no, anche se temevo dopo vari matchpoint annullati dal cinese…sulle palle match ogni volta è stato molto bravo e coraggioso Zhang a prendere iniziativa dello scambio e giocare vicino le lineee…Gianluca per i primi due set ha fatto vedere davvero un bel tennis con pochi errori gratuiti, cosa molto positiva…in fiducia in questo periodo e si vede

nere 21-02-2019 09:10

Mager è un giocatore molto umile. L anno scorso consapevole della riforma si è giocato decine di qualificazioni Challenger per avere la classifica per entrare nei md quest’ anno scelta che, insieme ai notevoli progressi sul veloce, sta pagando bene. Ora si fa due mesi sul veloce in Asia mettendosi alla prova proprio sul veloce sul quale l anno scorso non giocava quasi mai. Non ha mai provato le quali di un atp aspettando di avere il livello adeguato. Secondo me questa mentalità graduale è un ottimo indice di maturità che pagherà. Ha ancora enormi margini di miglioramento può diventare uno dei nostri giocatori di punta

Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 21-02-2019 08:46

Mager……un grande ormai!

PoolAster (Guest) 21-02-2019 08:24

Bravo Mager ❗ e siamo ai quarti 😀

Sottile 21-02-2019 07:45

Bravo Mager, quest’anno molto più continuo 🙂

Osaka fan club (Guest) 21-02-2019 07:24

Zitto zitto Mager, eh?

Ha scelto la tournée asiatica…

ASHTONEATON 21-02-2019 07:19

Bene Mager, ma poteva e doveva chiudere il match prima… Se nn erro manca 7 match point il secondo set…
Cmq è forte Magerino!!!

Napol ti amo 21-02-2019 07:15

Ottima vittoria di Mager

Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 21-02-2019 07:02

Scritto da Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry
Forza Mager
Peccato 6/2 5/4 ( cinese al servizio 15/40 ) non sfruttati 2mp adesso siamo al terzo match che sembrava sotto controllo….ma questo e’ il tennis. Si puo’ ancora vincere

E alla fine Mager la porta a casa…. 6/4 6/7 6/2 , continua la grande annata 2019 del ns ragazzo.

Fabio1978 (Guest) 21-02-2019 06:42

Sempre sul pezzo Gianluca. Grandissimo!

emilio 21-02-2019 06:39

bene bene. ora molto dura nei quarti

Baruz (Guest) 21-02-2019 06:37

Grande Mager!!!

ska 21-02-2019 06:02

Ottimo il Mager!

Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 21-02-2019 05:42

Forza Mager
Peccato 6/2 5/4 ( cinese al servizio 15/40 ) non sfruttati 2mp adesso siamo al terzo match che sembrava sotto controllo….ma questo e’ il tennis. Si puo’ ancora vincere

