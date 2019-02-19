Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Morelos: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 2

Santiago Giraldo nella foto
MEX Challenger Morelos CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno

Estadio – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Renzo Olivo ARG vs [WC] Juan Alejandro Hernandez MEX

CH Morelos
Renzo Olivo
6
6
Juan Alejandro Hernandez
4
1
Vincitore: R. OLIVO
2. [WC] Manuel Sanchez MEX vs [Q] Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

CH Morelos
Manuel Sanchez
0
0
Gonzalo Villanueva
0
0
3. [1] Pedja Krstin SRB vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [16] Alexander Sarkissian USA vs Stefan Kozlov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Steven Diez CAN vs [12] Ante Pavic CRO (non prima ore: 01:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [7] Santiago Giraldo COL vs Michael Redlicki USA (non prima ore: 03:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alejandro Gonzalez COL vs [Alt] Johannes Haerteis GER

CH Morelos
Alejandro Gonzalez
6
6
Johannes Haerteis
3
1
Vincitore: A. GONZALEZ
2. [ITF] Joao Souza BRA vs [2] Roberto Quiroz ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [10] Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP vs Carlos Boluda-Purkiss ESP (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Christian Harrison USA / Dennis Novikov USA vs [WC] Gerardo Lopez Villasenor MEX / Manuel Sanchez MEX (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 3 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Manuel Guinard FRA vs Andrea Collarini ARG
CH Morelos
Manuel Guinard
0
7
0
Andrea Collarini
0
6
1
2. [ITF] Matias Franco Descotte ARG vs [14] Sebastian Fanselow GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [ITF] Joao Menezes BRA vs [8] Mikael Torpegaard DEN (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Andre Goransson SWE / Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs Andrea Collarini ARG / Andrea Pellegrino ITA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

