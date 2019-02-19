Challenger Morelos: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 2

Santiago Giraldo nella foto
Challenger Morelos CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno
Estadio – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Renzo Olivo vs [WC] Juan Alejandro Hernandez
CH Morelos
Renzo Olivo
6
6
Juan Alejandro Hernandez
4
1
Vincitore: R. OLIVO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Alejandro Hernandez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
J. Alejandro Hernandez
3-0 → 3-1
J. Alejandro Hernandez
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Alejandro Hernandez
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Olivo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
J. Alejandro Hernandez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
J. Alejandro Hernandez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
R. Olivo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Alejandro Hernandez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Alejandro Hernandez
1-0 → 1-1
R. Olivo
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Manuel Sanchez vs [Q] Gonzalo Villanueva
CH Morelos
Manuel Sanchez
0
0
Gonzalo Villanueva•
0
0
3. [1] Pedja Krstin vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [16] Alexander Sarkissian vs Stefan Kozlov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Steven Diez vs [12] Ante Pavic (non prima ore: 01:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [7] Santiago Giraldo vs Michael Redlicki (non prima ore: 03:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alejandro Gonzalez vs [Alt] Johannes Haerteis
CH Morelos
Alejandro Gonzalez
6
6
Johannes Haerteis
3
1
Vincitore: A. GONZALEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Gonzalez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Gonzalez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Haerteis
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
A. Gonzalez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
A. Gonzalez
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
A. Gonzalez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. [ITF] Joao Souza vs [2] Roberto Quiroz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [10] Roberto Ortega-Olmedo vs Carlos Boluda-Purkiss (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Christian Harrison / Dennis Novikov vs [WC] Gerardo Lopez Villasenor / Manuel Sanchez (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 3 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Manuel Guinard
vs Andrea Collarini
CH Morelos
Manuel Guinard•
0
7
0
Andrea Collarini
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Guinard
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Collarini
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
M. Guinard
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
A. Collarini
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Collarini
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
3-2 → 3-3
M. Guinard
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
M. Guinard
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Guinard
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
2. [ITF] Matias Franco Descotte vs [14] Sebastian Fanselow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [ITF] Joao Menezes vs [8] Mikael Torpegaard (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Andre Goransson / Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Andrea Collarini / Andrea Pellegrino (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
