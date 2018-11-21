Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 22 Novembre 2018

21/11/2018 23:07 Nessun commento
Dante Gennaro nella foto
Dante Gennaro nella foto

Egypt F28 – 2° Turno
Rimpei Kawakami JPN vs. Alexander Weis ITA [6] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Turkey F37 – 2° Turno
Dante Gennaro ITA [5] vs. Benjamin Dhoe BEL ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,