Challenger Eckental: Il Tabellone di Quali. Roberto Marcora n.4 del seeding cadetto
(1) Griekspoor, Tallon vs Olivetti, Albano
Haerteis, Johannes vs (WC) Hofmann, Tim
Denolly, Corentin vs Ejupovic, Elmar
Gojo, Borna vs (6) Muller, Alexandre
(2) Sakharov, Gleb vs Wang, Tak Khunn
Lescure, Mick vs Statzberger, Thomas
(WC) Lemstra, Kai vs Satral, Jan
(WC) Seraphim, Christian vs (7) Bonzi, Benjamin
(3) Bublik, Alexander vs (WC) Kern, Robin
Kotov, Pavel vs Niklas-Salminen, Patrik
Sijsling, Igor vs Klein, Lukas
Simon, Tobias vs (8) Setkic, Aldin
(4) Marcora, Roberto vs (WC) Presuhn, Bastien
(WC) Zima, Leopold vs Poljak, David
Durasovic, Viktor vs Jahn, Jeremy
De Loore, Joris vs (5) Artunedo Martinavarro, Andres
