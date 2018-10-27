Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Eckental: Il Tabellone di Quali. Roberto Marcora n.4 del seeding cadetto

27/10/2018 01:20 Nessun commento
Roberto Marcora nella foto
(1) Griekspoor, Tallon NED vs Olivetti, Albano FRA
Haerteis, Johannes GER vs (WC) Hofmann, Tim GER
Denolly, Corentin FRA vs Ejupovic, Elmar GER
Gojo, Borna CRO vs (6) Muller, Alexandre FRA

(2) Sakharov, Gleb FRA vs Wang, Tak Khunn FRA
Lescure, Mick FRA vs Statzberger, Thomas AUT
(WC) Lemstra, Kai GER vs Satral, Jan CZE
(WC) Seraphim, Christian GER vs (7) Bonzi, Benjamin FRA

(3) Bublik, Alexander KAZ vs (WC) Kern, Robin GER
Kotov, Pavel RUS vs Niklas-Salminen, Patrik FIN
Sijsling, Igor NED vs Klein, Lukas SVK
Simon, Tobias GER vs (8) Setkic, Aldin BIH

(4) Marcora, Roberto ITA vs (WC) Presuhn, Bastien GER
(WC) Zima, Leopold GER vs Poljak, David CZE
Durasovic, Viktor NOR vs Jahn, Jeremy GER
De Loore, Joris BEL vs (5) Artunedo Martinavarro, Andres ESP