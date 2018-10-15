ATP Moscow 250 | Indoor | $856.445 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Race 2018: La situazione aggiornata per la Masters Cup di Londra
15/10/2018 13:03 1 commento
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (15-10-2018)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
7480
Punti
11
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
7445
Punti
14
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 23-09-1988
5300
Punti
17
Tornei
4
Best: ND
--
0
Roger Federer
SUI, 08-08-1981
5160
Punti
14
Tornei
5
Best: ND
--
0
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
4770
Punti
18
Tornei
6
Best: ND
--
0
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
3825
Punti
16
Tornei
7
Best: ND
--
0
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 18-05-1986
3720
Punti
17
Tornei
8
Best: ND
--
0
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
3535
Punti
22
Tornei
9
Best: ND
▲
1
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
3000
Punti
21
Tornei
10
Best: ND
▼
-1
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
2930
Punti
19
Tornei
11
Best: ND
▲
10
Borna Coric
CRO, 14-11-1996
2300
Punti
18
Tornei
12
Best: ND
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2225
Punti
22
Tornei
13
Best: ND
▲
2
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 08-01-1995
1945
Punti
20
Tornei
14
Best: ND
▼
-2
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
1905
Punti
27
Tornei
15
Best: ND
▼
-2
Milos Raonic
CAN, 27-12-1990
1810
Punti
17
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▲
2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1809
Punti
28
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▼
-3
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
1785
Punti
18
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▲
1
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
1752
Punti
24
Tornei
19
Best: ND
▲
1
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
1750
Punti
27
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▼
-4
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
1745
Punti
18
Tornei
21
Best: ND
▼
-4
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
1740
Punti
20
Tornei
22
Best: ND
--
0
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
1700
Punti
23
Tornei
23
Best: ND
--
0
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
1630
Punti
22
Tornei
24
Best: ND
--
0
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 19-05-1996
1585
Punti
21
Tornei
25
Best: ND
--
0
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
1560
Punti
22
Tornei
26
Best: ND
▲
1
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 18-06-1986
1445
Punti
23
Tornei
27
Best: ND
▼
-1
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
1430
Punti
24
Tornei
28
Best: ND
▲
2
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
1288
Punti
26
Tornei
29
Best: ND
▲
3
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 15-11-1983
1230
Punti
25
Tornei
30
Best: ND
▼
-2
Gilles Simon
FRA, 27-12-1984
1220
Punti
25
Tornei
31
Best: ND
--
0
Gael Monfils
FRA, 01-09-1986
1205
Punti
22
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▼
-3
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 23-02-1994
1200
Punti
20
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▲
1
John Millman
AUS, 14-06-1989
1185
Punti
23
Tornei
34
Best: ND
▼
-1
Steve Johnson
USA, 24-12-1989
1180
Punti
23
Tornei
35
Best: ND
--
0
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 27-04-1995
1170
Punti
18
Tornei
36
Best: ND
▲
3
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 11-10-1995
1103
Punti
23
Tornei
37
Best: ND
▲
14
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 26-11-1987
1045
Punti
27
Tornei
38
Best: ND
▼
-1
Martin Klizan
SVK, 11-07-1989
1042
Punti
19
Tornei
39
Best: ND
▲
1
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 12-02-1987
1040
Punti
23
Tornei
40
Best: ND
▼
-4
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 16-10-1983
1035
Punti
20
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▼
-3
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
1035
Punti
22
Tornei
42
Best: ND
▼
-1
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08-02-1992
1007
Punti
26
Tornei
43
Best: ND
▼
-1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1006
Punti
24
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▼
-1
Joao Sousa
POR, 30-03-1989
947
Punti
27
Tornei
45
Best: ND
▼
-1
Robin Haase
NED, 06-04-1987
930
Punti
25
Tornei
46
Best: ND
▼
-1
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
930
Punti
23
Tornei
47
Best: ND
▼
-1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
912
Punti
23
Tornei
48
Best: ND
▲
7
Sam Querrey
USA, 07-10-1987
910
Punti
22
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▼
-2
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 20-01-1984
908
Punti
28
Tornei
50
Best: ND
▲
2
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 18-03-1991
903
Punti
22
Tornei
51
Best: ND
▲
2
Benoit Paire
FRA, 08-05-1989
900
Punti
27
Tornei
52
Best: ND
▲
2
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
897
Punti
26
Tornei
53
Best: ND
▼
-5
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 29-06-1988
895
Punti
26
Tornei
54
Best: ND
▼
-5
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 20-05-1992
895
Punti
28
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▼
-5
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 15-05-1987
885
Punti
23
Tornei
56
Best: ND
▲
1
Denis Kudla
USA, 17-08-1992
812
Punti
25
Tornei
57
Best: ND
▼
-1
Ryan Harrison
USA, 07-05-1992
810
Punti
20
Tornei
58
Best: ND
▲
9
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 15-07-1989
795
Punti
24
Tornei
59
Best: ND
▼
-1
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 28-03-1985
785
Punti
17
Tornei
60
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
785
Punti
23
Tornei
61
Best: ND
▲
1
Guido Pella
ARG, 17-05-1990
777
Punti
23
Tornei
62
Best: ND
▼
-1
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
770
Punti
26
Tornei
63
Best: ND
▼
-3
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 22-07-1991
761
Punti
21
Tornei
64
Best: ND
▼
-1
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 18-07-1989
760
Punti
20
Tornei
65
Best: ND
▲
9
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 26-12-1987
730
Punti
22
Tornei
66
Best: ND
▼
-2
Mischa Zverev
GER, 22-08-1987
730
Punti
30
Tornei
67
Best: ND
▲
3
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 20-09-1981
725
Punti
19
Tornei
68
Best: ND
▼
-3
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 17-09-1985
715
Punti
15
Tornei
69
Best: ND
▼
-1
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 15-06-1995
706
Punti
26
Tornei
70
Best: ND
▼
-4
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 01-01-1986
705
Punti
21
Tornei
71
Best: ND
▼
-2
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
705
Punti
22
Tornei
72
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jaume Munar
ESP, 05-05-1997
683
Punti
29
Tornei
73
Best: ND
▼
-1
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 03-11-1987
675
Punti
23
Tornei
74
Best: ND
▲
12
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 23-03-1993
674
Punti
31
Tornei
75
Best: ND
▲
6
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16-04-1995
673
Punti
25
Tornei
76
Best: ND
▲
1
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 23-06-1990
671
Punti
23
Tornei
77
Best: ND
▼
-2
Taro Daniel
JPN, 27-01-1993
671
Punti
24
Tornei
78
Best: ND
▼
-5
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 21-10-1992
664
Punti
14
Tornei
79
Best: ND
▲
5
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 05-10-1990
663
Punti
23
Tornei
80
Best: ND
▼
-4
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 04-11-1992
637
Punti
19
Tornei
81
Best: ND
▼
-2
Mirza Basic
BIH, 12-07-1991
627
Punti
26
Tornei
82
Best: ND
▼
-4
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23-08-1995
626
Punti
22
Tornei
83
Best: ND
▼
-3
Denis Istomin
UZB, 07-09-1986
622
Punti
23
Tornei
84
Best: ND
▼
-2
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
601
Punti
22
Tornei
85
Best: ND
▼
-2
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 10-07-1993
600
Punti
22
Tornei
86
Best: ND
▼
-1
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 27-09-1995
595
Punti
20
Tornei
87
Best: ND
--
0
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 24-02-1994
588
Punti
21
Tornei
88
Best: ND
▲
1
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 05-08-1991
586
Punti
22
Tornei
89
Best: ND
▼
-1
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 12-04-1986
586
Punti
21
Tornei
90
Best: ND
--
0
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 27-02-1992
585
Punti
18
Tornei
91
Best: ND
▲
1
Marius Copil
ROU, 17-10-1990
568
Punti
22
Tornei
92
Best: ND
▲
19
Christian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
568
Punti
21
Tornei
93
Best: ND
▼
-2
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 23-01-1986
562
Punti
18
Tornei
94
Best: ND
▲
9
Bradley Klahn
USA, 20-08-1990
560
Punti
22
Tornei
95
Best: ND
▲
11
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26-06-1998
553
Punti
26
Tornei
96
Best: ND
▲
2
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
546
Punti
24
Tornei
97
Best: ND
▼
-2
Michael Mmoh
USA, 10-01-1998
541
Punti
21
Tornei
98
Best: ND
▼
-5
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 09-05-1990
537
Punti
23
Tornei
99
Best: ND
▼
-5
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 04-07-1992
535
Punti
16
Tornei
100
Best: ND
▼
-4
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 04-06-1983
533
Punti
26
Tornei
101
Best: ND
▲
14
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
528
Punti
26
Tornei
102
Best: ND
▼
-2
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 20-04-1994
523
Punti
27
Tornei
103
Best: ND
▼
-6
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
516
Punti
23
Tornei
104
Best: ND
▼
-3
Jared Donaldson
USA, 09-10-1996
510
Punti
21
Tornei
105
Best: ND
▼
-3
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 24-02-1997
510
Punti
25
Tornei
106
Best: ND
▼
-7
Jason Kubler
AUS, 19-05-1993
508
Punti
21
Tornei
107
Best: ND
▼
-2
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
493
Punti
26
Tornei
108
Best: ND
▼
-4
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 31-05-1994
488
Punti
27
Tornei
109
Best: ND
▲
5
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 31-01-1990
482
Punti
21
Tornei
110
Best: ND
▲
3
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 08-11-1994
471
Punti
24
Tornei
111
Best: ND
▼
-4
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 16-06-1993
469
Punti
20
Tornei
112
Best: ND
--
0
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 15-08-1993
466
Punti
21
Tornei
113
Best: ND
▼
-5
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 17-06-1985
460
Punti
20
Tornei
114
Best: ND
▼
-5
David Ferrer
ESP, 02-04-1982
460
Punti
18
Tornei
115
Best: ND
▼
-5
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 28-02-1979
459
Punti
20
Tornei
116
Best: ND
▲
10
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 03-02-1983
458
Punti
21
Tornei
117
Best: ND
▲
5
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22-12-1998
456
Punti
26
Tornei
118
Best: ND
▲
6
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 28-10-1985
455
Punti
24
Tornei
119
Best: ND
▼
-1
Radu Albot
MDA, 11-11-1989
454
Punti
30
Tornei
120
Best: ND
▼
-4
Yannick Maden
GER, 28-10-1989
453
Punti
28
Tornei
121
Best: ND
▼
-2
Noah Rubin
USA, 21-02-1996
441
Punti
22
Tornei
122
Best: ND
▼
-5
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
440
Punti
22
Tornei
123
Best: ND
▼
-2
Jason Jung
TPE, 15-06-1989
433
Punti
22
Tornei
124
Best: ND
▼
-1
Peter Polansky
CAN, 15-06-1988
430
Punti
31
Tornei
125
Best: ND
▼
-5
Reilly Opelka
USA, 28-08-1997
430
Punti
17
Tornei
126
Best: ND
▲
27
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 19-07-1993
421
Punti
24
Tornei
127
Best: ND
▼
-2
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 14-01-1988
419
Punti
20
Tornei
128
Best: ND
▲
3
Pedro Sousa
POR, 27-05-1988
419
Punti
23
Tornei
129
Best: ND
--
0
Elias Ymer
SWE, 10-04-1996
415
Punti
23
Tornei
130
Best: ND
▼
-3
Gilles Muller
LUX, 09-05-1983
413
Punti
20
Tornei
131
Best: ND
▼
-3
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 29-03-1988
411
Punti
21
Tornei
132
Best: ND
▼
-2
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 30-08-1988
404
Punti
13
Tornei
133
Best: ND
▲
6
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 16-02-1994
401
Punti
26
Tornei
134
Best: ND
▲
1
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 21-06-1990
395
Punti
24
Tornei
135
Best: ND
▼
-2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
393
Punti
26
Tornei
136
Best: ND
▼
-4
Tim Smyczek
USA, 30-12-1987
391
Punti
21
Tornei
137
Best: ND
▼
-3
Julien Benneteau
FRA, 20-12-1981
381
Punti
13
Tornei
138
Best: ND
▼
-2
Matthias Bachinger
GER, 02-04-1987
378
Punti
19
Tornei
139
Best: ND
▲
1
Quentin Halys
FRA, 26-10-1996
378
Punti
22
Tornei
140
Best: ND
▲
2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
376
Punti
16
Tornei
141
Best: ND
▼
-4
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
374
Punti
21
Tornei
142
Best: ND
▼
-4
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 27-02-1990
373
Punti
21
Tornei
143
Best: ND
▼
-2
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
372
Punti
22
Tornei
144
Best: ND
▼
-1
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 05-02-1984
370
Punti
28
Tornei
145
Best: ND
▼
-1
Marc Polmans
AUS, 02-05-1997
367
Punti
25
Tornei
146
Best: ND
▲
3
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 23-05-1992
367
Punti
27
Tornei
147
Best: ND
▲
5
Dennis Novak
AUT, 28-08-1993
362
Punti
23
Tornei
148
Best: ND
▲
10
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 26-04-1997
361
Punti
30
Tornei
149
Best: ND
▼
-4
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 06-01-1986
359
Punti
26
Tornei
150
Best: ND
▼
-4
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 18-09-1988
355
Punti
25
Tornei
151
Best: ND
▼
-4
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 19-04-1999
355
Punti
27
Tornei
152
Best: ND
▼
-4
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 13-11-1991
354
Punti
20
Tornei
153
Best: ND
▼
-3
Stephane Robert
FRA, 17-05-1980
347
Punti
20
Tornei
154
Best: ND
▼
-3
Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol
ESP, 05-03-1989
345
Punti
22
Tornei
155
Best: ND
▼
-1
Mats Moraing
GER, 20-06-1992
343
Punti
31
Tornei
156
Best: ND
▲
23
Alex Bolt
AUS, 05-01-1993
337
Punti
23
Tornei
157
Best: ND
--
0
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
330
Punti
22
Tornei
158
Best: ND
▼
-3
Enrique Lopez Perez
ESP, 03-06-1991
326
Punti
29
Tornei
159
Best: ND
▼
-3
Nicolas Kicker
ARG, 16-08-1992
318
Punti
15
Tornei
160
Best: ND
▼
-1
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 18-05-1988
318
Punti
26
Tornei
161
Best: ND
▲
1
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 19-06-1995
316
Punti
24
Tornei
162
Best: ND
▲
4
Jack Sock
USA, 24-09-1992
315
Punti
18
Tornei
163
Best: ND
--
0
Daniel Brands
GER, 17-07-1987
315
Punti
16
Tornei
164
Best: ND
▲
1
Alexey Vatutin
RUS, 27-10-1992
313
Punti
30
Tornei
165
Best: ND
▲
2
Jay Clarke
GBR, 27-07-1998
311
Punti
25
Tornei
166
Best: ND
▲
3
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 29-04-1994
311
Punti
26
Tornei
167
Best: ND
▼
-7
Calvin Hemery
FRA, 28-01-1995
310
Punti
22
Tornei
168
Best: ND
▼
-7
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 04-11-1995
310
Punti
23
Tornei
169
Best: ND
▼
-5
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
306
Punti
23
Tornei
170
Best: ND
▼
-2
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 12-11-1989
304
Punti
20
Tornei
171
Best: ND
▲
1
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 05-08-1999
303
Punti
21
Tornei
172
Best: ND
▼
-2
Horacio Zeballos
ARG, 27-04-1985
300
Punti
14
Tornei
173
Best: ND
▼
-2
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 31-03-1992
300
Punti
25
Tornei
174
Best: ND
▼
-1
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 24-07-1985
295
Punti
19
Tornei
175
Best: ND
▲
3
Daniel Gimeno-Traver
ESP, 07-08-1985
290
Punti
26
Tornei
176
Best: ND
▼
-2
Marcelo Arevalo
ESA, 17-10-1990
288
Punti
21
Tornei
177
Best: ND
▼
-2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
288
Punti
32
Tornei
178
Best: ND
▼
-2
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 10-04-1996
287
Punti
16
Tornei
179
Best: ND
▼
-2
Andrej Martin
SVK, 20-09-1989
284
Punti
21
Tornei
180
Best: ND
▲
4
Oscar Otte
GER, 16-07-1993
281
Punti
26
Tornei
181
Best: ND
▼
-1
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 05-05-1996
278
Punti
20
Tornei
182
Best: ND
▼
-1
Attila Balazs
HUN, 27-12-1988
277
Punti
22
Tornei
183
Best: ND
▼
-1
Roberto Quiroz
ECU, 23-02-1992
276
Punti
25
Tornei
184
Best: ND
▼
-1
Hiroki Moriya
JPN, 16-10-1990
275
Punti
25
Tornei
185
Best: ND
--
0
Rudolf Molleker
GER, 26-10-2000
273
Punti
20
Tornei
186
Best: ND
--
0
Filip Peliwo
CAN, 30-01-1994
272
Punti
24
Tornei
187
Best: ND
▲
33
Pedja Krstin
SRB, 03-09-1994
270
Punti
28
Tornei
188
Best: ND
▲
3
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 31-08-1999
268
Punti
22
Tornei
189
Best: ND
▼
-2
Go Soeda
JPN, 05-09-1984
267
Punti
21
Tornei
190
Best: ND
▼
-2
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
265
Punti
13
Tornei
191
Best: ND
▲
2
Duckhee Lee
KOR, 29-05-1998
265
Punti
27
Tornei
192
Best: ND
▼
-3
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 12-05-1996
263
Punti
23
Tornei
193
Best: ND
▼
-3
Ernesto Escobedo
USA, 04-07-1996
262
Punti
20
Tornei
194
Best: ND
▲
1
Viktor Galovic
CRO, 19-09-1990
260
Punti
24
Tornei
195
Best: ND
▼
-3
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 18-06-1996
258
Punti
20
Tornei
196
Best: ND
▲
2
Kenny De Schepper
FRA, 29-05-1987
258
Punti
25
Tornei
197
Best: ND
▲
5
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 19-09-1990
257
Punti
25
Tornei
198
Best: ND
▲
13
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
257
Punti
28
Tornei
199
Best: ND
▲
2
Uladzimir Ignatik
BLR, 14-07-1990
257
Punti
29
Tornei
200
Best: ND
▲
23
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 11-11-1992
255
Punti
14
Tornei
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (15-10-2018)
12
Best: ND
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2225
Punti
22
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▲
2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1809
Punti
28
Tornei
43
Best: ND
▼
-1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1006
Punti
24
Tornei
47
Best: ND
▼
-1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
912
Punti
23
Tornei
103
Best: ND
▼
-6
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
516
Punti
23
Tornei
107
Best: ND
▼
-2
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
493
Punti
26
Tornei
122
Best: ND
▼
-5
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
440
Punti
22
Tornei
135
Best: ND
▼
-2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
393
Punti
26
Tornei
140
Best: ND
▲
2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
376
Punti
16
Tornei
141
Best: ND
▼
-4
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
374
Punti
21
Tornei
143
Best: ND
▼
-2
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
372
Punti
22
Tornei
157
Best: ND
--
0
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
330
Punti
22
Tornei
169
Best: ND
▼
-5
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
306
Punti
23
Tornei
177
Best: ND
▼
-2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
288
Punti
32
Tornei
198
Best: ND
▲
13
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
257
Punti
28
Tornei
211
Best: ND
▼
-7
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
248
Punti
19
Tornei
213
Best: ND
▼
-7
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
246
Punti
17
Tornei
214
Best: ND
▼
-7
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
246
Punti
19
Tornei
230
Best: ND
▲
20
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
226
Punti
21
Tornei
252
Best: ND
▼
-4
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
199
Punti
21
Tornei
274
Best: ND
▼
-2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
177
Punti
24
Tornei
290
Best: ND
▼
-1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
160
Punti
21
Tornei
293
Best: ND
▲
2
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
158
Punti
30
Tornei
310
Best: ND
▲
10
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
142
Punti
28
Tornei
326
Best: ND
▼
-3
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
132
Punti
26
Tornei
345
Best: ND
▼
-7
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
118
Punti
20
Tornei
358
Best: ND
▼
-5
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
112
Punti
27
Tornei
398
Best: ND
▼
-7
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
93
Punti
22
Tornei
422
Best: ND
▼
-11
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
84
Punti
13
Tornei
428
Best: ND
▼
-6
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
83
Punti
21
Tornei
464
Best: ND
▼
-8
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
72
Punti
14
Tornei
469
Best: ND
▼
-7
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
72
Punti
25
Tornei
473
Best: ND
▼
-10
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
71
Punti
27
Tornei
479
Best: ND
▲
5
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
69
Punti
27
Tornei
482
Best: ND
▼
-10
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
68
Punti
18
Tornei
510
Best: ND
▼
-10
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
63
Punti
22
Tornei
533
Best: ND
▼
-6
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
59
Punti
22
Tornei
558
Best: ND
▼
-1
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
55
Punti
29
Tornei
562
Best: ND
▲
13
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
54
Punti
26
Tornei
567
Best: ND
▲
198
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
52
Punti
20
Tornei
573
Best: ND
▼
-12
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
50
Punti
11
Tornei
584
Best: ND
▲
1
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
48
Punti
22
Tornei
595
Best: ND
▲
26
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
46
Punti
20
Tornei
636
Best: ND
▼
-11
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
40
Punti
23
Tornei
642
Best: ND
▲
59
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
39
Punti
13
Tornei
657
Best: ND
▼
-15
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
38
Punti
22
Tornei
662
Best: ND
▼
-15
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
6
Tornei
686
Best: ND
▼
-10
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
34
Punti
13
Tornei
731
Best: ND
▼
-9
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
29
Punti
18
Tornei
749
Best: ND
▲
103
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
27
Punti
19
Tornei
750
Best: ND
▼
-8
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
27
Punti
19
Tornei
755
Best: ND
▼
-7
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
26
Punti
8
Tornei
761
Best: ND
▲
81
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
26
Punti
13
Tornei
769
Best: ND
▼
-9
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
25
Punti
12
Tornei
828
Best: ND
▼
-7
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
21
Punti
30
Tornei
841
Best: ND
▼
-12
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
20
Punti
16
Tornei
843
Best: ND
▼
-12
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
20
Punti
18
Tornei
857
Best: ND
▼
-8
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
19
Punti
16
Tornei
874
Best: ND
▼
-7
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
18
Punti
15
Tornei
875
Best: ND
▼
-7
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
18
Punti
15
Tornei
884
Best: ND
▼
-8
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
17
Punti
7
Tornei
890
Best: ND
▲
92
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
17
Punti
15
Tornei
901
Best: ND
▼
-12
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
16
Punti
12
Tornei
940
Best: ND
▼
-12
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
14
Punti
19
Tornei
953
Best: ND
▲
2
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
13
Punti
9
Tornei
967
Best: ND
▼
-13
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
12
Punti
7
Tornei
970
Best: ND
▼
-14
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
12
Punti
10
Tornei
978
Best: ND
▼
-9
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
12
Punti
16
Tornei
1009
Best: ND
▲
79
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
10
Punti
5
Tornei
1024
Best: ND
▼
-8
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
10
Punti
12
Tornei
1082
Best: ND
▲
18
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1084
Best: ND
▼
-13
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1095
Best: ND
▼
-15
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
8
Punti
21
Tornei
1144
Best: ND
▼
-7
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1161
Best: ND
▼
-7
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1166
Best: ND
▼
-7
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1168
Best: ND
▼
-7
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1179
Best: ND
▼
-8
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
6
Punti
14
Tornei
1204
Best: ND
▼
-7
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1208
Best: ND
▼
-8
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1227
Best: ND
▼
-12
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1227
Best: ND
▼
-8
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1257
Best: ND
▼
-8
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1302
Best: ND
▼
-10
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1323
Best: ND
▼
-13
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1343
Best: ND
▼
-13
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1363
Best: ND
▼
-7
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1363
Best: ND
▼
-7
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1379
Best: ND
▼
-6
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1379
Best: ND
▼
-6
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1389
Best: ND
▼
-16
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1398
Best: ND
▼
-6
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1402
Best: ND
▼
-19
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1450
Best: ND
▼
-10
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1450
Best: ND
▼
-10
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1450
Best: ND
▼
-10
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1450
Best: ND
▼
-10
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1467
Best: ND
▼
-9
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1467
Best: ND
▼
-9
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1467
Best: ND
▼
-27
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1480
Best: ND
▲
121
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1552
Best: ND
▼
-27
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1552
Best: ND
▼
-8
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1552
Best: ND
▼
-8
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1552
Best: ND
▼
-8
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1552
Best: ND
▲
352
Maurizio Speziali
ITA, 22-05-1997
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1552
Best: ND
▼
-8
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1581
Best: ND
▼
-18
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1581
Best: ND
▼
-18
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1591
Best: ND
▼
-16
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1612
Best: ND
▼
-18
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
12
Tornei
1616
Best: ND
▼
-15
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1616
Best: ND
▼
-15
Lorenzo Fucile
ITA, 13-05-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1616
Best: ND
▼
-15
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1702
Best: ND
▼
-17
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1702
Best: ND
▼
-17
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1702
Best: ND
▼
-101
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1702
Best: ND
▼
-17
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1702
Best: ND
▼
-17
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1702
Best: ND
▼
-17
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1702
Best: ND
▼
-17
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1702
Best: ND
▼
-17
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1802
Best: ND
▼
-15
Francesco Cano
ITA, 05-07-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1802
Best: ND
▼
-117
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1802
Best: ND
▼
-15
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1802
Best: ND
▼
-15
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1802
Best: ND
▼
-15
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1877
Best: ND
▼
-90
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1877
Best: ND
▼
-16
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1877
Best: ND
▼
-90
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1877
Best: ND
▼
-90
Mattia Rossi
ITA, 13-01-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1926
Best: ND
▼
-22
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1926
Best: ND
▼
-65
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1926
Best: ND
▼
-22
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1958
Best: ND
▼
-19
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1980
Best: ND
▼
-20
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1980
Best: ND
▼
-20
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1980
Best: ND
▼
-20
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1980
Best: ND
▼
-20
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2003
Best: ND
▼
-29
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
9
Tornei
TAG: Race 2018, Race ATP 2018
1 commento
Sarà una bella lotta a distanza tra Nishikori e Isner per l’ultimo posto disponibile per andare a Londra . Fognini , Coric e forse Edmund e Tsitsipas si contenderanno il secondo posto da riserva