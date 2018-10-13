Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Ortisei: Risultati LIVE delle semifinali, con live video streaming

13/10/2018 14:00 Nessun commento
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Pierre-Hugues Herbert

ITA Challenger Ortisei | Indoor | e64.000 – Semifinale

Center Court – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [6] Ugo Humbert FRA vs Gregoire Barrere FRA

CH Ortisei
Ugo Humbert [6]
6
6
6
Gregoire Barrere
4
7
3
Vincitore: U. HUMBERT
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs Dennis Novak AUT

CH Ortisei
Pierre-Hugues Herbert [1]
7
6
Dennis Novak
6
4
Vincitore: P. HERBERT
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs [3] Purav Raja IND / Antonio Sancic CRO

CH Ortisei
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [4]
3
6
10
Purav Raja / Antonio Sancic [3]
6
3
3
Vincitori: GILLE / VLIEGEN
Mostra dettagli

Il match tra Humbert e Barrere

Il match tra Herbert e Novak

