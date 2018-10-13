Masters 1000 Shanghai 1000 | Cemento | $7.086.700 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Ortisei: Risultati LIVE delle semifinali, con live video streaming
13/10/2018 14:00
Challenger Ortisei | Indoor | e64.000 – Semifinale
Center Court – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [6] Ugo Humbert vs Gregoire Barrere
CH Ortisei
Ugo Humbert [6]
6
6
6
Gregoire Barrere
4
7
3
Vincitore: U. HUMBERT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
6-3
U. Humbert
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
G. Barrere
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
U. Humbert
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
U. Humbert
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
G. Barrere
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
2-1 → 2-2
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 2-1
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
U. Humbert
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-7
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
ace
3*-3
4-3*
ace
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
ace
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
5-6 → 6-6
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
4-5 → 5-5
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
U. Humbert
0-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
U. Humbert
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
G. Barrere
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-2 → 2-3
U. Humbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
G. Barrere
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 1-2
U. Humbert
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
0-1 → 1-1
G. Barrere
15-0
30-0
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-4
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
5-4 → 6-4
G. Barrere
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-3 → 5-3
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
U. Humbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
G. Barrere
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
2-2 → 2-3
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
G. Barrere
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
G. Barrere
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs Dennis Novak
CH Ortisei
Pierre-Hugues Herbert [1]
7
6
Dennis Novak
6
4
Vincitore: P. HERBERT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-4
P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-4 → 6-4
D. Novak
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
P. Herbert
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
ace
3-4 → 4-4
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-3 → 2-3
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
D. Novak
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 1-2
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
D. Novak
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-6
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
ace
3-2*
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
D. Novak
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
6-5 → 6-6
P. Herbert
15-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
5-5 → 6-5
D. Novak
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
ace
5-4 → 5-5
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
D. Novak
30-0
ace
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
P. Herbert
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Novak
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. [4] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs [3] Purav Raja / Antonio Sancic
CH Ortisei
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [4]
3
6
10
Purav Raja / Antonio Sancic [3]
6
3
3
Vincitori: GILLE / VLIEGEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
10-3
P. Raja / Sancic
1-0
1-1
ace
1-2
1-3
df
1-4
2-4
2-5
3-5
3-6
3-7
3-8
3-9
0-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
40-0
ace
5-3 → 6-3
P. Raja / Sancic
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
5-2 → 5-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
P. Raja / Sancic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
4-1 → 4-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
P. Raja / Sancic
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
P. Raja / Sancic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
P. Raja / Sancic
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
P. Raja / Sancic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
2-3 → 3-3
P. Raja / Sancic
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-2 → 2-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
1-2 → 2-2
P. Raja / Sancic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
P. Raja / Sancic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Il match tra Humbert e Barrere
Il match tra Herbert e Novak
