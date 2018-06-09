ATP Stoccarda: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno di Quali. In campo Matteo Viola

ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e656.015 – 1° Turno Quali
Mercedes Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Egor Gerasimov vs [5] Matthias Bachinger
ATP Stuttgart
Egor Gerasimov•
0
7
1
Matthias Bachinger [5]
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-4 → 4-4
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
2. [1] Mikhail Youzhny vs David Guez (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Denis Kudla vs Jan Choinski (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Lukas Lacko vs [WC] Tim Puetz
ATP Stuttgart
Lukas Lacko [2]
15
7
0
Tim Puetz•
40
6
0
2 Game points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
ace
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
df
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
ace
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
T. Puetz
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
L. Lacko
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-3 → 4-3
L. Lacko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
T. Puetz
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
L. Lacko
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-1 → 2-1
T. Puetz
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
2. [3] Ruben Bemelmans vs Christian Harrison
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Philipp Petzschner vs [7] Viktor Galovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Matteo Viola vs [6] Andrej Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Evan King vs [8] Prajnesh Gunneswaran
Il match deve ancora iniziare
