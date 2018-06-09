Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Stoccarda: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno di Quali. In campo Matteo Viola

09/06/2018 10:12 Nessun commento
Matteo Viola nella foto
GER ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e656.015 – 1° Turno Quali

Mercedes Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Egor Gerasimov BLR vs [5] Matthias Bachinger GER

ATP Stuttgart
Egor Gerasimov
0
7
1
Matthias Bachinger [5]
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Mikhail Youzhny RUS vs David Guez FRA (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Denis Kudla USA vs Jan Choinski GER (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Lukas Lacko SVK vs [WC] Tim Puetz GER

ATP Stuttgart
Lukas Lacko [2]
15
7
0
Tim Puetz
40
6
0
2 Game points
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Ruben Bemelmans BEL vs Christian Harrison USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Philipp Petzschner GER vs [7] Viktor Galovic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Matteo Viola ITA vs [6] Andrej Martin SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Evan King USA vs [8] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare