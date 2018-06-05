Ranking Atp live ATP, Copertina

Ranking Atp Live: Marco Cecchinato al n.27 del mondo

05/06/2018 19:49 7 commenti
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 05-06-18 20:36

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
2, +1
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
8670
8670
-
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
2
1, -1
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
7130
8770
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-2000 (W)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
3
3, 0
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
5965
5615
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
4
4, 0
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
4950
4950
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
5
5, 0
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
4870
4870
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
6
6, 0
Best: 4
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
4720
4450
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
7
7, 0
Best: 7
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
3635
3635
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
8
8, 0
Best: 4
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
3355
3355
+720 (Semifinale)
Roland Garros
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
9
9, 0
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
3110
3020
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
10
10, 0
Best: 9
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
3070
2980
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
11
12, +1
Best: 12
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
2435
2165
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
12
11, -1
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
2145
2415
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
13
15, +2
Best: 11
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
2130
2095
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
14
14, 0
Best: 8
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
2110
2110
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
15
13, -2
Best: 13
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
2030
2120
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
16
18, +2
Best: 13
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
2030
1940
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
17
16, -1
Best: 10
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
2030
2030
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
18
17, -1
Best: 17
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
1950
1950
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
19
20, +1
Best: 4
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
1715
1750
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
20
19, -1
Best: 19
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
1685
1775
-
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
21
22, +1
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
1665
1665
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
22
24, +2
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
1620
1620
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
23
25, +2
Best: 25
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
1608
1573
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
24
23, -1
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
1585
1630
-
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
25
26, +1
Best: 22
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
1535
1535
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
26
21, -5
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
1530
1710
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
27
72, +45
Best: 59
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
1510
806
+720 (Semifinale)
Roland Garros
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
28
27, -1
Best: 26
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
1506
1506
-
-
29
29, 0
Best: 29
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
1495
1415
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
30
32, +2
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1395
1395
+90 (Terzo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
31
31, 0
Best: 31
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
1371
1397
-
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
32
34, +2
Best: 21
Gilles Muller
LUX, 1983.05.09
1300
1300
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
33
33, 0
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
1295
1375
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
34
35, +1
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
1280
1280
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
35
28, -7
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
1255
1435
-
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
36
40, +4
Best: 28
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
1245
1200
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
37
39, +2
Best: 39
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
1222
1212
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
38
38, 0
Best: 29
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
1220
1220
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
39
42, +3
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
1182
1186
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2), -6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017) , Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
40
36, -4
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
1170
1260
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
41
43, +2
Best: 43
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
1165
1175
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Chengdu (25-09-2017)
42
41, -1
Best: 3
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
1155
1190
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
43
37, -6
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
1130
1220
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
44
44, 0
Best: 33
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
1120
1155
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
45
46, +1
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
1110
1110
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
46
45, -1
Best: 45
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
1087
1122
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
47
51, +4
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
1055
1020
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
48
49, +1
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
1016
1051
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
49
50, +1
Best: 18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
1010
1045
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
50
70, +20
Best: 67
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
999
831
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
Bastad (17-07-2017)
51
52, +1
Best: 5
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
985
995
-
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
52
53, +1
Best: 48
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
974
974
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
53
48, -5
Best: 36
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
970
1070
+10 (Primo turno), +10 (R32)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Halle [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -110 (W)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
54
64, +10
Best: 25
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
950
870
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
55
65, +10
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
950
870
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
56
57, +1
Best: 48
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
945
910
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
57
54, -3
Best: 47
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
933
953
+10 (Primo turno), +15 (QF)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Winnetka CH [SUBENTRO]
-0 (R128), -45 (SF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
58
60, +2
Best: 57
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
929
894
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
59
62, +3
Best: 25
Julien Benneteau
FRA, 1981.12.20
927
882
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
60
56, -4
Best: 40
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
920
920
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
61
63, +2
Best: 47
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
907
872
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
62
55, -7
Best: 13
Alexandr Dolgopolov
UKR, 1988.11.07
905
950
-
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
63
58, -5
Best: 56
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
903
903
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
64
59, -5
Best: 58
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
901
901
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
65
71, +6
Best: 44
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
865
830
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
66
61, -5
Best: 59
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
859
888
+10 (Primo turno), +6 (Q2)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Shenzhen Q [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R128), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
67
68, +1
Best: 53
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
842
849
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Vancouver CH (14-08-2017)
68
66, -2
Best: 43
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
815
850
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
69
67, -2
Best: 23
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
805
850
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
70
73, +3
Best: 61
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
798
794
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Kobe CH (06-11-2017)
71
69, -2
Best: 33
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
795
835
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -75 (F)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
72
76, +4
Best: 72
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
753
753
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
73
74, +1
Best: 33
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
745
780
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
74
78, +4
Best: 39
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
738
728
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
75
79, +4
Best: 65
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
726
726
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
76
87, +11
Best: 63
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
725
680
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
77
81, +4
Best: 74
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
719
717
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
78
85, +7
Best: 85
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
718
682
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
BEST RANKING
79
96, +17
Best: 95
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
714
639
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
80
75, -5
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
710
755
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
81
84, +3
Best: 8
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
689
689
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
82
86, +4
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
680
680
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
83
90, +7
Best: 18
Florian Mayer
GER, 1983.10.05
671
671
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
84
77, -7
Best: 51
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
667
747
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
85
88, +3
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
667
673
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-16 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Shanghai Q (09-10-2017)
86
93, +7
Best: 83
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
666
665
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
87
83, -4
Best: 46
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
659
694
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
88
97, +9
Best: 81
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
656
634
+45 (Secondo turno), +12 (R32)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Auckland [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
89
82, -7
Best: 80
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
649
711
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
90
92, +2
Best: 14
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
630
665
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
91
89, -2
Best: 12
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
627
672
-
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
92
98, +6
Best: 8
Mikhail Youzhny
RUS, 1982.06.25
616
616
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
93
99, +6
Best: 44
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
614
614
-
-
94
91, -3
Best: 63
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
610
669
+10 (Primo turno), +6 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Gimcheon CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -65 (F)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
95
94, -1
Best: 73
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
597
662
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -40 (SF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
96
102, +6
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
594
594
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
97
95, -2
Best: 78
Nicolas Kicker
ARG, 1992.08.16
578
642
+6 (R16)
Perugia CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
98
100, +2
Best: 33
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
567
602
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
99
104, +5
Best: 29
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
562
572
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (QF)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
BEST RANKING
100
108, +8
Best: 108
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
560
506
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)

7 commenti

Tifoso degli italiani (Guest) 05-06-2018 20:45

Scritto da Groucho1971
Col livello di ora puo entrare nei primi 10!!!! Basta tenere piedi per terra e testa a posto. E questa personalita! Ai tempi camporese e gaudenzi dovevano vedersela con supercampioni per scalare classifiche! Ora i supercampioni si contano sulle dita di una mano..

E si battono in 4 set nei quarti di finale, non so se questo accadeva ai tempi di Camporese e Gaudenzi 😉

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Groucho1971 (Guest) 05-06-2018 20:30

Col livello di ora puo entrare nei primi 10!!!! Basta tenere piedi per terra e testa a posto. E questa personalita! Ai tempi camporese e gaudenzi dovevano vedersela con supercampioni per scalare classifiche! Ora i supercampioni si contano sulle dita di una mano..

 6
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: pazzodicamila
giuly97top10 05-06-2018 20:27

Scritto da il_sempreverde
@ CannoniereKarlovic (#2127507)
(Avanti a Fognini). L’unica mia speranza ora è che riesca a fare qualche buon risultato anche sulle altre superfici: al costo di giocare Challenger o Atp sperduti per il mondo..perché sulle altre superfici, possiamo dirlo, è poco presentabile.

Al momento ammetto che non mi importa.. con la forza mentale che sta dimostrando, potrebbe persino diventare un buon giocatore da erba !

 5
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: pazzodicamila
KR1 05-06-2018 20:25

@ il_sempreverde (#2127529)

È riuscito a migliorare il rovescio? Sì moltissimo.
Ecco può benissimo migliorare anche sulle altre superfici!
Certamente non al livello della terra, però essere sicuramente competitivo.
Non avrebbe senso tornare a giocare Challenger

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Daniele il sardo (Guest) 05-06-2018 20:08

Fa impressione il fatto che con questi 720 punti ha raddoppiato il suo precedente

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
il_sempreverde 05-06-2018 20:00

@ CannoniereKarlovic (#2127507)

(Avanti a Fognini). L’unica mia speranza ora è che riesca a fare qualche buon risultato anche sulle altre superfici: al costo di giocare Challenger o Atp sperduti per il mondo..perché sulle altre superfici, possiamo dirlo, è poco presentabile.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
CannoniereKarlovic (Guest) 05-06-2018 19:55

Nella race è tredicesimo….

 1
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609, Zampa