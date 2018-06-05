Ranking Atp Live: Marco Cecchinato al n.27 del mondo

Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 05-06-18 20:36
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-2000 (W)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
+720 (Semifinale)
Roland Garros
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
11
12, +1
Best: 12
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
23
25, +2
Best: 25
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
27
72, +45
Best: 59
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
+720 (Semifinale)
Roland Garros
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
+90 (Terzo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Gilles Muller
LUX, 1983.05.09
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
37
39, +2
Best: 39
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2), -6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017) , Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
41
43, +2
Best: 43
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Chengdu (25-09-2017)
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
50
70, +20
Best: 67
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
Bastad (17-07-2017)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
+10 (Primo turno), +10 (R32)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Halle [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -110 (W)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
+10 (Primo turno), +15 (QF)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Winnetka CH [SUBENTRO]
-0 (R128), -45 (SF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Julien Benneteau
FRA, 1981.12.20
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Alexandr Dolgopolov
UKR, 1988.11.07
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
+10 (Primo turno), +6 (Q2)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Shenzhen Q [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R128), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Vancouver CH (14-08-2017)
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Kobe CH (06-11-2017)
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -75 (F)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
78
85, +7
Best: 85
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
BEST RANKING
79
96, +17
Best: 95
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Florian Mayer
GER, 1983.10.05
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-16 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Shanghai Q (09-10-2017)
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+45 (Secondo turno), +12 (R32)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Auckland [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Mikhail Youzhny
RUS, 1982.06.25
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
+10 (Primo turno), +6 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Gimcheon CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -65 (F)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -40 (SF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Nicolas Kicker
ARG, 1992.08.16
+6 (R16)
Perugia CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017) , Prostejov CH (05-06-2017)
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (29-05-2017)
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (QF)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2017)
BEST RANKING
100
108, +8
Best: 108
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (22-05-2017)
7 commenti
E si battono in 4 set nei quarti di finale, non so se questo accadeva ai tempi di Camporese e Gaudenzi 😉
Col livello di ora puo entrare nei primi 10!!!! Basta tenere piedi per terra e testa a posto. E questa personalita! Ai tempi camporese e gaudenzi dovevano vedersela con supercampioni per scalare classifiche! Ora i supercampioni si contano sulle dita di una mano..
Al momento ammetto che non mi importa.. con la forza mentale che sta dimostrando, potrebbe persino diventare un buon giocatore da erba !
@ il_sempreverde (#2127529)
È riuscito a migliorare il rovescio? Sì moltissimo.
Ecco può benissimo migliorare anche sulle altre superfici!
Certamente non al livello della terra, però essere sicuramente competitivo.
Non avrebbe senso tornare a giocare Challenger
Fa impressione il fatto che con questi 720 punti ha raddoppiato il suo precedente
@ CannoniereKarlovic (#2127507)
(Avanti a Fognini). L’unica mia speranza ora è che riesca a fare qualche buon risultato anche sulle altre superfici: al costo di giocare Challenger o Atp sperduti per il mondo..perché sulle altre superfici, possiamo dirlo, è poco presentabile.
Nella race è tredicesimo….