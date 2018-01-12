Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

La pagina degli italiani Live (Challenger). Gli azzurri in campo il 12 Gennaio 2018. Andreas Seppi in finale a Canberra. Fuori Matteo Viola a Bangkok (Video)

12/01/2018 07:38 6 commenti
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.87 ATP
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.87 ATP

Andreas Seppi è in finale nel torneo challenger di Canberra.
In semifinale il 33enne di Caldaro, numero 87 del ranking mondiale e settima testa di serie, ha sconfitto con un doppio 62 il dominicano Victor Estrella Burgos, numero 81 Atp e quinta testa di serie.
Domani l’azzurro affronterà in finale l’ungherese Marton Fucsovics, numero 85 Atp e sesta testa di serie, che ha piegato per 63 46 62 il francese Maxime Janvier, numero 384 del ranking mondiale.

Si ferma nei quarti di finale Matteo Viola nel torneo challenger di Bangkok.
Il veneto, numero 284 del ranking mondiale ed ottava testa di serie, reduce dal titolo nel future di Hong Kong, ha ceduto con il punteggio di 75 76(4) allo spagnolo Enrique Lopez Perez, numero 265 Atp e secondo favorito del torneo.

AUS Challenger Canberra | Cemento | $75.000
SF Seppi ITA – Estrella Burgos DOM (0-0) ore 03:00

CH Canberra
Andreas Seppi [7]
6
6
Victor Estrella Burgos [5]
2
2
Vincitore: A. SEPPI
Mostra dettagli

01:14:30
3 Aces 2
1 Double Faults 3
38% 1st Serve % 59%
13/19 (68%) 1st Serve Points Won 26/40 (65%)
23/31 (74%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/28 (36%)
5/5 (100%) Break Points Saved 6/10 (60%)
8 Service Games Played 8
14/40 (35%) 1st Return Points Won 6/19 (32%)
18/28 (64%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/31 (26%)
4/10 (40%) Break Points Won 0/5 (0%)
8 Return Games Played 8
36/50 (72%) Total Service Points Won 36/68 (53%)
32/68 (47%) Total Return Points Won 14/50 (28%)
68/118 (58%) Total Points Won 50/118 (42%)

Seppi ITA – Estrella Burgos DOM
87. Singles ranking 81.
21. 2. 1984 Birthdate 2. 8. 1980
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà in Finale
[6] Marton Fucsovics HUN vs Maxime Janvier FRA
CH Canberra
Marton Fucsovics [6]
6
4
6
Maxime Janvier
3
6
2
Vincitore: M. FUCSOVICS
Mostra dettagli



THA Challenger Bangkok Cemento | $50.000
QF Viola ITA – Lopez Perez ESP (0-0) ore 04:00

CH Bangkok 1A
Matteo Viola [8]
5
6
Enrique Lopez Perez [2]
7
7
Vincitore: E. LOPEZ PEREZ
Mostra dettagli

01:38:12
0 Aces 7
5 Double Faults 7
55% 1st Serve % 64%
26/40 (65%) 1st Serve Points Won 36/58 (62%)
14/33 (42%) 2nd Serve Points Won 14/32 (44%)
2/7 (29%) Break Points Saved 3/7 (43%)
12 Service Games Played 12
22/58 (38%) 1st Return Points Won 14/40 (35%)
18/32 (56%) 2nd Return Points Won 19/33 (58%)
4/7 (57%) Break Points Won 5/7 (71%)
12 Return Games Played 12
40/73 (55%) Total Service Points Won 50/90 (56%)
40/90 (44%) Total Return Points Won 33/73 (45%)
80/163 (49%) Total Points Won 83/163 (51%)

Viola ITA – Lopez Perez ESP
284. Singles ranking 265.
7. 7. 1987 Birthdate 3. 6. 1991
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà in Semifinale
[6] Mats Moraing GER vs [3] Pedro Martinez ESP
CH Bangkok 1A
Mats Moraing [6]
6
7
Pedro Martinez [3]
0
5
Vincitore: M. MORAING
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , , , , , ,

6 commenti

clipo (Guest) 12-01-2018 07:51

Bravo Andreas, buoni punti e buona preparazione per il primo Open

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giorgio69 (Guest) 12-01-2018 07:49

Ottimo Andreas in un challenger di livello. Considerate che l’avversario di Fognini nell’altra semifinale in contemporanea è più basso in classifica di Estrella Burgos.

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sottile 12-01-2018 07:32

Brava la Seppia, ora dovrà dare il meglio col coriaceo Fuscovics

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ale98 (Guest) 12-01-2018 06:06

In terra australiana Andreas giocherà sempre alla grande, bravo!

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giuli 12-01-2018 06:04

Bravissimo Andreas!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 12-01-2018 01:17

Seppi io ci credo
Viola alla ricerca dell’ 8 vittoria consecutiva in continente asiatico

 1
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: NexGenItaly