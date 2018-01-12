La pagina degli italiani Live (Challenger). Gli azzurri in campo il 12 Gennaio 2018. Andreas Seppi in finale a Canberra. Fuori Matteo Viola a Bangkok (Video)

Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.87 ATP
Andreas Seppi è in finale nel torneo challenger di Canberra.
In semifinale il 33enne di Caldaro, numero 87 del ranking mondiale e settima testa di serie, ha sconfitto con un doppio 62 il dominicano Victor Estrella Burgos, numero 81 Atp e quinta testa di serie.
Domani l’azzurro affronterà in finale l’ungherese Marton Fucsovics, numero 85 Atp e sesta testa di serie, che ha piegato per 63 46 62 il francese Maxime Janvier, numero 384 del ranking mondiale.
Si ferma nei quarti di finale Matteo Viola nel torneo challenger di Bangkok.
Il veneto, numero 284 del ranking mondiale ed ottava testa di serie, reduce dal titolo nel future di Hong Kong, ha ceduto con il punteggio di 75 76(4) allo spagnolo Enrique Lopez Perez, numero 265 Atp e secondo favorito del torneo.
Challenger Canberra | Cemento | $75.000
SF Seppi – Estrella Burgos (0-0) ore 03:00
01:14:30
CH Canberra
Andreas Seppi [7]
6
6
Victor Estrella Burgos [5]
2
2
Vincitore: A. SEPPI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
V. Estrella Burgos
4-0 → 4-1
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-0 → 4-0
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
A. Seppi
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
V. Estrella Burgos
3-1 → 3-2
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3 Aces 2
1 Double Faults 3
38% 1st Serve % 59%
13/19 (68%) 1st Serve Points Won 26/40 (65%)
23/31 (74%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/28 (36%)
5/5 (100%) Break Points Saved 6/10 (60%)
8 Service Games Played 8
14/40 (35%) 1st Return Points Won 6/19 (32%)
18/28 (64%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/31 (26%)
4/10 (40%) Break Points Won 0/5 (0%)
8 Return Games Played 8
36/50 (72%) Total Service Points Won 36/68 (53%)
32/68 (47%) Total Return Points Won 14/50 (28%)
68/118 (58%) Total Points Won 50/118 (42%)
Seppi – Estrella Burgos
87. Singles ranking 81.
21. 2. 1984 Birthdate 2. 8. 1980
right Plays right
In caso di vittoria sfiderà in Finale [6] Marton Fucsovics vs Maxime Janvier
CH Canberra
Marton Fucsovics [6]
6
4
6
Maxime Janvier
3
6
2
Vincitore: M. FUCSOVICS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
M. Janvier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-3 → 0-4
M. Fucsovics
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Fucsovics
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Janvier
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Challenger Bangkok Cemento | $50.000
QF Viola – Lopez Perez (0-0) ore 04:00
01:38:12
CH Bangkok 1A
Matteo Viola [8]
5
6
Enrique Lopez Perez [2]
7
7
Vincitore: E. LOPEZ PEREZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
6-5 → 6-6
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
E. Lopez Perez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
E. Lopez Perez
0-15
15-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 2-2
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-1 → 0-2
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Viola
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
E. Lopez Perez
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Viola
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Viola
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
0 Aces 7
5 Double Faults 7
55% 1st Serve % 64%
26/40 (65%) 1st Serve Points Won 36/58 (62%)
14/33 (42%) 2nd Serve Points Won 14/32 (44%)
2/7 (29%) Break Points Saved 3/7 (43%)
12 Service Games Played 12
22/58 (38%) 1st Return Points Won 14/40 (35%)
18/32 (56%) 2nd Return Points Won 19/33 (58%)
4/7 (57%) Break Points Won 5/7 (71%)
12 Return Games Played 12
40/73 (55%) Total Service Points Won 50/90 (56%)
40/90 (44%) Total Return Points Won 33/73 (45%)
80/163 (49%) Total Points Won 83/163 (51%)
Viola – Lopez Perez
284. Singles ranking 265.
7. 7. 1987 Birthdate 3. 6. 1991
right Plays right
In caso di vittoria sfiderà in Semifinale [6] Mats Moraing vs [3] Pedro Martinez
CH Bangkok 1A
Mats Moraing [6]
6
7
Pedro Martinez [3]
0
5
Vincitore: M. MORAING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Moraing
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-4 → 5-5
P. Martinez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
P. Martinez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Moraing
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
4-0 → 5-0
M. Moraing
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-0 → 4-0
P. Martinez
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
6 commenti
Bravo Andreas, buoni punti e buona preparazione per il primo Open
Ottimo Andreas in un challenger di livello. Considerate che l’avversario di Fognini nell’altra semifinale in contemporanea è più basso in classifica di Estrella Burgos.
Brava la Seppia, ora dovrà dare il meglio col coriaceo Fuscovics
In terra australiana Andreas giocherà sempre alla grande, bravo!
Bravissimo Andreas!
Seppi io ci credo
Viola alla ricerca dell’ 8 vittoria consecutiva in continente asiatico