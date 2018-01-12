La pagina degli italiani Live (Challenger). Gli azzurri in campo il 12 Gennaio 2018. Andreas Seppi in finale a Canberra. Fuori Matteo Viola a Bangkok (Video)

Andreas Seppi è in finale nel torneo challenger di Canberra.

In semifinale il 33enne di Caldaro, numero 87 del ranking mondiale e settima testa di serie, ha sconfitto con un doppio 62 il dominicano Victor Estrella Burgos, numero 81 Atp e quinta testa di serie.

Domani l’azzurro affronterà in finale l’ungherese Marton Fucsovics, numero 85 Atp e sesta testa di serie, che ha piegato per 63 46 62 il francese Maxime Janvier, numero 384 del ranking mondiale.

Si ferma nei quarti di finale Matteo Viola nel torneo challenger di Bangkok.

Il veneto, numero 284 del ranking mondiale ed ottava testa di serie, reduce dal titolo nel future di Hong Kong, ha ceduto con il punteggio di 75 76(4) allo spagnolo Enrique Lopez Perez, numero 265 Atp e secondo favorito del torneo.

Challenger Canberra | Cemento | $75.000

CH Canberra Andreas Seppi [7] Andreas Seppi [7] 6 6 Victor Estrella Burgos [5] Victor Estrella Burgos [5] 2 2 Vincitore: A. SEPPI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 A. Seppi 15-0 40-0 ace 5-2 → 6-2 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-1 → 5-1 V. Estrella Burgos 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 4-1 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-0 → 4-0 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 A. Seppi 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 V. Estrella Burgos 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 V. Estrella Burgos 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

3 Aces 21 Double Faults 338% 1st Serve % 59%13/19 (68%) 1st Serve Points Won 26/40 (65%)23/31 (74%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/28 (36%)5/5 (100%) Break Points Saved 6/10 (60%)8 Service Games Played 814/40 (35%) 1st Return Points Won 6/19 (32%)18/28 (64%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/31 (26%)4/10 (40%) Break Points Won 0/5 (0%)8 Return Games Played 836/50 (72%) Total Service Points Won 36/68 (53%)32/68 (47%) Total Return Points Won 14/50 (28%)68/118 (58%) Total Points Won 50/118 (42%)

Seppi – Estrella Burgos

87. Singles ranking 81.

21. 2. 1984 Birthdate 2. 8. 1980

right Plays right

CH Canberra Marton Fucsovics [6] Marton Fucsovics [6] 6 4 6 Maxime Janvier Maxime Janvier 3 6 2 Vincitore: M. FUCSOVICS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 M. Janvier 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 M. Janvier 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-1 → 4-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 M. Janvier 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 2-0 → 3-0 M. Janvier 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Janvier 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 M. Janvier 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 M. Janvier 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-4 → 2-4 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-4 → 1-4 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-3 → 0-4 M. Fucsovics 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 M. Janvier 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 4-3 → 5-3 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 M. Janvier 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Fucsovics 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Janvier 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Janvier 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

Challenger Bangkok Cemento | $50.000

CH Bangkok 1A Matteo Viola [8] Matteo Viola [8] 5 6 Enrique Lopez Perez [2] Enrique Lopez Perez [2] 7 7 Vincitore: E. LOPEZ PEREZ Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1-4* 1-5* 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 E. Lopez Perez 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 6-5 → 6-6 M. Viola 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 E. Lopez Perez 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 4-5 → 5-5 M. Viola 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 E. Lopez Perez 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Viola 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 E. Lopez Perez 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Viola 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 E. Lopez Perez 0-15 15-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 1-2 → 2-2 M. Viola 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 E. Lopez Perez 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 0-1 → 0-2 M. Viola 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 E. Lopez Perez 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 5-6 → 5-7 M. Viola 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 5-6 E. Lopez Perez 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 5-4 → 5-5 M. Viola 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 E. Lopez Perez 15-0 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Viola 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 E. Lopez Perez 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 df 2-3 → 3-3 M. Viola 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 E. Lopez Perez 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Viola 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Lopez Perez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Viola 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

0 Aces 75 Double Faults 755% 1st Serve % 64%26/40 (65%) 1st Serve Points Won 36/58 (62%)14/33 (42%) 2nd Serve Points Won 14/32 (44%)2/7 (29%) Break Points Saved 3/7 (43%)12 Service Games Played 1222/58 (38%) 1st Return Points Won 14/40 (35%)18/32 (56%) 2nd Return Points Won 19/33 (58%)4/7 (57%) Break Points Won 5/7 (71%)12 Return Games Played 1240/73 (55%) Total Service Points Won 50/90 (56%)40/90 (44%) Total Return Points Won 33/73 (45%)80/163 (49%) Total Points Won 83/163 (51%)

Viola – Lopez Perez

284. Singles ranking 265.

7. 7. 1987 Birthdate 3. 6. 1991

right Plays right