Challenger Shymkent: Quali. Riccardo Ghedin si ferma al turno decisivo

22/05/2017 09:10 2 commenti
KAZ Challenger Shymkent | Terra | $50.000
TDQ Ghedin ITA – Tyurnev RUS (0-0) ore 07:00

CH Shymkent
Riccardo Ghedin
3
3
Evgeny Tyurnev [6]
6
6
Vincitore: E. TYURNEV
Mostra dettagli

01:05:37
4 Aces 7
4 Double Faults 4
49% 1st Serve % 49%
15/25 (60%) 1st Serve Points Won 19/25 (76%)
11/26 (42%) 2nd Serve Points Won 16/26 (62%)
5/10 (50%) Break Points Saved 1/3 (33%)
9 Service Games Played 9
6/25 (24%) 1st Return Points Won 10/25 (40%)
10/26 (38%) 2nd Return Points Won 15/26 (58%)
2/3 (67%) Break Points Won 5/10 (50%)
9 Return Games Played 9
26/51 (51%) Total Service Points Won 35/51 (69%)
16/51 (31%) Total Return Points Won 25/51 (49%)
42/102 (41%) Total Points Won 60/102 (59%)

N/A Ranking 493
31 Age 20
Rome, Italy Birthplace N/A
Rome, Italy Residence N/A
N/A Height N/A
172 lbs (78 kg) Weight N/A
Right-Handed Plays N/A
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$307,840 Career Prize Money $43,554

fore…dberg 22-05-2017 08:24

In realtà dopo una partenza shock, la partita è stata abbastanza equilibrata. Peccato

Gian50 22-05-2017 08:17

mamma mia oggi un disastro Ghedin in pochi minuti 6-3 5-3 per l’altro e non riesco nemmeno a finire il commento 6-3 6-3

