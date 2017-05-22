Roland Garros Qualificazioni Grand Slam | Terra | e16.790.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Shymkent: Quali. Riccardo Ghedin si ferma al turno decisivo
22/05/2017 09:10 2 commenti
Challenger Shymkent | Terra | $50.000
TDQ Ghedin – Tyurnev (0-0) ore 07:00
CH Shymkent
Riccardo Ghedin
3
3
Evgeny Tyurnev [6]
6
6
Vincitore: E. TYURNEV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
3-6
R. Ghedin
0-15
0-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
E. Tyurnev
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
3-4 → 3-5
R. Ghedin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
E. Tyurnev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
R. Ghedin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
E. Tyurnev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
R. Ghedin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Tyurnev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
R. Ghedin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
E. Tyurnev
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
R. Ghedin
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
2-5 → 3-5
E. Tyurnev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
1-5 → 2-5
R. Ghedin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
0-5 → 1-5
E. Tyurnev
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
0-4 → 0-5
R. Ghedin
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-3 → 0-4
E. Tyurnev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
R. Ghedin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
E. Tyurnev
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
01:05:37
4 Aces 7
4 Double Faults 4
49% 1st Serve % 49%
15/25 (60%) 1st Serve Points Won 19/25 (76%)
11/26 (42%) 2nd Serve Points Won 16/26 (62%)
5/10 (50%) Break Points Saved 1/3 (33%)
9 Service Games Played 9
6/25 (24%) 1st Return Points Won 10/25 (40%)
10/26 (38%) 2nd Return Points Won 15/26 (58%)
2/3 (67%) Break Points Won 5/10 (50%)
9 Return Games Played 9
26/51 (51%) Total Service Points Won 35/51 (69%)
16/51 (31%) Total Return Points Won 25/51 (49%)
42/102 (41%) Total Points Won 60/102 (59%)
N/A Ranking 493
31 Age 20
Rome, Italy Birthplace N/A
Rome, Italy Residence N/A
N/A Height N/A
172 lbs (78 kg) Weight N/A
Right-Handed Plays N/A
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$307,840 Career Prize Money $43,554
TAG: Challenger Shymkent, Challenger Shymkent 2017, Riccardo Ghedin
2 commenti
In realtà dopo una partenza shock, la partita è stata abbastanza equilibrata. Peccato
mamma mia oggi un disastro Ghedin in pochi minuti 6-3 5-3 per l’altro e non riesco nemmeno a finire il commento 6-3 6-3