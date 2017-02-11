Challenger Tempe: Quali. Trusendi e Matteo Viola al secondo turno
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Tempe.
2° Turno Quali
Viola [7] sfiderà
Barrios Vera Marcelo Tomas
Country: Chile
Born: 10. 12. 1997
Current/Highest rank – singles: 460. / 387.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 696. / 549.
Sex: man
Plays: right
Trusendi [6] sfiderà
Nguyen David
Country: USA
Born: 29. 10. 1989
Current/Highest rank – singles: 1284. / 1279.
Sex: man
Plays: right
Challenger Tempe CH | Cemento | $75.000
1TQ Wright – Viola (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 17:00
00:52:22
0 Aces 0
5 Double Faults 0
59% 1st Serve % 70%
11/26 (42%) 1st Serve Points Won 22/30 (73%)
7/18 (39%) 2nd Serve Points Won 7/13 (54%)
3/8 (38%) Break Points Saved 0/1 (0%)
7 Service Games Played 8
8/30 (27%) 1st Return Points Won 15/26 (58%)
6/13 (46%) 2nd Return Points Won 11/18 (61%)
1/1 (100%) Break Points Won 5/8 (63%)
8 Return Games Played 7
18/44 (41%) Total Service Points Won 29/43 (67%)
14/43 (33%) Total Return Points Won 26/44 (59%)
32/87 (37%) Total Points Won 55/87 (63%)
N/A Ranking 393
18 Age 29
N/A Birthplace Mestre-Venice, Italy
N/A Residence Marghera-Venice, Italy
N/A Height 6’2″ (187 cm)
N/A Weight 176 lbs (80 kg)
N/A Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro 2004
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$196 Career Prize Money $540,179
1TQ Amiri – Trusendi (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 17:00
01:38:18
4 Aces 4
3 Double Faults 0
55% 1st Serve % 68%
31/42 (74%) 1st Serve Points Won 27/34 (79%)
12/34 (35%) 2nd Serve Points Won 9/16 (56%)
7/10 (70%) Break Points Saved 0/1 (0%)
10 Service Games Played 10
7/34 (21%) 1st Return Points Won 11/42 (26%)
7/16 (44%) 2nd Return Points Won 22/34 (65%)
1/1 (100%) Break Points Won 3/10 (30%)
10 Return Games Played 10
43/76 (57%) Total Service Points Won 36/50 (72%)
14/50 (28%) Total Return Points Won 33/76 (43%)
57/126 (45%) Total Points Won 69/126 (55%)
1181 Ranking 389
21 Age 32
N/A Birthplace N/A
N/A Residence N/A
N/A Height N/A
N/A Weight N/A
N/A Plays N/A
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$6,168 Career Prize Money $156,289
2 commenti
Bravi!
Hanno rispettato il pronostico
Se perdono anche solo un set fanno un’impresa…e io un centesimo lo scommetterei,gli italiani in americana con giovanotti a stelle e strisce rischiano sempre