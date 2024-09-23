ATP 500 Tokyo ATP, Copertina

ATP 500 Tokyo: Il Tabellone Principale. Berettini, Arnaldi e Darderi ai nastri di partenza

23/09/2024 07:57 18 commenti
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Foto Getty Images
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Foto Getty Images

JPN ATP 500 Tokyo – Tabellone Principale – hard
(1) Taylor Fritz USA vs Arthur Fils FRA
Qualifier vs Matteo Berrettini ITA
Mariano Navone ARG vs Luciano Darderi ITA
(PR) Reilly Opelka USA vs (8) Ben Shelton USA

(3) Casper Ruud NOR vs Jordan Thompson AUS
(PR) Marin Cilic CRO vs (WC) Kei Nishikori JPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN vs (WC) Yoshihito Nishioka JPN
Alejandro Tabilo CHI vs (6) Holger Rune DEN

(5) Tommy Paul USA vs Matteo Arnaldi ITA
Alexei Popyrin AUS vs Tomas Machac CZE
Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE

(7) Frances Tiafoe USA vs (SE) Brandon Nakashima USA
(WC) Shintaro Mochizuki JPN vs Ugo Humbert FRA
Jack Draper GBR vs Qualifier
Marcos Giron USA vs (2) Hubert Hurkacz POL

TAG: ,

18 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

mmarco82 23-09-2024 11:05

Fritz

Paul

Auger
Hurkacz

Shelton
Cilic
Tsitsipas
Tiafoe

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luod 23-09-2024 11:01

fritz

tiafoe

auger
paul

shelton
thompson
tsitsipas
draper

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Nuovo 23-09-2024 10:32

Fritz

Paul

Auger
Nakashima

Shelton
Thompson
Etcheverry
Draper

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Paolo Papa 23-09-2024 10:09

Scritto da miky85
Berrettini
Hurkacz
Auger
Paul
Shelton
Thompson
Tsitsipas
Tiafoe

adoro il tuo ottimismo!

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
zedarioz 23-09-2024 09:53

Se Draper giocherà come agli us open, vincerà il torneo. Vediamo se trova continuità di prestazione.

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nico 23-09-2024 09:50

AUGER

TSITSIPAS

SHELTON
TIAFOE

FRITZ
RUUD
OAUL
HURKACZ

 13
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: MarcoMpubblicaciochevuole
miky85 23-09-2024 09:47

Berrettini

Hurkacz

Auger
Paul

Shelton
Thompson
Tsitsipas
Tiafoe

 12
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Paolo Papa
andre84 23-09-2024 09:37

POPYRIN

NISHIOKA

BERRETTINI
NAKASHIMA

SHELTON
NISHIKORI
TSITSIPAS
DRAPER

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Guidooddounodinoi (Guest) 23-09-2024 09:27

Scritto da JOA20
Ancora Fritz al secondo turno per Berrettini?

Se ci arrivano. Fritz arriva da Berlino e troppo brillante non mi è sembrato, Berrettini avrà un qualificato che avrà giocato già 2 partite e nel gruppo ci sono signori giocatori (Daniel, O’Connell, VdZ ecc). Se dovesse essere, vedremo se ci sono passi in avanti rispetto agli USO.

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
brizz 23-09-2024 08:36

Berrettini

Paul

Auger
Draper

Shelton
Thompson
Tsitsipas
Tiafoe

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mimmo (Guest) 23-09-2024 08:31

Nella vita vorrei avere la fortuna che ha Ruud nei sorteggi,invece ho la fortuna che hanno i nostri

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
DuDu 23-09-2024 08:27

Fritz

Popyrin

Auger-Aliassime
Hurkacz

Shelton
Thompson
Tsitsipas
Nakashima

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
JOA20 (Guest) 23-09-2024 08:27

Ancora Fritz al secondo turno per Berrettini?

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
PPF (Guest) 23-09-2024 08:22

Opelka-Shelton: scambio più lungo cinque colpi. Al termine, rifacimento del manto di cemento sconnesso.

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
l Occhio di Sauron 23-09-2024 08:18

FRITZ

TIAFOE

ALIASSIME
PAUL

SHELTON
RUUD
TSITSIPAS
DRAPER

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
WinItaly_ex_Berga 23-09-2024 08:17

Interessante remake della finale US Open 2014

 3
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Paolo Papa
Detuqueridapresencia 23-09-2024 08:17

Darderi ha un primo turno abbordabile (Navone su veloce). Berrettini con un qualificato e dipende da chi si qualifica, ma poi sarà durissima. Arnaldi ha pescato malissimo.

 2
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Marco M., il capitano
Donato 23-09-2024 08:13

Hurkacz

Shelton

Rune
Paul

Fritz
Ruud
Tsitsipas
Tiafoe

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!