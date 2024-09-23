ATP 500 Tokyo: Il Tabellone Principale. Berettini, Arnaldi e Darderi ai nastri di partenza
ATP 500 Tokyo – Tabellone Principale – hard
(1) Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Fils
Qualifier vs Matteo Berrettini
Mariano Navone vs Luciano Darderi
(PR) Reilly Opelka vs (8) Ben Shelton
(3) Casper Ruud vs Jordan Thompson
(PR) Marin Cilic vs (WC) Kei Nishikori
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (WC) Yoshihito Nishioka
Alejandro Tabilo vs (6) Holger Rune
(5) Tommy Paul vs Matteo Arnaldi
Alexei Popyrin vs Tomas Machac
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas
(7) Frances Tiafoe vs (SE) Brandon Nakashima
(WC) Shintaro Mochizuki vs Ugo Humbert
Jack Draper vs Qualifier
Marcos Giron vs (2) Hubert Hurkacz
