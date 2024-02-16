Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bengaluru, Cherbourg, Glasgow e Manama: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

16/02/2024 08:58 Nessun commento
Stefano Napolitano nella foto
🇮🇳 CHALLENGER Bengaluru (India) – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Alt] Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine FRA / Maxime Janvier FRA vs [2] Piotr Matuszewski POL / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS
ATP Bengaluru
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine / Maxime Janvier
6
3
10
Piotr Matuszewski / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
3
6
6
Vincitore: Bittoun Kouzmine / Janvier
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs [9] Seongchan Hong KOR (non prima ore: 09:30)

ATP Bengaluru
Ramkumar Ramanathan
15
5
7
1
Seongchan Hong [9]
30
7
5
2
Mostra dettagli

3. [7] Stefano Napolitano ITA vs [Alt] Moez Echargui TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [5] Adam Walton AUS vs [2] Sumit Nagal IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Kaichi Uchida JPN vs Saketh Myneni IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Maks Kasnikowski POL vs [8] Oriol Roca Batalla ESP

ATP Bengaluru
Maks Kasnikowski
6
6
5
Oriol Roca Batalla [8]
7
4
7
Vincitore: Roca Batalla
Mostra dettagli






🇫🇷 CHALLENGER Cherbourg (Francia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Jean Jaures – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. George Goldhoff USA / James Trotter JPN vs [3] Jonathan Eysseric FRA / Christian Harrison USA
ATP Cherbourg
George Goldhoff / James Trotter
0
7
0
Jonathan Eysseric / Christian Harrison [3]
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Michael Geerts BEL vs Mark Lajal EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ryan Nijboer NED / Niklas Schell GER vs [2] Ivan Liutarevich / Vladyslav Manafov UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Matteo Martineau FRA vs Alibek Kachmazov (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [5] Titouan Droguet FRA vs [2/WC] Quentin Halys FRA (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [Q] Nikolay Vylegzhanin vs [4] Zsombor Piros HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇬🇧 CHALLENGER Glasgow (Regno Unito) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Court 6 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Hamish Stewart GBR vs Clement Chidekh FRA
ATP Glasgow
Hamish Stewart
0
0
Clement Chidekh
0
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Henry Searle GBR vs [Q] Paul Jubb GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Elmar Ejupovic GER vs [Q] Stuart Parker GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Scott Duncan GBR / Marcus Willis GBR vs [3] Thomas Fancutt AUS / Hunter Reese USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 8 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Manuel Guinard FRA vs [Q] Nicola Kuhn GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Kyle Edmund GBR / Henry Searle GBR vs [WC] James Davis GBR / Hamish Stewart GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇧🇭 CHALLENGER Manama (Bahrain) – Semifinali, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Luke Johnson GBR / Skander Mansouri TUN vs [4] Vasil Kirkov USA / Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN
ATP Manama
Luke Johnson / Skander Mansouri [1]
6
1
9
Vasil Kirkov / Patrik Niklas-Salminen [4]
3
6
11
Vincitore: Kirkov / Niklas-Salminen
Mostra dettagli

2. Marco Bortolotti ITA / Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs [2] Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Petros Tsitsipas GRE (non prima ore: 10:30)

ATP Manama
Marco Bortolotti / Alessandro Giannessi
4
1
Sergio Martos Gornes / Petros Tsitsipas [2]
6
6
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Jakub Mensik CZE vs [Alt] Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [5] Richard Gasquet FRA vs [7] Damir Dzumhur BIH (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

