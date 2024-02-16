Challenger Bengaluru, Cherbourg, Glasgow e Manama: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

Stefano Napolitano nella foto
🇮🇳 CHALLENGER Bengaluru (India) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Alt] Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine
/ Maxime Janvier
vs [2] Piotr Matuszewski
/ Matthew Christopher Romios
ATP Bengaluru
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine / Maxime Janvier
6
3
10
Piotr Matuszewski / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
3
6
6
Vincitore: Bittoun Kouzmine / Janvier
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Bittoun Kouzmine / Janvier
1-0
2-0
df
3-0
3-1
4-1
4-2
4-3
5-3
6-3
ace
6-4
7-4
8-4
9-4
9-5
9-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
3-5 → 3-6
C. Bittoun Kouzmine / Janvier
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-30
df
2-5 → 3-5
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
C. Bittoun Kouzmine / Janvier
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
1-3 → 2-3
C. Bittoun Kouzmine / Janvier
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
1-2 → 1-3
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
C. Bittoun Kouzmine / Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Bittoun Kouzmine / Janvier
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
C. Bittoun Kouzmine / Janvier
3-3 → 4-3
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
3-2 → 3-3
C. Bittoun Kouzmine / Janvier
2-2 → 3-2
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
2-1 → 2-2
C. Bittoun Kouzmine / Janvier
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
P. Matuszewski / Christopher Romios
1-0 → 1-1
C. Bittoun Kouzmine / Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Ramkumar Ramanathan vs [9] Seongchan Hong (non prima ore: 09:30)
ATP Bengaluru
Ramkumar Ramanathan
15
5
7
1
Seongchan Hong [9]•
30
7
5
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
R. Ramanathan
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Hong
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
S. Hong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Hong
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
S. Hong
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
R. Ramanathan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
S. Hong
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [7] Stefano Napolitano vs [Alt] Moez Echargui
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Adam Walton vs [2] Sumit Nagal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Francis Casey Alcantara / Kaichi Uchida vs Saketh Myneni / Ramkumar Ramanathan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Maks Kasnikowski vs [8] Oriol Roca Batalla
ATP Bengaluru
Maks Kasnikowski
6
6
5
Oriol Roca Batalla [8]
7
4
7
Vincitore: Roca Batalla
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
5-4 → 5-5
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 3-4
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
5-6 → 6-6
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
🇫🇷 CHALLENGER Cherbourg (Francia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Jean Jaures – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. George Goldhoff
/ James Trotter
vs [3] Jonathan Eysseric
/ Christian Harrison
ATP Cherbourg
George Goldhoff / James Trotter
0
7
0
Jonathan Eysseric / Christian Harrison [3]•
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
df
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
J. Eysseric / Harrison
6-5 → 6-6
G. Goldhoff / Trotter
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
J. Eysseric / Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
G. Goldhoff / Trotter
4-4 → 5-4
J. Eysseric / Harrison
4-3 → 4-4
G. Goldhoff / Trotter
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Eysseric / Harrison
3-2 → 3-3
G. Goldhoff / Trotter
2-2 → 3-2
J. Eysseric / Harrison
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Goldhoff / Trotter
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Eysseric / Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Goldhoff / Trotter
0-0 → 1-0
2. Michael Geerts vs Mark Lajal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Ryan Nijboer / Niklas Schell vs [2] Ivan Liutarevich / Vladyslav Manafov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Matteo Martineau vs Alibek Kachmazov (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [5] Titouan Droguet vs [2/WC] Quentin Halys (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [Q] Nikolay Vylegzhanin vs [4] Zsombor Piros
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇬🇧 CHALLENGER Glasgow (Regno Unito) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Court 6 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Hamish Stewart
vs Clement Chidekh
ATP Glasgow
Hamish Stewart
0
0
Clement Chidekh
0
0
2. [WC] Henry Searle vs [Q] Paul Jubb
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Elmar Ejupovic vs [Q] Stuart Parker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Scott Duncan / Marcus Willis vs [3] Thomas Fancutt / Hunter Reese
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Manuel Guinard vs [Q] Nicola Kuhn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Kyle Edmund / Henry Searle vs [WC] James Davis / Hamish Stewart
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇧🇭 CHALLENGER Manama (Bahrain) – Semifinali, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Luke Johnson
/ Skander Mansouri
vs [4] Vasil Kirkov
/ Patrik Niklas-Salminen
ATP Manama
Luke Johnson / Skander Mansouri [1]
6
1
9
Vasil Kirkov / Patrik Niklas-Salminen [4]
3
6
11
Vincitore: Kirkov / Niklas-Salminen
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Kirkov / Niklas-Salminen
L. Johnson / Mansouri
0-1
0-2
0-3
1-3
1-4
2-4
df
3-4
4-4
5-4
5-5
5-6
6-6
6-7
7-7
df
8-7
9-7
9-8
9-9
9-10
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Kirkov / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-5 → 1-6
L. Johnson / Mansouri
1-4 → 1-5
V. Kirkov / Niklas-Salminen
1-3 → 1-4
L. Johnson / Mansouri
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
V. Kirkov / Niklas-Salminen
1-1 → 1-2
L. Johnson / Mansouri
0-1 → 1-1
V. Kirkov / Niklas-Salminen
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Johnson / Mansouri
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
V. Kirkov / Niklas-Salminen
5-2 → 5-3
L. Johnson / Mansouri
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
V. Kirkov / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
L. Johnson / Mansouri
3-1 → 4-1
V. Kirkov / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
L. Johnson / Mansouri
2-0 → 3-0
V. Kirkov / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Johnson / Mansouri
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Marco Bortolotti / Alessandro Giannessi vs [2] Sergio Martos Gornes / Petros Tsitsipas (non prima ore: 10:30)
ATP Manama
Marco Bortolotti / Alessandro Giannessi
4
1
Sergio Martos Gornes / Petros Tsitsipas [2]
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Martos Gornes / Tsitsipas
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-5 → 1-6
M. Bortolotti / Giannessi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-4 → 1-5
S. Martos Gornes / Tsitsipas
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
M. Bortolotti / Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
S. Martos Gornes / Tsitsipas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Bortolotti / Giannessi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Martos Gornes / Tsitsipas
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bortolotti / Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
S. Martos Gornes / Tsitsipas
4-4 → 4-5
M. Bortolotti / Giannessi
3-4 → 4-4
S. Martos Gornes / Tsitsipas
3-3 → 3-4
M. Bortolotti / Giannessi
2-3 → 3-3
S. Martos Gornes / Tsitsipas
1-3 → 2-3
M. Bortolotti / Giannessi
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Martos Gornes / Tsitsipas
1-1 → 1-2
M. Bortolotti / Giannessi
0-1 → 1-1
S. Martos Gornes / Tsitsipas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [4] Jakub Mensik vs [Alt] Mikhail Kukushkin (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Richard Gasquet vs [7] Damir Dzumhur (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit