Challenger 175 Cagliari e Aix en Provence, Challenger Guangzhou, Porto Alegre ed i WTA 125 di Saint Malo e Lleida: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Cagliari (🇮🇹 Italia) – Semifinali, terra battuta
CENTRALE – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [PR] N.Sriram Balaji
/ Andre Begemann
vs [2] Alexander Erler
/ Lucas Miedler
ATP Cagliari
N.Sriram Balaji / Andre Begemann
0
0
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler [2]
0
0
2. Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos vs [4] Constantin Frantzen / Hendrik Jebens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Daniel Elahi Galan vs [2] Lorenzo Musetti (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [8] Luciano Darderi vs [3] Mariano Navone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Aix en Provence (🇫🇷 Francia) – Semifinali, terra battuta
Court Credit Agricole – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Luke Johnson
/ Skander Mansouri
vs [WC] Gabriel Debru
/ Gregoire Jacq
ATP Aix-en-Provence
Luke Johnson / Skander Mansouri
0
0
Gabriel Debru / Gregoire Jacq
0
0
2. [4] Roman Safiullin vs Jaume Munar (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Valentin Vacherot vs [3] Alejandro Tabilo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Nissan Couriant – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Diego Hidalgo
/ Cristian Rodriguez
vs Andre Goransson
/ Sem Verbeek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Guangzhou (🇨🇳 Cina) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Beibit Zhukayev
vs [3] Adam Walton
ATP Guangzhou
Beibit Zhukayev
0
3
7
3
Adam Walton [3]•
40
6
5
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Zhukayev
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Walton
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Walton
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Zhukayev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 7-5
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
A. Walton
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
B. Zhukayev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Walton
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
B. Zhukayev
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
A. Walton
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
B. Zhukayev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
A. Walton
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
B. Zhukayev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Walton
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Zhukayev
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Walton
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
B. Zhukayev
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
2-4 → 3-4
B. Zhukayev
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-3 → 2-3
A. Walton
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Walton
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
B. Zhukayev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] JiSung Nam / Patrik Niklas-Salminen vs Blake Ellis / Tristan Schoolkate
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [LL] Yuta Shimizu vs [7] Maxime Cressy
ATP Guangzhou
Yuta Shimizu
0
4
6
2
Maxime Cressy [7]•
0
6
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Cressy
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
M. Cressy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Cressy
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
ace
df
4-4 → 5-4
M. Cressy
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Shimizu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Shimizu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Cressy
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Cressy
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Shimizu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Cressy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Shimizu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Shimizu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Cressy
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Indoor Court – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [1] Calum Puttergill
/ Reese Stalder
vs [3] JiSung Nam
/ Patrik Niklas-Salminen
ATP Guangzhou
Calum Puttergill / Reese Stalder [1]
2
6
7
JiSung Nam / Patrik Niklas-Salminen [3]
6
3
10
Vincitore: Nam / Niklas-Salminen
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
0-1
1-1
2-1
3-1
3-2
3-3
4-3
df
4-4
5-4
6-4
7-4
7-5
7-6
7-7
8-7
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Puttergill / Stalder
5-3 → 6-3
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
5-2 → 5-3
C. Puttergill / Stalder
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
C. Puttergill / Stalder
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
C. Puttergill / Stalder
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Puttergill / Stalder
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Puttergill / Stalder
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
1-2 → 1-3
C. Puttergill / Stalder
0-2 → 1-2
J. Nam / Niklas-Salminen
0-1 → 0-2
C. Puttergill / Stalder
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Yu Hsiou Hsu vs Tristan Schoolkate
ATP Guangzhou
Yu Hsiou Hsu
6
4
5
Tristan Schoolkate
3
6
7
Vincitore: Schoolkate
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Schoolkate
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
5-6 → 5-7
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Schoolkate
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
T. Schoolkate
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
T. Schoolkate
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
4-2 → 4-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Schoolkate
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
3. [5] Yunchaokete Bu vs [2] James Duckworth
ATP Guangzhou
Yunchaokete Bu [5]•
15
5
James Duckworth [2]
0
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
Y. Bu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Bu
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Bu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Duckworth
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Bu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Porto Alegre (🇧🇷 Brasile) – Semifinali, terra battuta
QUADRA CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [4] Patrick Harper
/ David Stevenson
vs Roberto Cid Subervi
/ Kaichi Uchida
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Gonzalo Bueno vs [8] Ergi Kirkin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Facundo Mena vs [LL] Daniel Dutra da Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
WTA 125 Saint Malo (🇫🇷 Francia) – Semifinali, terra battuta
Central – ore 12:30
Celine Naef
vs Chloe Paquet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lois Boisson vs (8) Alizé Cornet Non prima 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Amina Anshba / Anastasia Detiuc vs Estelle Cascino / Carole Monnet Non prima 15:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
WTA 125 Lleida (🇪🇸 Spagna) – Semifinali, terra battuta
Centre Court – ore 11:00
Mayar Sherif
vs Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales
WTA Lleida 125
Mayar Sherif•
0
5
Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
Mayar Sherif
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales
3-1 → 3-2
Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales
1-1 → 2-1
Mayar Sherif
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
(7) Camila Osorio vs (2) Katerina Siniakova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(1) Nicole Melichar-Martinez / (1) Ellen Perez vs Katarzyna Piter / Mayar Sherif Non prima 16:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
In attesa dei 120 messaggi su Lorenzo in caso di vittoria (250 in caso contrario) chiedo mentre sto sulla sponda se qualcuno sa di più di un ragazzino brasiliano tale Luis “Gusto” Miguel, 15 anni, di cui mi giungono recensioni piuttosto positive.