Challenger 175 Cagliari e Aix en Provence, Challenger Guangzhou, Porto Alegre ed i WTA 125 di Saint Malo e Lleida: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

04/05/2024 08:50
CHALLENGER Cagliari (🇮🇹 Italia) – Semifinali, terra battuta

CENTRALE – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [PR] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Andre Begemann GER vs [2] Alexander Erler AUT / Lucas Miedler AUT
ATP Cagliari
N.Sriram Balaji / Andre Begemann
0
0
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler [2]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL vs [4] Constantin Frantzen GER / Hendrik Jebens GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs [2] Lorenzo Musetti ITA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [8] Luciano Darderi ITA vs [3] Mariano Navone ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Aix en Provence (🇫🇷 Francia) – Semifinali, terra battuta

Court Credit Agricole – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Luke Johnson GBR / Skander Mansouri TUN vs [WC] Gabriel Debru FRA / Gregoire Jacq FRA
ATP Aix-en-Provence
Luke Johnson / Skander Mansouri
0
0
Gabriel Debru / Gregoire Jacq
0
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Roman Safiullin vs Jaume Munar ESP (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Valentin Vacherot MON vs [3] Alejandro Tabilo CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court Nissan Couriant – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Diego Hidalgo ECU / Cristian Rodriguez COL vs Andre Goransson SWE / Sem Verbeek NED
Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Guangzhou (🇨🇳 Cina) – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Beibit Zhukayev KAZ vs [3] Adam Walton AUS
ATP Guangzhou
Beibit Zhukayev
0
3
7
3
Adam Walton [3]
40
6
5
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] JiSung Nam KOR / Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN vs Blake Ellis AUS / Tristan Schoolkate AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [LL] Yuta Shimizu JPN vs [7] Maxime Cressy USA

ATP Guangzhou
Yuta Shimizu
0
4
6
2
Maxime Cressy [7]
0
6
4
2
Mostra dettagli




Indoor Court – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [1] Calum Puttergill AUS / Reese Stalder USA vs [3] JiSung Nam KOR / Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN
ATP Guangzhou
Calum Puttergill / Reese Stalder [1]
2
6
7
JiSung Nam / Patrik Niklas-Salminen [3]
6
3
10
Vincitore: Nam / Niklas-Salminen
Mostra dettagli

2. Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE vs Tristan Schoolkate AUS

ATP Guangzhou
Yu Hsiou Hsu
6
4
5
Tristan Schoolkate
3
6
7
Vincitore: Schoolkate
Mostra dettagli

3. [5] Yunchaokete Bu CHN vs [2] James Duckworth AUS

ATP Guangzhou
Yunchaokete Bu [5]
15
5
James Duckworth [2]
0
6
Mostra dettagli






CHALLENGER Porto Alegre (🇧🇷 Brasile) – Semifinali, terra battuta

QUADRA CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [4] Patrick Harper AUS / David Stevenson GBR vs Roberto Cid Subervi DOM / Kaichi Uchida JPN
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Gonzalo Bueno PER vs [8] Ergi Kirkin TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Facundo Mena ARG vs [LL] Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






WTA 125 Saint Malo (🇫🇷 Francia) – Semifinali, terra battuta

Central – ore 12:30
Celine Naef SUI vs Chloe Paquet FRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lois Boisson FRA vs (8) Alizé Cornet FRA Non prima 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Amina Anshba RUS / Anastasia Detiuc CZE vs Estelle Cascino FRA / Carole Monnet FRA Non prima 15:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare







WTA 125 Lleida (🇪🇸 Spagna) – Semifinali, terra battuta

Centre Court – ore 11:00
Mayar Sherif EGY vs Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales ESP
WTA Lleida 125
Mayar Sherif
0
5
Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales
15
2
Mostra dettagli

(7) Camila Osorio COL vs (2) Katerina Siniakova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(1) Nicole Melichar-Martinez USA / (1) Ellen Perez AUS vs Katarzyna Piter POL / Mayar Sherif EGY Non prima 16:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pier no guest 04-05-2024 11:54

In attesa dei 120 messaggi su Lorenzo in caso di vittoria (250 in caso contrario) chiedo mentre sto sulla sponda se qualcuno sa di più di un ragazzino brasiliano tale Luis “Gusto” Miguel, 15 anni, di cui mi giungono recensioni piuttosto positive.

