Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Mercoledì 06 Dicembre 2023

06/12/2023 09:13 Nessun commento
Enola Chiesa nella foto
BRA W25 Mogi das Cruzes 25000 – 1st Round
Nicole Fossa huergo ITA vs Bruna Melato BRA Non prima delle 15:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ESP W15 Valencia 15000 – 1st Round
Enola Chiesa ITA vs [6] Ani Vangelova BUL 2 incontro dalle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maria Oliver sanchez ESP vs Jessica Bertoldo ITA ore 10:30

ITF Valencia
M. Oliver sanchez
0
6
0
J. Bertoldo
0
7
1
Thessy Ntondele zinga FRA vs [7] Chiara Girelli ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


EGY W15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 1st Round
Yujin Kim KOR vs Sara Milanese ITA ore 9:30

ITF Sharm ElSheikh
Y. Kim
2
1
S. Milanese
6
6
Vincitore: S. Milanese
Margherita Marcon ITA vs [3] Sandra Samir EGY 2 incontro dalle 9:30

ITF Sharm ElSheikh
M. Marcon
3
3
S. Samir [3]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Samir
