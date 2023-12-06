Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Mercoledì 06 Dicembre 2023

W25 Mogi das Cruzes 25000 – 1st Round
Nicole Fossa huergo vs Bruna Melato Non prima delle 15:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
W15 Valencia 15000 – 1st Round
Enola Chiesa
vs [6] Ani Vangelova 2 incontro dalle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Maria Oliver sanchez vs Jessica Bertoldo ore 10:30
ITF Valencia
M. Oliver sanchez
0
6
0
J. Bertoldo•
0
7
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Oliver sanchez
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Oliver sanchez
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 6-6
M. Oliver sanchez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Bertoldo
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Oliver sanchez
3-4 → 4-4
J. Bertoldo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
M. Oliver sanchez
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
J. Bertoldo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Oliver sanchez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Oliver sanchez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Bertoldo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Thessy Ntondele zinga vs [7] Chiara Girelli 2 incontro dalle 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
W15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 1st Round
Yujin Kim vs Sara Milanese ore 9:30
ITF Sharm ElSheikh
Y. Kim
2
1
S. Milanese
6
6
Vincitore: S. Milanese
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Kim
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
Y. Kim
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
Y. Kim
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Milanese
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
Y. Kim
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
S. Milanese
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Kim
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
S. Milanese
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Margherita Marcon vs [3] Sandra Samir 2 incontro dalle 9:30
ITF Sharm ElSheikh
M. Marcon
3
3
S. Samir [3]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Samir
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Samir
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
S. Samir
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Marcon
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
M. Marcon
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
M. Marcon
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Marcon
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
