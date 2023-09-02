Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Como, Maiorca e Zhangjiagang: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. In campo Stefano Napolitano nelle semifinali di Como (LIVE)

02/09/2023 06:00 1 commento
Stefano Napolitano nella foto
Stefano Napolitano nella foto

ITA CHALLENGER Como (Italia) – Semifinali, terra battuta

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Constantin Frantzen GER / Hendrik Jebens GER vs Filip Bergevi SWE / Mick Veldheer NED
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA vs [4] Benoit Paire FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Stefano Napolitano ITA vs [5] Pedro Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare










ESP CHALLENGER Mallorca (Spagna) – Semifinali, cemento

Pista 1 – Ora italiana: 22:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [4] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Daniel Cukierman ISR / Joshua Paris GBR
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Alt] Daniel Rincon ESP vs [2] Hamad Medjedovic SRB (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [7] Harold Mayot FRA vs [Q] Damir Dzumhur BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHN CHALLENGER Zhangjiagang (Cina) – Semifinali, cemento

Central Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [7] Ricardas Berankis LTU vs [2] Terence Atmane FRA
ATP Zhangjiagang
Ricardas Berankis [7]
1
6
3
Terence Atmane [2]
6
3
6
Vincitore: Atmane
Mostra dettagli

2. [8] James McCabe AUS vs [Q] Mikalai Haliak

ATP Zhangjiagang
James McCabe [8]
40
2
2
Mikalai Haliak
A
6
3
Vincitore: Haliak
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Ray Ho TPE / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Fajing Sun CHN

ATP Zhangjiagang
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [4]
6
6
Francis Casey Alcantara / Fajing Sun
3
4
Vincitore: Ho / Romios
Mostra dettagli

TAG:

1 commento

PeteBondurant 02-09-2023 07:10

1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!