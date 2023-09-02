Challenger Como, Maiorca e Zhangjiagang: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali. In campo Stefano Napolitano nelle semifinali di Como (LIVE)

Stefano Napolitano nella foto
CHALLENGER Como (Italia) – Semifinali, terra battuta
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Constantin Frantzen
/ Hendrik Jebens
vs Filip Bergevi
/ Mick Veldheer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Thiago Seyboth Wild vs [4] Benoit Paire (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Stefano Napolitano vs [5] Pedro Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Mallorca (Spagna) – Semifinali, cemento
Pista 1 – Ora italiana: 22:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [4] N.Sriram Balaji
/ Ramkumar Ramanathan
vs Daniel Cukierman
/ Joshua Paris
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Alt] Daniel Rincon vs [2] Hamad Medjedovic (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [7] Harold Mayot vs [Q] Damir Dzumhur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Zhangjiagang (Cina) – Semifinali, cemento
Central Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [7] Ricardas Berankis
vs [2] Terence Atmane
ATP Zhangjiagang
Ricardas Berankis [7]
1
6
3
Terence Atmane [2]
6
3
6
Vincitore: Atmane
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Atmane
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
R. Berankis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
15-40
3-4 → 3-5
T. Atmane
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
2-2 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [8] James McCabe vs [Q] Mikalai Haliak
ATP Zhangjiagang
James McCabe [8]
40
2
2
Mikalai Haliak•
A
6
3
Vincitore: Haliak
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Haliak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-4 → 2-5
J. McCabe
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
J. McCabe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Haliak
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. McCabe
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. [4] Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios vs Francis Casey Alcantara / Fajing Sun
ATP Zhangjiagang
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [4]
6
6
Francis Casey Alcantara / Fajing Sun
3
4
Vincitore: Ho / Romios
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
5-4 → 6-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
4-3 → 5-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
2-1 → 3-1
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-1 → 1-1
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
5-3 → 6-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
5-2 → 5-3
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
4-2 → 5-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
1-0 → 1-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-0 → 1-0
