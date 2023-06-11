Roland Garros 2023 - Day 15 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 15. E’ il giorno della finale maschile: Sfida tra Novak Djokovic e Casper Ruud (LIVE)

Risultati dal Roland Garros - Foto Getty Images
FRA Roland Garros – Finali – terra

Court Philippe-Chatrier – Ore: 11:30
Xinyu Wang CHN / Su-Wei Hsieh TPE vs Taylor Townsend USA / Leylah Fernandez CAN
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Novak Djokovic SRB vs Casper Ruud NOR (non prima ore 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court Suzanne-Lenglen – Ore: 11:45
Yannick Noah FRA / Mansour Bahrami FRA vs Mats Wilander SWE / John Mcenroe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

