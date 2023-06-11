Roland Garros GS | Clay | e43256800 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Roland Garros: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 15. E’ il giorno della finale maschile: Sfida tra Novak Djokovic e Casper Ruud (LIVE)
11/06/2023 06:59 Nessun commento
Roland Garros – Finali – terra
Court Philippe-Chatrier – Ore: 11:30
Xinyu Wang / Su-Wei Hsieh vs Taylor Townsend / Leylah Fernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud (non prima ore 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Suzanne-Lenglen – Ore: 11:45
Yannick Noah / Mansour Bahrami vs Mats Wilander / John Mcenroe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
