Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 23 Febbraio 2023

Giovanni Fonio nella foto
M25 Faro 25000 – 2nd Round
August Holmgren vs [3] Giovanni Fonio 2 incontro dalle 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M25 Monastir 25000 – 2nd Round
[1] Oriol Roca batalla vs Giorgio Tabacco 2 incontro dalle 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[3] Filip Peliwo vs Fausto Tabacco Non prima delle 12:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round
[7] Eric Vanshelboim vs Samuele Pieri ore 11:00
ITF Antalya
E. Vanshelboim [7]
3
6
6
S. Pieri
6
3
1
Vincitore: E. Vanshelboim
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
S. Pieri
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Pieri
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Pieri
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
S. Pieri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
S. Pieri
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Pieri
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
S. Pieri
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Pieri
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Nicolas Zanellato vs Luca Tomasetto 2 incontro dalle 11:00
ITF Antalya
N. Zanellato•
0
4
L. Tomasetto
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Tomasetto
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
N. Zanellato
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M15 Tucuman 15000 – 2nd Round
Lorenzo Bocchi vs [5] Martin Cuevas Non prima delle 17:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
[8] Andrea Picchione vs Leonardo Rossi 2 incontro dalle 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Niccolo Baroni vs [6] Gabriel Debru 2 incontro dalle 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexis Boureau vs [5] Federico Iannaccone Non prima delle 10:00
ITF Monastir
A. Boureau
0
0
F. Iannaccone [5]•
0
1
M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 2nd Round
Andrea Guerrieri vs [4] Kris Van wyk ore 10:00
ITF Sharm ElSheikh
A. Guerrieri
6
6
K. Van Wyk [4]
3
3
Vincitore: A. Guerrieri
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Guerrieri
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
K. Van Wyk
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 5-3
K. Van Wyk
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Van Wyk
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
K. Van Wyk
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. Van Wyk
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3 commenti
@ Vasco90 (#3436697)
e forza Pieri,Tomasetto e Iannaccone
@ JOHN (#3436677)
Un bel buongiorno grazie a guerrieri
inzio con il botto visto che Guerrieri raggiunge i QF battendo un giocatore più quotato di lui;per il resto non mollare S.Pieri!!