Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 23 Febbraio 2023

23/02/2023 09:16 3 commenti
Giovanni Fonio nella foto
POR M25 Faro 25000 – 2nd Round
August Holmgren DEN vs [3] Giovanni Fonio ITA 2 incontro dalle 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUN M25 Monastir 25000 – 2nd Round
[1] Oriol Roca batalla ESP vs Giorgio Tabacco ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[3] Filip Peliwo POL vs Fausto Tabacco ITA Non prima delle 12:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUR M15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round
[7] Eric Vanshelboim UKR vs Samuele Pieri ITA ore 11:00

ITF Antalya
E. Vanshelboim [7]
3
6
6
S. Pieri
6
3
1
Vincitore: E. Vanshelboim
Nicolas Zanellato BRA vs Luca Tomasetto ITA 2 incontro dalle 11:00

ITF Antalya
N. Zanellato
0
4
L. Tomasetto
0
1
ARG M15 Tucuman 15000 – 2nd Round
Lorenzo Bocchi ITA vs [5] Martin Cuevas URU Non prima delle 17:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUN M15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
[8] Andrea Picchione ITA vs Leonardo Rossi ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Niccolo Baroni ITA vs [6] Gabriel Debru FRA 2 incontro dalle 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexis Boureau FRA vs [5] Federico Iannaccone ITA Non prima delle 10:00

ITF Monastir
A. Boureau
0
0
F. Iannaccone [5]
0
1
EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 2nd Round
Andrea Guerrieri ITA vs [4] Kris Van wyk RSA ore 10:00

ITF Sharm ElSheikh
A. Guerrieri
6
6
K. Van Wyk [4]
3
3
Vincitore: A. Guerrieri
3 commenti

JOHN (Guest) 23-02-2023 10:40

@ Vasco90 (#3436697)

e forza Pieri,Tomasetto e Iannaccone

 3
Vasco90 23-02-2023 10:29

@ JOHN (#3436677)

Un bel buongiorno grazie a guerrieri

 2
JOHN (Guest) 23-02-2023 10:16

inzio con il botto visto che Guerrieri raggiunge i QF battendo un giocatore più quotato di lui;per il resto non mollare S.Pieri!!

 1
