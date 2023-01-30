Koblenz CH | Hard | e118000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Best ranking per Lorenzo Musetti. Matteo Berrettini esce dai top 20
30/01/2023 12:25 12 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (30-01-2023)
17
Best: 9
▼
-1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2195
Punti
18
Tornei
18
Best: 18
▲
1
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
1925
Punti
28
Tornei
22
Best: 6
▼
-8
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1780
Punti
19
Tornei
51
Best: 21
▼
-4
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
880
Punti
29
Tornei
62
Best: 9
▼
-5
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
823
Punti
23
Tornei
95
Best: 16
▼
-2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
572
Punti
30
Tornei
111
Best: 111
▲
9
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
498
Punti
28
Tornei
130
Best: 130
▲
4
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
430
Punti
31
Tornei
142
Best: 142
▲
10
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
407
Punti
30
Tornei
147
Best: 145
▼
-2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
391
Punti
27
Tornei
165
Best: 126
▼
-3
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
360
Punti
22
Tornei
168
Best: 136
--
0
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
358
Punti
28
Tornei
170
Best: 108
▼
-17
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
357
Punti
29
Tornei
173
Best: 133
▼
-9
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
353
Punti
31
Tornei
183
Best: 178
▲
14
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
320
Punti
25
Tornei
186
Best: 136
▼
-5
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
319
Punti
26
Tornei
187
Best: 174
▲
2
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
319
Punti
32
Tornei
203
Best: 168
▲
3
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
291
Punti
25
Tornei
219
Best: 176
▼
-6
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
248
Punti
16
Tornei
235
Best: 226
▲
23
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
230
Punti
22
Tornei
238
Best: 62
▲
6
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
229
Punti
25
Tornei
245
Best: 127
▲
22
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
225
Punti
33
Tornei
252
Best: 84
▼
-19
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
219
Punti
25
Tornei
323
Best: 60
▼
-13
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
155
Punti
22
Tornei
333
Best: 153
▲
10
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
147
Punti
22
Tornei
346
Best: 346
▲
2
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
139
Punti
28
Tornei
347
Best: 159
▼
-32
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
138
Punti
21
Tornei
352
Best: 70
▼
-22
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
136
Punti
16
Tornei
360
Best: 344
▲
10
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
134
Punti
26
Tornei
363
Best: 354
▲
3
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
132
Punti
29
Tornei
381
Best: 352
▼
-1
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
122
Punti
25
Tornei
388
Best: 76
▼
-46
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
119
Punti
18
Tornei
403
Best: 18
▼
-24
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
113
Punti
12
Tornei
407
Best: 383
▼
-2
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
113
Punti
28
Tornei
417
Best: 124
▲
5
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
107
Punti
26
Tornei
420
Best: 402
▼
-3
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
106
Punti
22
Tornei
443
Best: 321
--
0
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
94
Punti
19
Tornei
467
Best: 313
▼
-3
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
86
Punti
18
Tornei
482
Best: 468
▲
3
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
79
Punti
24
Tornei
513
Best: 492
▲
4
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
68
Punti
25
Tornei
522
Best: 437
▼
-1
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
66
Punti
18
Tornei
528
Best: 152
▼
-31
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
65
Punti
19
Tornei
550
Best: 517
▼
-5
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
60
Punti
16
Tornei
553
Best: 473
▼
-2
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
59
Punti
17
Tornei
602
Best: 593
▲
12
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
49
Punti
25
Tornei
623
Best: 599
▼
-3
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
46
Punti
19
Tornei
626
Best: 564
▲
30
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
46
Punti
25
Tornei
634
Best: 629
▼
-5
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
44
Punti
16
Tornei
665
Best: 469
▲
5
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
39
Punti
17
Tornei
670
Best: 536
▼
-8
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
38
Punti
18
Tornei
680
Best: 651
▲
2
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
36
Punti
20
Tornei
682
Best: 673
▲
2
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
36
Punti
28
Tornei
683
Best: 150
▲
2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
35
Punti
4
Tornei
690
Best: 159
▲
1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
34
Punti
10
Tornei
700
Best: 489
▼
-27
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
34
Punti
28
Tornei
703
Best: 608
▼
-1
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
33
Punti
16
Tornei
712
Best: 635
▼
-2
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
32
Punti
22
Tornei
713
Best: 580
▼
-1
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
32
Punti
23
Tornei
721
Best: 645
▲
4
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
31
Punti
21
Tornei
750
Best: 723
--
0
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
28
Punti
24
Tornei
757
Best: 301
▼
-3
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
27
Punti
16
Tornei
767
Best: 404
▼
-5
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
26
Punti
14
Tornei
788
Best: 736
--
0
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
24
Punti
23
Tornei
790
Best: 760
--
0
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
24
Punti
24
Tornei
817
Best: 811
▼
-2
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
21
Punti
8
Tornei
819
Best: 144
▼
-3
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
21
Punti
10
Tornei
833
Best: 828
▼
-5
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
20
Punti
9
Tornei
837
Best: 455
▼
-7
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
20
Punti
16
Tornei
844
Best: 613
▼
-33
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
19
Punti
18
Tornei
853
Best: 389
▲
39
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
18
Punti
11
Tornei
870
Best: 854
▼
-8
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
17
Punti
16
Tornei
875
Best: 867
▼
-8
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
17
Punti
18
Tornei
883
Best: 327
▼
-23
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
16
Punti
11
Tornei
887
Best: 879
▼
-6
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
16
Punti
17
Tornei
892
Best: 793
▼
-7
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
16
Punti
22
Tornei
904
Best: 671
▼
-1
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
14
Punti
4
Tornei
915
Best: 462
▲
21
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
14
Punti
10
Tornei
945
Best: 945
▲
17
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
13
Punti
14
Tornei
960
Best: 309
▼
-8
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
12
Punti
6
Tornei
971
Best: 962
▼
-6
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
12
Punti
14
Tornei
996
Best: 967
▼
-4
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
11
Punti
12
Tornei
1009
Best: 1000
▼
-4
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
11
Punti
18
Tornei
1023
Best: 1023
▼
-3
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
10
Punti
7
Tornei
1041
Best: 921
▼
-5
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
10
Punti
13
Tornei
1070
Best: 1050
▼
-4
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1077
Best: 1056
▼
-5
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
9
Punti
12
Tornei
1078
Best: 633
▼
-5
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
9
Punti
12
Tornei
1103
Best: 1100
▲
2
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1104
Best: 1027
▲
2
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1124
Best: 1124
▲
7
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1133
Best: 1027
▼
-31
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1148
Best: 757
▲
10
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
7
Punti
13
Tornei
1152
Best: 941
▼
-33
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
7
Punti
20
Tornei
1159
Best: 118
▲
4
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
6
Punti
3
Tornei
1191
Best: 1191
▲
4
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1196
Best: 1162
▲
2
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1197
Best: 901
▲
2
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
6
Punti
14
Tornei
1198
Best: 994
▲
2
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
6
Punti
15
Tornei
1220
Best: 1220
--
0
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1223
Best: 1223
▲
10
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1256
Best: 1256
▲
5
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1271
Best: 522
▲
8
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1275
Best: 1078
▲
8
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1275
Best: 1275
▲
8
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1286
Best: 1286
▲
10
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1306
Best: 1306
▲
8
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1311
Best: 465
▲
294
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1320
Best: 1049
▼
-6
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1329
Best: 1325
▲
5
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1347
Best: 1071
▲
7
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1356
Best: 1322
▲
8
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1379
Best: 851
▲
11
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1393
Best: 1393
▲
7
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1408
Best: 1397
▲
22
Nicolo Pozzani
ITA, 03-09-2002
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1416
Best: 1274
▲
8
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1416
Best: 1220
▲
8
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1416
Best: 1157
▲
8
Federico Marchetti
ITA, 24-11-2000
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1431
Best: 1431
▲
7
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1447
Best: 1373
▲
11
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 19-06-2004
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1486
Best: 1007
▲
5
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1486
Best: 1458
▲
5
Francesco Liucci
ITA, 07-04-1999
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1486
Best: 1087
▲
5
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1498
Best: 1384
▲
5
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1502
Best: 933
▲
218
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1502
Best: 1502
▲
5
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1533
Best: 1533
▲
4
Ottaviano Martini
ITA, 06-09-1997
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1533
Best: 1496
▲
4
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1553
Best: 1537
▲
4
Alessio Zanotti
ITA, 28-09-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1557
Best: 1557
▲
5
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1578
Best: 1391
▲
9
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1596
Best: 1596
▲
9
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1615
Best: 1615
▲
9
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1630
Best: 1630
▲
5
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1640
Best: 1640
▲
4
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1640
Best: 1640
--
0
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 29-03-2004
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1640
Best: 1101
▲
4
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1640
Best: 1640
▲
4
Riccardo Mascarini
ITA, 22-02-1998
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1717
Best: 1634
▲
3
Riccardo Chessari
ITA, 09-05-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1717
Best: 1717
▲
3
Alessio Demichelis
ITA, 05-03-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1717
Best: 1648
▲
3
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1717
Best: 1717
▲
3
Federico Lucini
ITA, 21-11-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1717
Best: 1550
▲
3
Andrea Militi Ribaldi
ITA, 27-07-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1717
Best: 1701
▲
3
Stefano Papagno
ITA, 16-07-2003
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1717
Best: 1717
▲
3
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1717
Best: 1717
▲
3
Iacopo Sada
ITA, 02-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1859
Best: 1859
▲
3
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1859
Best: 1052
▲
3
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1859
Best: 1859
▲
61
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 04-02-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1859
Best: 1519
▲
61
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1916
Best: 1916
▲
4
Peter Buldorini
ITA, 09-08-2004
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1916
Best: 1863
▲
45
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1916
Best: 1916
▲
4
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1916
Best: 1916
▲
4
Federico Salomone
ITA, 16-05-2001
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1941
Best: 1915
▲
3
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1941
Best: 1473
▲
3
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1941
Best: 1358
▲
3
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 06-11-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1968
Best: 1858
▲
1
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 28-01-2004
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1976
Best: 1976
▲
2
Giammarco Gandolfi
ITA, 24-01-2004
1
Punti
9
Tornei
1976
Best: 1976
▲
7
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
1
Punti
9
Tornei
1980
Best: 1060
▲
3
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
1
Punti
11
Tornei
TAG: Italiani
Ovviamente degli infortuni del 2022 e del fatto che non ha potuto difendere i punti semi Wimbledon ce ne impippiamo altamente, vero? Onestà intellettuale questa sconosciuta!
@ Zio (#3419953)
E secondo te come ha fatto a diventare un top 10 quando era fuori dai 50 e non poteva essere nemmeno testa di serie nei tornei più importanti?
Io penso che berrettini non tornerà più in top 10.con un ranking di 22 troverà quelli da cui perde spesso molto prima nei tornei, perciò avrà difficoltà ad entrare in forma e i risultati e la classifica ne risentiranno. Un circolo vizioso contrario a quello che l’ha mantenuto x diversi anni fra i top
Matteo è comunque rimasto oltre tre anni nei venti, di cui quasi due anni e mezzo ininterrottamente nei 10 arrivando al nr. 6. Questo è già di per sé un successo straordinario considerando che ha un fisico troppo possente per il gioco del tennis. Deve aver lavorato tantissimo per colmare questa lacuna arrivando ad una mobilità soddisfacente. Ricordiamoci che lui pesa praticamente cento chili (contro i 77 di un fenomeno come Djokovic). Come Raonic faticherà molto avvicinandosi ai 30 anni, ma non è detto che non possa tornare ancora a grandi livelli (per un periodo più breve). Ha fatto tutto questo in tre anni e fermandosi più volte per acciacchi e pure per il Covid. Ha vinto “solo” 147 partite APT ma in questo momento è senza dubbio il miglior italiano nel dopo-Panatta. Forza Matteo!
ecco un altro commento stile “ve l’avevo detto”. che professoroni. che poi i colpi a 16/17 anni li vedi già. si sapeva che matteo grazie al suo fisico e al suo talento sarebbe stato un bombardiere e al tempo stesso che avrebbe potuto avere problemi fisici o altalene di forma.
comunque ha 27 anni, vediamo questo 2023.
E’ arrivato al 6 posto però, mica male! Poi nel momento migliore sull’erba (era tra i favoriti per la vittoria di Wimbledon…) si è ritrovato a non poter difendere 1200 punti, poi gli infortuni e così via. Diciamo che non è stato molto fortunato, ma io sono convinto che tornerà già entro quest’anno tra i primi 10 atp.
Infatti, con quel “rovescio” ha fatto almeno quarti 6 volte (con una finale e due semi) e in 5 Slam 5 consecutivi giocati, perdendo 3 volte da Nole e 2 da Nadal. L’anno scorso è stato più infortunato che sano e con quel fisico ripartire ogni volta è un problema. Fino a giugno difende pochissimo, il tema è capire se sta bene, certo ora i tabelloni dei toreni più importanti con una tds bassa o addirittura no tds saranno più duri
Caruso e Gaio che faranno per ripartire? chiedere una WC ch oppure fare i futures. MA comunque sia a 32 anni il tempo per ripartire è davvero poco.
@ Lupin (#3419889)
in così poco perchè l’anno scorso ha perso molti punti non potendo giocare, e purtroppo anche quelli dell’AO
Al momento Berrettini non è iscritto a nessun torneo prima di Indian Wells…i misteri della f…
No dai aspetta! Lo scorso anno non ha praticamente mai giocato con continuità. È partito male anche nel 2023 ma in prospettiva ha una stagione per risalire. Quello che non capisco è la sua programmazione. E credo nessuno la conosca.
E pensare che con Berrettini avevamo tutti pensato di aver trovato il bomber per battere il record di Panatta che arrivò al 4 posto nel mondo! Nel contempo tanto di noi me compreso avevano acceso molti dubbi su quel disastroso rovescio. Infatti, ecco qua i risultati: fuori dai primi 20 così poco tempo!