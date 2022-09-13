Davis Cup: Gruppi per l’accesso ai Quarti di Finale. Live la Prima Giornata (LIVE)

I risultati dalla Davis Cup
Questi i risultati dei Gruppi per l’accesso ai quarti di finale di Davis Cup in programma nel prossimo mese di novembre.
ATP – SINGOLARE: Coppa Davis – Gruppo Mondiale (Mondo) – 1° Giornata Gruppi
Belgio -Australia 0-0 – Amburgo
14:10 Bergs Z. (Bel) – Kubler J. (Aus)
ITF Davis Cup Single Matches
J. Kubler
6
1
6
Z. Bergs
4
6
3
Vincitore: J. Kubler
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Z. Bergs
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
Z. Bergs
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Z. Bergs
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Kubler
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
Z. Bergs
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
Z. Bergs
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
Z. Bergs
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Z. Bergs
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Kubler
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
15:30 Goffin D. (Bel) – De Minaur A. (Aus)
ITF Davis Cup Single Matches
A. de Minaur
40
1
D. Goffin•
15
1
17:00 Gille S./Vliegen J. – Ebden M./Purcell M.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Canada – Corea del Sud 0-0 – Valencia
16:00 Pospisil V. (Can) – Hong S. C. (Kor)
ITF Davis Cup Single Matches
S. Hong•
15
5
V. Pospisil
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Pospisil
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
S. Hong
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
S. Hong
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
V. Pospisil
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
17:30 Auger-Aliassime F. (Can) – Kwon S. (Kor)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
19:00 Auger-Aliassime F./Pospisil V. – Nam J. S./Song M-K.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kazakistan – Olanda 0-0 – Glasgow
Argentina – Svezia 0-0 – Bologna
15:00 Baez S. (Arg) – Ymer E. (Swe)
ITF Finals
S. Baez•
15
4
6
1
E. Ymer
15
6
3
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Baez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Baez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
S. Baez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
S. Baez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Baez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 3-5
S. Baez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Baez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Baez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
E. Ymer
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
16:30 Schwartzman D. (Arg) – Ymer M. (Swe)
ITF Finals
D. Schwartzman
0
M. Ymer
0
18:00 Gonzalez M./Zeballos H. – Goransson A./Ymer E.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
BOLOGNA (GRUPPO A)
13/09 – Ore 15: Argentina-Svezia
14/09 – Ore 15: Croazia-Italia
15/09 – Ore 15: Croazia-Svezia
16/09 – Ore 15: Italia-Argentina
17/09 – Ore 15: Croazia-Argentina
18/09 – Ore 15: Italia-Svezia
VALENCIA (GRUPPO B)
13/09 – Ore 16: Canada-Corea del Sud
14/09 – Ore 16: Spagna-Serbia
15/09 – Ore 16: Serbia-Corea del Sud
16/09 – Ore 16: Spagna-Canada
17/09 – Ore 16: Canada-Serbia
18/09 – Ore 16: Spagna-Corea del Sud
AMBURGO (GRUPPO C)
13/09 – Ore 14: Belgio-Australia
14/09 – Ore 14: Francia-Germania
15/09 – Ore 14: Francia-Australia
16/09 – Ore 14: Germania-Belgio
17/09 – Ore 14: Francia-Belgio
18/09 – Ore 14: Germania-Australia
GLASGOW (GRUPPO D)
13/09 – Ore 17: Kazakistan-Olanda
14/09 – Ore 17: Stati Uniti-Gran Bretagna
15/09 – Ore 17: Stati Uniti-Kazakistan
16/09 – Ore 16: Gran Bretagna-Olanda
17/09 – Ore 15: Stati Uniti-Olanda
18/09 – Ore 15: Gran Bretagna-Kazakistan
Gruppo A – Bologna
Croazia
Italia
Argentina
Svezia
Gruppo B – Valencia
Spagna
Canada
Serbia
Corea Del Sud
Gruppo C – Amburgo
Francia
Germania
Belgio
Australia
Gruppo D – Glasgow
Usa
Gran Bretagna
Kazakistan
Olanda
