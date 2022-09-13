Davis Cup 2022 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup: Gruppi per l’accesso ai Quarti di Finale. Live la Prima Giornata (LIVE)

I risultati dalla Davis Cup
Questi i risultati dei Gruppi per l’accesso ai quarti di finale di Davis Cup in programma nel prossimo mese di novembre.

ATP – SINGOLARE: Coppa Davis – Gruppo Mondiale (Mondo) – 1° Giornata Gruppi

Belgio BEL -Australia AUS 0-0 – Amburgo
14:10 Bergs Z. (Bel) – Kubler J. (Aus)
ITF Davis Cup Single Matches
J. Kubler
6
1
6
Z. Bergs
4
6
3
Vincitore: J. Kubler
15:30 Goffin D. (Bel) – De Minaur A. (Aus)

ITF Davis Cup Single Matches
A. de Minaur
40
1
D. Goffin
15
1
17:00 Gille S./Vliegen J. – Ebden M./Purcell M.

Canada CAN – Corea del Sud KOR 0-0 – Valencia
16:00 Pospisil V. (Can) – Hong S. C. (Kor)
ITF Davis Cup Single Matches
S. Hong
15
5
V. Pospisil
0
4
17:30 Auger-Aliassime F. (Can) – Kwon S. (Kor)

19:00 Auger-Aliassime F./Pospisil V. – Nam J. S./Song M-K.

Kazakistan KAZ – Olanda NED 0-0 – Glasgow



Argentina ARG – Svezia SWE 0-0 – Bologna
15:00 Baez S. (Arg) – Ymer E. (Swe)
ITF Finals
S. Baez
15
4
6
1
E. Ymer
15
6
3
2
16:30 Schwartzman D. (Arg) – Ymer M. (Swe)

ITF Finals
D. Schwartzman
0
M. Ymer
0
18:00 Gonzalez M./Zeballos H. – Goransson A./Ymer E.

BOLOGNA (GRUPPO A)
13/09 – Ore 15: Argentina-Svezia
14/09 – Ore 15: Croazia-Italia
15/09 – Ore 15: Croazia-Svezia
16/09 – Ore 15: Italia-Argentina
17/09 – Ore 15: Croazia-Argentina
18/09 – Ore 15: Italia-Svezia

VALENCIA (GRUPPO B)
13/09 – Ore 16: Canada-Corea del Sud
14/09 – Ore 16: Spagna-Serbia
15/09 – Ore 16: Serbia-Corea del Sud
16/09 – Ore 16: Spagna-Canada
17/09 – Ore 16: Canada-Serbia
18/09 – Ore 16: Spagna-Corea del Sud

AMBURGO (GRUPPO C)
13/09 – Ore 14: Belgio-Australia
14/09 – Ore 14: Francia-Germania
15/09 – Ore 14: Francia-Australia
16/09 – Ore 14: Germania-Belgio
17/09 – Ore 14: Francia-Belgio
18/09 – Ore 14: Germania-Australia

GLASGOW (GRUPPO D)
13/09 – Ore 17: Kazakistan-Olanda
14/09 – Ore 17: Stati Uniti-Gran Bretagna
15/09 – Ore 17: Stati Uniti-Kazakistan
16/09 – Ore 16: Gran Bretagna-Olanda
17/09 – Ore 15: Stati Uniti-Olanda
18/09 – Ore 15: Gran Bretagna-Kazakistan




Gruppo A – Bologna
Croazia HRV
Italia ITA
Argentina ARG
Svezia SWE

Gruppo B – Valencia
Spagna ESP
Canada CAN
Serbia SRB
Corea Del Sud KOR

Gruppo C – Amburgo
Francia FRA
Germania DEU
Belgio BEL
Australia AUS

Gruppo D – Glasgow
Usa USA
Gran Bretagna GBR
Kazakistan KAZ
Olanda NED

