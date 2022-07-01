Wimbledon: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 5 (LIVE)

Wimbledon – 3° Turno – Erba

D. Parryvs O. Jabeur

N. Djokovic vs M. Kecmanovic



C. Norrie vs S. Johnson



No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm

H. Watson vs K. Juvan



A. Kerber vs E. Mertens



O. Otte vs C. Alcaraz



F. Tiafoevs A. Bublik

M. Sakkari vs T. Maria



J. Sinner vs J. Isner



I. Beguvs J. Ostapenko

J. Sock vs M. Cressy



Slam Wimbledon M. Cressy • M. Cressy 15 4 4 0 J. Sock J. Sock 15 6 6 0 Gioco sospeso Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 M. Cressy 15-0 ace 15-15 df 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Sock 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Cressy 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 J. Sock 4-3 M. Cressy 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 3-3 → 4-3 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 M. Cressy 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Cressy 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 M. Cressy 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 M. Cressy 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 ace 2-4 → 3-4 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 M. Cressy 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 df 2-2 → 2-3 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Cressy 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Sock 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 M. Cressy 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

T. Paul vs J. Vesely



S. Zhang vs C. Garcia



N. Basilashvilivs T. Van Rijthoven

N. Cacic / A. Vavassori vs S. Baez / F. Delbonis



Slam Wimbledon S. Baez / F. Delbonis • S. Baez / F. Delbonis 0 2 N. Cacic / A. Vavassori N. Cacic / A. Vavassori 0 5 Gioco sospeso Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 S. Baez / F. Delbonis 2-5 N. Cacic / A. Vavassori 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-4 → 2-5 S. Baez / F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 N. Cacic / A. Vavassori 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 S. Baez / F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 N. Cacic / A. Vavassori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 S. Baez / F. Delbonis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 N. Cacic / A. Vavassori 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

M. Bouzkova vs A. Riske-Amritraj



L. Tsurenkovs J. Niemeier

J. O’Mara / K. Skupski vs J. Peralta / A. Tabilo



U. Humbert vs D. Goffin



E. Bektas / K. Kucova vs H. Dart / H. Watson



W. Koolhof/ N. Skupskivs P. Martinez/ J-P. Smith

B. Bencic / S. Sanders vs D. Galfi / D. Yastremska



Slam Wimbledon D. Galfi / D. Yastremska D. Galfi / D. Yastremska 0 2 4 B. Bencic / S. Sanders • B. Bencic / S. Sanders 0 6 3 Gioco sospeso Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 B. Bencic / S. Sanders 4-3 D. Galfi / D. Yastremska 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 B. Bencic / S. Sanders 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 D. Galfi / D. Yastremska 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 B. Bencic / S. Sanders 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 D. Galfi / D. Yastremska 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 B. Bencic / S. Sanders 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 D. Galfi / D. Yastremska 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 B. Bencic / S. Sanders 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 D. Galfi / D. Yastremska 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 B. Bencic / S. Sanders 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 D. Galfi / D. Yastremska 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 B. Bencic / S. Sanders 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 D. Galfi / D. Yastremska 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 B. Bencic / S. Sanders 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Galfi / D. Yastremska 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

X. Han / L. Zhu vs A. Muhammad / E. Shibahara



J. O’Mara / A. Barnett vs M. Arevalo / G. Olmos



J. Cabal/ R. Farahvs N. Borges/ F. Cabral

J. Vliegen / J. Withrow vs A. Gray / R. Peniston



Slam Wimbledon A. Gray / R. Peniston A. Gray / R. Peniston 0 4 6 4 0 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow • J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 0 6 3 6 0 Gioco sospeso Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 A. Gray / R. Peniston 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 4-5 → 4-6 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Gray / R. Peniston 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Gray / R. Peniston 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-3 → 3-3 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Gray / R. Peniston 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 A. Gray / R. Peniston 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Gray / R. Peniston 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 5-3 → 6-3 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 A. Gray / R. Peniston 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 A. Gray / R. Peniston 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Gray / R. Peniston 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. Gray / R. Peniston 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-5 → 4-6 A. Gray / R. Peniston 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-30 ace 3-5 → 4-5 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 3-5 A. Gray / R. Peniston 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. Gray / R. Peniston 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 1-3 → 2-3 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 A. Gray / R. Peniston 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 J. Vliegen / J. Withrow 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 0-2 A. Gray / R. Peniston 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

A. Kontaveit / S. Rogers vs B. Krejcikova / K. Siniakova



R. Farah / J. Ostapenko vs B. McLachlan / H. Chan



N. Mahut/ E. Roger-Vasselinvs H. Hach Verdugo/ P. Oswald

M. McDonald / B. Van De Zandschulp vs J. Peers / F. Polasek



Slam Wimbledon M. McDonald / B. Van De Zandschulp • M. McDonald / B. Van De Zandschulp 15 5 J. Peers / F. Polasek [7] J. Peers / F. Polasek [7] 0 4 Gioco sospeso Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 M. McDonald / B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 5-4 J. Peers / F. Polasek 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 M. McDonald / B. Van De Zandschulp 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 J. Peers / F. Polasek 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 M. McDonald / B. Van De Zandschulp 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Peers / F. Polasek 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-1 → 3-2 M. McDonald / B. Van De Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 J. Peers / F. Polasek 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. McDonald / B. Van De Zandschulp 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Peers / F. Polasek 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

A. Barnett/ O. Nichollsvs N. Kichenok/ R. Olaru

L. Djere / D. Lajovic vs K. Majchrzak / J. Zielinski



Slam Wimbledon K. Majchrzak / J. Zielinski • K. Majchrzak / J. Zielinski 40 5 0 L. Djere / D. Lajovic L. Djere / D. Lajovic 40 7 2 Gioco sospeso Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 K. Majchrzak / J. Zielinski 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 0-2 L. Djere / D. Lajovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 K. Majchrzak / J. Zielinski 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 L. Djere / D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 K. Majchrzak / J. Zielinski 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 L. Djere / D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 K. Majchrzak / J. Zielinski 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 5-4 L. Djere / D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 5-2 → 5-3 K. Majchrzak / J. Zielinski 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 L. Djere / D. Lajovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 K. Majchrzak / J. Zielinski 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 L. Djere / D. Lajovic 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 K. Majchrzak / J. Zielinski 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 L. Djere / D. Lajovic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 K. Majchrzak / J. Zielinski 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

L. Kubot / S. Walkow vs I. Dodig / A. Krajicek



G. Dabrowski/ G. Olmosvs M. Kostyuk/ T. Martincova

D. Hidalgo / C. Rodriguez vs A. Bedene / S. Kwon



M. Pavic / S. Mirza vs D. Vega Hernandez / N. Dzalamidze



R. Matos / L. Kichenok vs B. Soares / B. Haddad Maia



Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am

S. Aoyama / H. Chan vs N. Bains / M. Lumsden



W. Blumberg / C. Ruud vs N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela



Slam Wimbledon W. Blumberg / C. Ruud W. Blumberg / C. Ruud 0 4 6 1 N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela • N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela 0 6 3 0 Gioco sospeso Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela 1-0 W. Blumberg / C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 W. Blumberg / C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 4-2 → 4-3 W. Blumberg / C. Ruud 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 W. Blumberg / C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 W. Blumberg / C. Ruud 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 W. Blumberg / C. Ruud 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 df 4-5 → 4-6 N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 W. Blumberg / C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 W. Blumberg / C. Ruud 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 W. Blumberg / C. Ruud 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-2 → 2-2 N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 W. Blumberg / C. Ruud 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

A. Nedovyesov/ A. Qureshivs R. Matos/ D. Vega Hernandez

J. Kubler vs D. Novak



Slam Wimbledon D. Novak D. Novak 0 3 4 4 J. Kubler • J. Kubler 0 6 6 5 Gioco sospeso Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 J. Kubler 4-5 D. Novak 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 D. Novak 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 J. Kubler 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 J. Kubler 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 D. Novak 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 J. Kubler 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 J. Kubler 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 ace 3-4 → 3-5 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 2-4 → 3-4 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 1-3 → 2-3 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 J. Kubler 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 J. Kubler 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 ace 3-5 → 3-6 D. Novak 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 D. Novak 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 1-2 → 2-2 J. Kubler 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Kubler 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1

M. Gonzalez / K. Christian vs E. Roger-Vasselin / A. Cornet



M. Purcell / S. Sanders vs F. Polasek / A. Klepac



M. Frech/ B. Haddad Maiavs V. Kuzmova/ A. Rus

E. Cocciaretto / V. Tomova vs N. Melichar-Martinez / E. Perez



A. Fery / F. Gill vs K. Krawietz / A. Mies



M. Middelkoop / E. Perez vs S. Gonzalez / Z. Yang



To be arranged 1 – Ore:

M. Venus / A. Rosolska vs J. Murray / V. Williams



