Wimbledon 2022 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 5 (LIVE)

01/07/2022 08:54 1 commento
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon - Foto Getty Images
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon - Foto Getty Images

GBR Wimbledon – 3° Turno – Erba

Centre Court – Ore: 2:30pm
D. Parry FRA vs O. Jabeur TUN
Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Djokovic SRB vs M. Kecmanovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Norrie GBR vs S. Johnson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
H. Watson GBR vs K. Juvan SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Kerber GER vs E. Mertens BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

O. Otte GER vs C. Alcaraz ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare




No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
F. Tiafoe USA vs A. Bublik KAZ
Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Sakkari GRE vs T. Maria GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Sinner ITA vs J. Isner USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
I. Begu ROU vs J. Ostapenko LAT
Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Sock USA vs M. Cressy USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Cressy
15
4
4
0
J. Sock
15
6
6
0
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

T. Paul USA vs J. Vesely CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Zhang CHN vs C. Garcia FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Basilashvili GEO vs T. Van Rijthoven NED
Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Cacic SRB / A. Vavassori ITA vs S. Baez ARG / F. Delbonis ARG

Slam Wimbledon
S. Baez / F. Delbonis
0
2
N. Cacic / A. Vavassori
0
5
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

M. Bouzkova CZE vs A. Riske-Amritraj USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Tsurenko UKR vs J. Niemeier GER
Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. O’Mara GBR / K. Skupski GBR vs J. Peralta CHI / A. Tabilo CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

U. Humbert FRA vs D. Goffin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Bektas USA / K. Kucova SVK vs H. Dart GBR / H. Watson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
W. Koolhof NED / N. Skupski GBR vs P. Martinez ESP / J-P. Smith AUS
Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Bencic SUI / S. Sanders AUS vs D. Galfi HUN / D. Yastremska UKR

Slam Wimbledon
D. Galfi / D. Yastremska
0
2
4
B. Bencic / S. Sanders
0
6
3
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

X. Han CHN / L. Zhu CHN vs A. Muhammad USA / E. Shibahara JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. O’Mara GBR / A. Barnett GBR vs M. Arevalo ESA / G. Olmos MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Cabal COL / R. Farah COL vs N. Borges POR / F. Cabral POR
Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Vliegen BEL / J. Withrow USA vs A. Gray GBR / R. Peniston GBR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Gray / R. Peniston
0
4
6
4
0
J. Vliegen / J. Withrow
0
6
3
6
0
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

A. Kontaveit EST / S. Rogers USA vs B. Krejcikova CZE / K. Siniakova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Farah COL / J. Ostapenko LAT vs B. McLachlan JPN / H. Chan TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Mahut FRA / E. Roger-Vasselin FRA vs H. Hach Verdugo MEX / P. Oswald AUT
Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. McDonald USA / B. Van De Zandschulp NED vs J. Peers AUS / F. Polasek SVK

Slam Wimbledon
M. McDonald / B. Van De Zandschulp
15
5
J. Peers / F. Polasek [7]
0
4
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli




Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Barnett GBR / O. Nicholls GBR vs N. Kichenok UKR / R. Olaru ROU
Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Djere SRB / D. Lajovic SRB vs K. Majchrzak POL / J. Zielinski POL

Slam Wimbledon
K. Majchrzak / J. Zielinski
40
5
0
L. Djere / D. Lajovic
40
7
2
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

L. Kubot POL / S. Walkow POL vs I. Dodig CRO / A. Krajicek USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
G. Dabrowski CAN / G. Olmos MEX vs M. Kostyuk UKR / T. Martincova CZE
Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Hidalgo ECU / C. Rodriguez COL vs A. Bedene SLO / S. Kwon KOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Pavic CRO / S. Mirza IND vs D. Vega Hernandez ESP / N. Dzalamidze GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Matos BRA / L. Kichenok UKR vs B. Soares BRA / B. Haddad Maia BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Aoyama JPN / H. Chan TPE vs N. Bains GBR / M. Lumsden GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

W. Blumberg USA / C. Ruud NOR vs N. Barrientos COL / M. Reyes-Varela MEX

Slam Wimbledon
W. Blumberg / C. Ruud
0
4
6
1
N. Barrientos / M. Reyes-Varela
0
6
3
0
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli




Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Nedovyesov KAZ / A. Qureshi PAK vs R. Matos BRA / D. Vega Hernandez ESP
Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Kubler AUS vs D. Novak AUT

Slam Wimbledon
D. Novak
0
3
4
4
J. Kubler
0
6
6
5
Gioco sospeso
Mostra dettagli

M. Gonzalez ARG / K. Christian USA vs E. Roger-Vasselin FRA / A. Cornet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Purcell AUS / S. Sanders AUS vs F. Polasek SVK / A. Klepac SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Frech POL / B. Haddad Maia BRA vs V. Kuzmova SVK / A. Rus NED
Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Cocciaretto ITA / V. Tomova BUL vs N. Melichar-Martinez USA / E. Perez AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Fery GBR / F. Gill GBR vs K. Krawietz GER / A. Mies GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Middelkoop NED / E. Perez AUS vs S. Gonzalez MEX / Z. Yang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



To be arranged 1 – Ore:
M. Venus NZL / A. Rosolska POL vs J. Murray GBR / V. Williams USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

1 commento

Gabriele Camussa tennis club Chiomonte 01-07-2022 10:05

Non saprei Peralta in doppio in coppia con Alejandro Tabilo (giocatore questa primavera – estate che ha deluso su tutta la linea e su ogni superficie), Dennis Novak contro Kubler, cosa rientrassero a fare in campo oggi dei match assolutamente non ribaltabili, anche per Cressy la ripresa dopo la pioggia la vedo dura 2-0 sotto contro Jack Sock, l’interruzione all’americano più attempatello e abbondante di circonferenza vita può solo aver fatto ulteriormente bene

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!