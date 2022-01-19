Challenger Forlì 3 e Concepcion: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Stefano Napolitano nella foto
CHALLENGER Forli 3 (Italia) – 1°-2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Citta’ di Forli’ – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs [2] Quentin Halys
CH CH Forli 3
Gunneswaran P.
3
1
Halys Q.
6
6
Vincitore: Halys Q.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Gunneswaran P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
Gunneswaran P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Gunneswaran P.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
Gunneswaran P.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Gunneswaran P.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Gunneswaran P.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Halys Q.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [SE] Jack Draper vs [Q] Borna Gojo
CH CH Forli 3
Draper J.
0
4
Gojo B.•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Draper J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Gojo B.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Draper J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
3. Frederico Ferreira Silva vs [WC] Andrea Pellegrino (non prima ore: 13:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Arjun Kadhe / Vladyslav Manafov vs [2] Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [Alt] Tung-Lin Wu vs Gian Marco Moroni (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] Vasek Pospisil vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gencom – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Manuel Guinard vs [Q] Evgenii Tiurnev
CH CH Forli 3
Guinard M.
40
6
4
Tyurnev E.•
40
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tyurnev E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
Guinard M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Guinard M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Tyurnev E.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
Guinard M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Tyurnev E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
Guinard M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Guinard M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Guinard M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Guinard M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Tyurnev E.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. Pavel Kotov vs [7] Daniel Masur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler vs Evgeny Karlovskiy / Evgenii Tiurnev (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Denis Istomin / Pavel Kotov vs Jonathan Eysseric / Igor Zelenay
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Franco Agamenone / Andrea Pellegrino vs [4] N.Sriram Balaji / Karol Drzewiecki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Concepcion (Cile) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
CANCHA CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Gonzalo Lama vs Gonzalo Villanueva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [6] Facundo Mena vs [Alt] Cristian Rodriguez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Noah Rubin vs [7] Camilo Ugo Carabelli (non prima ore: 08:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Daniel Elahi Galan / Facundo Mena vs [4] Diego Hidalgo / Cristian Rodriguez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 4 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Hugo Dellien / Carlos Gomez-Herrera vs Daniel Dutra da Silva / Pedro Sakamoto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Daniel Elahi Galan vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (non prima ore: 06:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Boris Arias / Wilson Leite vs Matias Franco Descotte / Gonzalo Villanueva (non prima ore: 08:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
quanti giochi farà Napolitano con Popsil?
mi scommetto tutti i miei averi sul canadese.