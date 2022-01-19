Challenger Forlì 3 e Concepcion: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

19/01/2022 09:46 1 commento
ITA CHALLENGER Forli 3 (Italia) – 1°-2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Citta’ di Forli’ – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs [2] Quentin Halys FRA

CH CH Forli 3
Gunneswaran P.
3
1
Halys Q.
6
6
Vincitore: Halys Q.
2. [SE] Jack Draper GBR vs [Q] Borna Gojo CRO

CH CH Forli 3
Draper J.
0
4
Gojo B.
0
1
3. Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs [WC] Andrea Pellegrino ITA (non prima ore: 13:30

4. Arjun Kadhe IND / Vladyslav Manafov UKR vs [2] Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA

5. [Alt] Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs Gian Marco Moroni ITA (non prima ore: 17:00)

6. [1] Vasek Pospisil CAN vs [WC] Stefano Napolitano ITA (non prima ore: 18:30)

Gencom – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Manuel Guinard FRA vs [Q] Evgenii Tiurnev RUS

CH CH Forli 3
Guinard M.
40
6
4
Tyurnev E.
40
7
3
2. Pavel Kotov RUS vs [7] Daniel Masur GER

3. [3] Alexander Erler AUT / Lucas Miedler AUT vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS / Evgenii Tiurnev RUS (non prima ore: 13:30)

4. Denis Istomin UZB / Pavel Kotov RUS vs Jonathan Eysseric FRA / Igor Zelenay SVK

5. Franco Agamenone ITA / Andrea Pellegrino ITA vs [4] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Karol Drzewiecki POL

CHI CHALLENGER Concepcion (Cile) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

CANCHA CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Gonzalo Lama CHI vs Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

2. [6] Facundo Mena ARG vs [Alt] Cristian Rodriguez COL

3. Noah Rubin USA vs [7] Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG (non prima ore: 08:00)

4. Daniel Elahi Galan COL / Facundo Mena ARG vs [4] Diego Hidalgo ECU / Cristian Rodriguez COL

CANCHA 4 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Hugo Dellien BOL / Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP vs Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA / Pedro Sakamoto BRA

2. [3] Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA (non prima ore: 06:30)

3. Boris Arias BOL / Wilson Leite BRA vs Matias Franco Descotte ARG / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG (non prima ore: 08:00)

