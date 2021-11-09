Circuito Challenger: Tornei di Ortisei, Roanne, Bratislava, Konoxville e Montevideo. I risultati dei giocatori italiani nel Day 2 (LIVE)
Challenger Ortisei – Hard Indoor
1T Arnaldi – Miedler (0-0) ore 10:00
1T Moroni – Huesler (0-0) ore 14:00
1T Copil – Weis (0-0) ore 18:00
1T Giannessi – Fatic (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
1T Stricker – Viola (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00
1T Arnaldi/Vincent Ruggeri – Moroder/Trobinger (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
1T Forti/Gaio – Lock/Lock (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
1T Fatic/Setkic – Kivattsev/Virgili (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Challenger Bratislava – Indoor hard
1T Travaglia – Kolar (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:30
Challenger Montevideo – Terra
1T Ugo Carabelli – Darderi (0-0) ore 17:00
1T Fumeaux/Nunez – Carou/Darderi (0-0) ore 20:00
Challenger Roanne – Indoor hard
1T Fabbiano – Hoang (0-0) ore 11:00
1T Arnaboldi – Hemery (0-0) ore 11:00
1T Pellegrino – Debru (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
1T Hoyt/Margaroli – Arnaboldi/Pellegrino (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00
1 commento
Salve a tutti,che voi sappiate AGAMENONE ha concluso la stagione o tornerà a giocare?Grazie