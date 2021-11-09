Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Circuito Challenger: Tornei di Ortisei, Roanne, Bratislava, Konoxville e Montevideo. I risultati dei giocatori italiani nel Day 2 (LIVE)

09/11/2021 09:24 1 commento
Gian Marco Moroni nella foto
ITA Challenger Ortisei – Hard Indoor
1T Arnaldi ITA – Miedler AUT (0-0) ore 10:00

CH CH Ortisei
Arnaldi M.
7
6
Miedler L.
6*
6
1T Moroni ITA – Huesler SUI (0-0) ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Copil ROU – Weis ITA (0-0) ore 18:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Giannessi ITA – Fatic BIH (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Stricker SUI – Viola ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Arnaldi/Vincent Ruggeri ITA ITA – Moroder/Trobinger ITA ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Forti/Gaio ITA ITA – Lock/Lock ZIM ZIM (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Fatic/Setkic BIH BIH – Kivattsev/Virgili RUS ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



SVK Challenger Bratislava – Indoor hard
1T Travaglia ITA – Kolar CZE (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare


URU Challenger Montevideo – Terra
1T Ugo Carabelli ARG – Darderi ITA (0-0) ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Fumeaux/Nunez URU URU – Carou/Darderi URU ITA (0-0) ore 20:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


FRA Challenger Roanne – Indoor hard
1T Fabbiano ITA – Hoang FRA (0-0) ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Arnaboldi ITA – Hemery FRA (0-0) ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Pellegrino ITA – Debru FRA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Hoyt/Margaroli GBR SUI – Arnaboldi/Pellegrino ITA ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

john (Guest) 09-11-2021 09:36

Salve a tutti,che voi sappiate AGAMENONE ha concluso la stagione o tornerà a giocare?Grazie

 1
