Challenger Biella 1, Cherbourg, e Potchefstroom 1: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo tanti azzurri a Biella (LIVEVIDEO)

Challenger BIELLA I , Italy (IH) /80 – TD Quali – 1° Turno Md
PalaPajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Riccardo Bonadio vs [6] Tim Van Rijthoven
CH CH Biella 1
Bonadio R.
0
2
4
Van Rijthoven T.•
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Bonadio R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Van Rijthoven T.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Van Rijthoven T.
2-1 → 2-2
Van Rijthoven T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Bonadio R.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Van Rijthoven T.
2-5 → 2-6
Bonadio R.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
Van Rijthoven T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Van Rijthoven T.
1-2 → 1-3
Van Rijthoven T.
0-1 → 0-2
Bonadio R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Inigo Cervantes vs [WC] Giovanni Fonio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Mathias Bourgue vs Andrea Pellegrino (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Blaz Kavcic vs Matteo Viola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Thomas Fabbiano vs [WC] Luca Vanni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Carlos Gimeno Valero vs [5] Jelle Sels
CH CH Biella 1
Gimeno Valero C.
0
0
3
Sels J.
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. David Pichler vs Fabrizio Ornago
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Mohamed Safwat vs Hiroki Moriya
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski vs [6] Blaz Rola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM I ZAF, South Africa (H)/80 – TD Quali
Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Benjamin Hassan vs Ryan Peniston
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Hassan B.
3
1
Peniston R.
6
6
Vincitore: Peniston R.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Hassan B.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
Hassan B.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
Hassan B.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Peniston R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Hassan B.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
Peniston R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Hassan B.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
Peniston R.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Hassan B.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. Tristan Lamasine vs [WC] Vaughn Hunter (non prima ore: 10:00)
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Lamasine T.
0
5
Hunter V.•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Lamasine T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Hunter V.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Hunter V.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
Lamasine T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
Hunter V.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
3. [WC] Robbie Arends vs Roberto Quiroz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Vit Kopriva vs [6] Mirza Basic
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Kopriva V.
4
4
Basic M.
6
6
Vincitore: Basic M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [1/Alt] Liam Broady vs [8] Vaclav Safranek (non prima ore: 10:00)
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Broady L.
0
6
0
Safranek V.
0
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [7] Peter Polansky vs Viktor Galovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Nick Chappell vs [5] Jack Draper
CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Chappell N.
0
6
3
Draper J.
0
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. Hugo Grenier vs [3] Marc-Andrea Huesler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [8] Roberto Cid Subervi vs Pedja Krstin (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger CHERBOURG , France (IH) /100 – TD Quali – 1° Turno Md
Chantereyne – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Manuel Guinard vs [8] Michael Geerts
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [2] Corentin Denolly vs [7] Jonas Forejtek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Denis Kudla vs [Alt] Nino Serdarusic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Arthur Rinderknech vs Alexey Vatutin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Kenny De Schepper vs [4] Jurij Rodionov (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Igor Sijsling vs [WC] Evan Furness
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tourlaville – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Vladyslav Orlov vs [Alt] Nathaniel Lammons
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Alt] Sander Arends vs [WC] Titouan Droguet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Goncalo Oliveira vs [Alt] Lukas Klein (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
