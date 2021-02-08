Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Biella 1, Cherbourg, e Potchefstroom 1: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo tanti azzurri a Biella (LIVEVIDEO)

08/02/2021 09:19 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano ITA, 1989.05.26
Thomas Fabbiano ITA, 1989.05.26

ITA Challenger BIELLA I ITA, Italy (IH) /80 – TD Quali – 1° Turno Md

PalaPajetta Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Riccardo Bonadio ITA vs [6] Tim Van Rijthoven NED

CH CH Biella 1
Bonadio R.
0
2
4
Van Rijthoven T.
0
6
3
Mostra dettagli

2. Inigo Cervantes ESP vs [WC] Giovanni Fonio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Mathias Bourgue FRA vs Andrea Pellegrino ITA (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Blaz Kavcic SLO vs Matteo Viola ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs [WC] Luca Vanni ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Jocker Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Carlos Gimeno Valero ESP vs [5] Jelle Sels NED

CH CH Biella 1
Gimeno Valero C.
0
0
3
Sels J.
0
6
3
Mostra dettagli

2. David Pichler AUT vs Fabrizio Ornago ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs Hiroki Moriya JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA vs [6] Blaz Rola SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ZAF Challenger POTCHEFSTROOM I ZAF, South Africa (H)/80 – TD Quali

Court 10 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Benjamin Hassan GER vs Ryan Peniston GBR

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Hassan B.
3
1
Peniston R.
6
6
Vincitore: Peniston R.
Mostra dettagli

2. Tristan Lamasine FRA vs [WC] Vaughn Hunter RSA (non prima ore: 10:00)

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Lamasine T.
0
5
Hunter V.
0
4
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Robbie Arends RSA vs Roberto Quiroz ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs [2] Benjamin Bonzi FRA (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Vit Kopriva CZE vs [6] Mirza Basic BIH

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Kopriva V.
4
4
Basic M.
6
6
Vincitore: Basic M.
Mostra dettagli

2. [1/Alt] Liam Broady GBR vs [8] Vaclav Safranek CZE (non prima ore: 10:00)

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Broady L.
0
6
0
Safranek V.
0
3
1
Mostra dettagli

3. [7] Peter Polansky CAN vs Viktor Galovic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Nick Chappell USA vs [5] Jack Draper GBR

CH CH Potchefstroom 1
Chappell N.
0
6
3
Draper J.
0
3
3
Mostra dettagli

2. Hugo Grenier FRA vs [3] Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [8] Roberto Cid Subervi DOM vs Pedja Krstin SRB (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Challenger CHERBOURG FRA, France (IH) /100 – TD Quali – 1° Turno Md

Chantereyne – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Manuel Guinard FRA vs [8] Michael Geerts BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [2] Corentin Denolly FRA vs [7] Jonas Forejtek CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Denis Kudla USA vs [Alt] Nino Serdarusic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Alexey Vatutin RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Kenny De Schepper FRA vs [4] Jurij Rodionov AUT (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Igor Sijsling NED vs [WC] Evan Furness FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Tourlaville – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Vladyslav Orlov UKR vs [Alt] Nathaniel Lammons USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Alt] Sander Arends NED vs [WC] Titouan Droguet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Goncalo Oliveira POR vs [Alt] Lukas Klein SVK (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: , , , , ,