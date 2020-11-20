Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Guayaquil e Orlando: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

Mackenzie McDonald nella foto
Mackenzie McDonald nella foto

ECU Challenger Guayaquil CH | Terra | $52.080 – Quarti di Finale

Court 10 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Francisco Cerundolo ARG vs [4] Jaume Munar ESP

CH Guayaquil
Francisco Cerundolo
4
6
6
Jaume Munar [4]
6
4
2
Vincitore: F. CERUNDOLO
2. [1] Luis David Martinez VEN / Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA vs [4] Rafael Matos BRA / Joao Menezes BRA

CH Guayaquil
Luis David Martinez / Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves [1]
0
0
Rafael Matos / Joao Menezes [4]
0
0
3. [5] Pedro Sousa POR vs [2] Roberto Carballes Baena ESP (non prima ore: 00:00)

Court 9 Raul Viver – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs [Q] Jesper De Jong NED

CH Guayaquil
Oriol Roca Batalla
2
2
Jesper De Jong
6
6
Vincitore: J. DE JONG
2. [3] Andrej Martin SVK vs Sebastian Baez ARG

CH Guayaquil
Andrej Martin [3]
0
0
Sebastian Baez
0
0
3. [3] Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Jaume Munar ESP vs Inigo Cervantes ESP / Oriol Roca Batalla ESP

USA Challenger Orlando CH | Cemento | $52.080 – Quarti di Finale

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Christopher Eubanks USA vs [2] Denis Kudla USA

CH Orlando
Christopher Eubanks
5
7
6
Denis Kudla [2]
7
6
3
Vincitore: C. EUBANKS
2. Brandon Nakashima USA vs [8] Mackenzie McDonald USA

CH Orlando
Brandon Nakashima
0
1
Mackenzie McDonald [8]
0
3
3. [1] Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Mitchell Krueger USA / Jackson Withrow USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [4] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND

CH Orlando
Dmitry Popko [6]
0
3
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [4]
6
6
Vincitore: P. GUNNESWARAN
2. Mitchell Krueger USA vs [Q] Alexander Ritschard USA

CH Orlando
Mitchell Krueger
15
6
5
Alexander Ritschard
15
4
6
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs [2] Andrey Golubev KAZ / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

CH Orlando
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
3
5
Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov [2]
6
7
Vincitori: GOLUBEV / NEDOVYESOV
