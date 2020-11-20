Challenger Guayaquil e Orlando: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

Mackenzie McDonald nella foto
Challenger Guayaquil CH | Terra | $52.080 – Quarti di Finale
Court 10 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Francisco Cerundolo vs [4] Jaume Munar
CH Guayaquil
Francisco Cerundolo
4
6
6
Jaume Munar [4]
6
4
2
Vincitore: F. CERUNDOLO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Munar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
F. Cerundolo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
J. Munar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
F. Cerundolo
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Munar
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
F. Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Munar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
F. Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
F. Cerundolo
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
F. Cerundolo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
J. Munar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
F. Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Munar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
F. Cerundolo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Cerundolo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
4-4 → 4-5
J. Munar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
F. Cerundolo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
F. Cerundolo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
2. [1] Luis David Martinez / Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs [4] Rafael Matos / Joao Menezes
CH Guayaquil
Luis David Martinez / Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves [1]
0
0
Rafael Matos / Joao Menezes [4]•
0
0
3. [5] Pedro Sousa vs [2] Roberto Carballes Baena (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 Raul Viver – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Oriol Roca Batalla vs [Q] Jesper De Jong
CH Guayaquil
Oriol Roca Batalla
2
2
Jesper De Jong
6
6
Vincitore: J. DE JONG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. De Jong
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
J. De Jong
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
J. De Jong
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
2-1 → 2-2
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. De Jong
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
J. De Jong
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [3] Andrej Martin vs Sebastian Baez
CH Guayaquil
Andrej Martin [3]
0
0
Sebastian Baez•
0
0
3. [3] Sergio Martos Gornes / Jaume Munar vs Inigo Cervantes / Oriol Roca Batalla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Orlando CH | Cemento | $52.080 – Quarti di Finale
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Christopher Eubanks vs [2] Denis Kudla
CH Orlando
Christopher Eubanks
5
7
6
Denis Kudla [2]
7
6
3
Vincitore: C. EUBANKS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Kudla
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
C. Eubanks
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
D. Kudla
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
D. Kudla
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
D. Kudla
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Eubanks
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
df
5*-3
6-3*
df
6-6 → 7-6
D. Kudla
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
6-5 → 6-6
C. Eubanks
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
5-5 → 6-5
C. Eubanks
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
D. Kudla
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 3-4
D. Kudla
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
D. Kudla
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
C. Eubanks
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Eubanks
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Kudla
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
C. Eubanks
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
D. Kudla
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
C. Eubanks
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
C. Eubanks
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
2. Brandon Nakashima vs [8] Mackenzie McDonald
CH Orlando
Brandon Nakashima•
0
1
Mackenzie McDonald [8]
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Nakashima
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
B. Nakashima
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Hans Hach Verdugo / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Mitchell Krueger / Jackson Withrow (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Dmitry Popko vs [4] Prajnesh Gunneswaran
CH Orlando
Dmitry Popko [6]
0
3
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [4]
6
6
Vincitore: P. GUNNESWARAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Popko
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
D. Popko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Popko
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-5 → 0-6
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
D. Popko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Mitchell Krueger vs [Q] Alexander Ritschard
CH Orlando
Mitchell Krueger•
15
6
5
Alexander Ritschard
15
4
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Ritschard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
M. Krueger
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Krueger
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
A. Ritschard
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
M. Krueger
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-3 → 1-3
A. Ritschard
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
M. Krueger
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
A. Ritschard
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Ritschard
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 5-4
M. Krueger
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
A. Ritschard
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
M. Krueger
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
A. Ritschard
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs [2] Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
CH Orlando
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
3
5
Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov [2]
6
7
Vincitori: GOLUBEV / NEDOVYESOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
5-6 → 5-7
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-3 → 4-4
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
3-3 → 4-3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
2-2 → 2-3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
1-2 → 2-2
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-1 → 1-1
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
df
2-5 → 3-5
S. Doumbia / Reboul
1-5 → 2-5
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
1-4 → 1-5
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-4 → 1-4
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-3 → 0-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-2 → 0-3
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-1 → 0-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
