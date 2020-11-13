Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bratislava e Cary: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. Matteo Viola si ferma ai quarti di finale (Video)

13/11/2020 16:18 10 commenti
Matteo Viola nella foto
Matteo Viola nella foto

SVK Challenger Bratislava CH | Indoor | e44.820 – Quarti di Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR vs [PR] Maximilian Marterer GER

CH Bratislava
Sergiy Stakhovsky
0
0
Maximilian Marterer
0
0
Vincitore: M. MARTERER per walkover
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs [WC] Lukas Klein SVK (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH Bratislava
Emil Ruusuvuori [1]
4
5
Lukas Klein
6
7
Vincitore: L. KLEIN
Mostra dettagli

3. [Q] Tomas Machac CZE vs [Alt] Matteo Viola ITA

CH Bratislava
Tomas Machac
6
6
Matteo Viola
2
4
Vincitore: T. MACHAC
Mostra dettagli

4. Lukas Klein SVK / Alex Molcan SVK vs [2] Karol Drzewiecki POL / Szymon Walkow POL

CH Bratislava
Lukas Klein / Alex Molcan
7
6
Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow [2]
6
3
Vincitori: KLEIN / MOLCAN
Mostra dettagli


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. Harri Heliovaara FIN / Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs Manuel Guinard FRA / Arthur Rinderknech FRA

CH Bratislava
Harri Heliovaara / Emil Ruusuvuori
7
7
Manuel Guinard / Arthur Rinderknech
6
6
Vincitori: HELIOVAARA / RUUSUVUORI
Mostra dettagli



USA Challenger Cary CH | hard | e52.080 – Quarti di Finale

Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Mikael Torpegaard DEN vs Brandon Nakashima USA

CH Cary
Mikael Torpegaard
6
3
7
Brandon Nakashima
2
6
5
Vincitore: M. TORPEGAARD
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs [Q] Thomaz Bellucci BRA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Luke Bambridge GBR / Nathaniel Lammons USA vs Nathan Pasha USA / Martin Redlicki USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [7] Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [2] Denis Kudla USA

CH Cary
Dmitry Popko [7]
4
1
Denis Kudla [2]
6
6
Vincitore: D. KUDLA
Mostra dettagli

2. Christopher Eubanks USA vs [3] Daniel Elahi Galan COL (non prima ore: 19:00)

CH Cary
Christopher Eubanks
0
0
Daniel Elahi Galan [3]
15
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Dennis Novikov USA vs Hunter Reese USA / Sem Verbeek NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: , , ,

10 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

pablito 13-11-2020 16:53

Ora esce…

Lukaš Klein
22 anni #316
Slovacco, gioca in casa…

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 13-11-2020 16:05

😕 Vabè la scuola ceca risorgerà col macaco.Me lo sento.

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
roberto (Guest) 13-11-2020 14:44

@ 07Ancy (#2654239)

NESSUNA RIVINCITA. il finlandese ha già lasciato il torneo. rispetto ad anno scorso nessun progresso per lui, gioco monocorde e molto più leggero di sinner, tanto per fare un paragone

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 13-11-2020 13:50

Scritto da pablito
Okkio.
Machac è un giovane in evidenza…
20 anni #215.

e gioca a due passi da casa.

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
roberto (Guest) 13-11-2020 13:22

@ mauro59 (#2654453)

non sapevo che il buon cesare si occupasse anche di tennis

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mauro59 (Guest) 13-11-2020 12:57

Scritto da 07Ancy
Forza Viola! Poi un’eventuale rivincita con Emilio4U, la vendetta è un piatto che va servito freddo, oppure freddissimo, ma sempre senza rancore.

Viola ha cambiato allenatore. Ora c’è Prandelli

 5
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Sottile
pablito 13-11-2020 11:30

Okkio.

Machac è un giovane in evidenza…
20 anni #215.

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
simo86 (Guest) 13-11-2020 11:13

Qualcuno sa il perchè dei due Walkover?

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 13-11-2020 10:56

battiamo il macaco pergiunta c(i)eco e conquistiamo la semi ❗

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
07Ancy 13-11-2020 08:20

Forza Viola! Poi un’eventuale rivincita con Emilio4U, la vendetta è un piatto che va servito freddo, oppure freddissimo, ma sempre senza rancore.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!