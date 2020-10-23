ATP Vienna: Il Tabellone di quali con l’order of play. C’è Lorenzo Sonego

ATP Vienna 500 | Indoor | e1.409.510

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [Alt] Vitaliy Sachko vs [7] Pierre-Hugues Herbert

2. [3] Lorenzo Sonego vs [WC] Lucas Miedler (non prima ore: 13:00)

3. [WC] David Pichler vs [5] Aljaz Bedene

4. [WC] Alexander Erler vs [6] Vasek Pospisil

Next Gen Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)

1. [2] Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Norbert Gombos

2. [Alt] Rajeev Ram vs [8] Attila Balazs

3. [4] Kyle Edmund vs Jason Jung (non prima ore: 17:00)