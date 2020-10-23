Qualificazioni ATP 500 ATP, Copertina

ATP Vienna: Il Tabellone di quali con l’order of play. C’è Lorenzo Sonego

23/10/2020 22:12 4 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego ITA, 1995.05.11
Lorenzo Sonego ITA, 1995.05.11

AUT ATP Vienna 500 | Indoor | e1.409.510
(1) Struff, Jan-Lennard GER vs Bye
(Alt) Ram, Rajeev USA vs (8) Balazs, Attila HUN

(2) Basilashvili, Nikoloz GEO vs Gombos, Norbert SVK
(Alt) Sachko, Vitaliy UKR vs (7) Herbert, Pierre-Hugues FRA

(3) Sonego, Lorenzo ITA vs (WC) Miedler, Lucas AUT
(WC) Pichler, David AUT vs (5) Bedene, Aljaz SLO

(4) Edmund, Kyle GBR vs Jung, Jason TPE
(WC) Erler, Alexander AUT vs (6) Pospisil, Vasek CAN

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs [7] Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA
2. [3] Lorenzo Sonego ITA vs [WC] Lucas Miedler AUT (non prima ore: 13:00)
3. [WC] David Pichler AUT vs [5] Aljaz Bedene SLO
4. [WC] Alexander Erler AUT vs [6] Vasek Pospisil CAN

Next Gen Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [2] Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO vs Norbert Gombos SVK
2. [Alt] Rajeev Ram USA vs [8] Attila Balazs HUN
3. [4] Kyle Edmund GBR vs Jason Jung TPE (non prima ore: 17:00)

TAG: , ,

4 commenti

Luca (Guest) 23-10-2020 22:43

Evans SE, Jannic wc

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Diddi (Guest) 23-10-2020 22:38

Jannik se?

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ItalyFirst (Guest) 23-10-2020 22:32

Fogna forfait, Berretto forfait ed anch’io non mi sento tanto bene…
Passa le quali e fatti onore!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luca (Guest) 23-10-2020 22:29

Vai Lorenzo…che jannik è in sorpasso 😆

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!