ATP Vienna: Il Tabellone di quali con l’order of play. C’è Lorenzo Sonego
ATP Vienna 500 | Indoor | e1.409.510
(1) Struff, Jan-Lennard vs Bye
(Alt) Ram, Rajeev vs (8) Balazs, Attila
(2) Basilashvili, Nikoloz vs Gombos, Norbert
(Alt) Sachko, Vitaliy vs (7) Herbert, Pierre-Hugues
(3) Sonego, Lorenzo vs (WC) Miedler, Lucas
(WC) Pichler, David vs (5) Bedene, Aljaz
(4) Edmund, Kyle vs Jung, Jason
(WC) Erler, Alexander vs (6) Pospisil, Vasek
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Vitaliy Sachko vs [7] Pierre-Hugues Herbert
2. [3] Lorenzo Sonego vs [WC] Lucas Miedler (non prima ore: 13:00)
3. [WC] David Pichler vs [5] Aljaz Bedene
4. [WC] Alexander Erler vs [6] Vasek Pospisil
Next Gen Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [2] Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Norbert Gombos
2. [Alt] Rajeev Ram vs [8] Attila Balazs
3. [4] Kyle Edmund vs Jason Jung (non prima ore: 17:00)
4 commenti
Evans SE, Jannic wc
Jannik se?
Fogna forfait, Berretto forfait ed anch’io non mi sento tanto bene…
Passa le quali e fatti onore!
Vai Lorenzo…che jannik è in sorpasso 😆